Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’
Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
Brantley Gilbert on Jelly Roll and a Wave of New Country Outlaws [Exclusive Interview]
Brantley Gilbert has two words for anyone who wants to tell him that, in 2022, there's not room for rock or rap in country music. They're not the two words you might be thinking of. A decade ago, when the "Heaven by Then" singer was just beginning his mainstream country...
Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang
We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year
Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
Dolly Parton Reveals She Regrets Locking Away Secret Song in Dollywood
Years ago, Dolly Parton locked a “really good song” inside a time capsule and hid it away at her Tennessee theme park, and she wishes she hadn’t. The queen of country music was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show on Wednesday (Nov. 30)—where she admitted to her self-deemed transgression.
Alan Jackson Net Worth 2022: Country Singer Hits Legendary Status, What's Next?
Alan Jackson is a well-known name in country music. In fact, he has been awarded the CMAs lifetime achievement award just recently, and is now considered by many a living legend in the genre, but what is next for the singer?. Jackson has been trending on social media for several...
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Larry Gatlin to Host Opry Country Christmas with Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, Chris Young and More
Country music is celebrating a new, sentimental holiday tradition in 2022 with the return of Opry Country Christmas at the Grand Ole Opry House. Larry Gatlin will host the festive holiday showcases that begin November 27 and run through December 22. Each show will feature The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In...
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Morgan Myles Closes ‘The Voice’ with Tearful Cover of Lady Gaga’s “Remember Us This Way”
Introducing the song she would sing as one of the final eight contestants on The Voice, country singer Morgan Myles said she chose Lady Gaga’s A Star is Born hit, “Remember Us This Way,” as a tribute to her grandfather and cousin, who both died from glioblastoma.
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
Evanescence's Amy Lee Opens Up About Female Relationships In The Rock World
She also gave an update on what's next for Evanescence.
Loretta Lynn’s Children Share Their Thoughts On Her Grand Ole Opry Tribute
About a month ago, the Grand Ole Opry paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Loretta was a country music icon that passed away in October at the age of 90. CMT teamed up with the Opry to share a beautiful tribute that included performances by Brandi Carlile, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Margo Price, and many others.
Angel's gift on film a reminder of God's gift on earth
My favorite story about angels was first told in 1947 on the silver screen. The movie was called “The Bishop’s Wife” with Cary Grant. It was released just before Christmas in 1947. And ever since I was a young man, I have endeavored to see the movie at Christmas time as a gift to myself. ...
The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Shay Mooney’s Cowboy Nephew [Watch]
To be a real cowboy, you gotta walk the walk and talk the talk. Cowboy boots and a hat are also a must. Shay Mooney's nephew is checking all the boxes, and he's only five years old. Mooney's sister Erica Bankston recently shared a video of her cowboy son, and...
Ethel Cain joins Florence + The Machine on “Morning Elvis”
With a shared love of big, dramatic songs and gothic imagery it's little surprise that Florence + The Machine spotted a kindred spirit in Ethel Cain. The younger artist, whose Preacher's Daughter was released earlier this year, opened for Florence on her recent run of North American shows and the pair solidified their bond in Denver when they collaborated on "Morning Elvis." The original appears on Florence's latest album Dance Fever. Check out the new live version below.
