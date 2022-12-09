ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Jelly Roll Fires Major Shot at Travis Tritt Over His Take on Mixing ‘Country With Rap’

Jelly Roll and Travis Tritt have an artistic difference of opinion, and Jelly Roll isn’t scared to call Tritt out on it. Earlier this week, ’90s country legend Tritt took to Twitter to air his frustrations with the current trend where artists are blending country music and rap. According to him, we should “always remember” that when you mix the two, “you get crap.”
GEORGIA STATE
Country Thang Daily

Miranda Lambert Gave Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep” Some Country Twang

We all know that Miranda Lambert can conquer any song out there – whether it is United States’ biggest crossover hit in the past decade, “Rolling In The Deep.”. The bluesy-gospel breakup anthem was one of the country star’s choices of songs during the 2011 Cause For the Paws event in Tyler, Texas – where she delivered a performance that kept her fans on their feet and filled with thrill.
TYLER, TX
American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Shares New Music to Close Out Breakthrough Year

Country rap star-on-the-rise Jelly Roll has shared a new song ahead of the biggest headlining show of his career – and closing out his biggest year to date. His latest track, “NEED A FAVOR,” arrives the morning of his homecoming concert, where he’ll headline Nashville’s nearly 19,000-capacity Bridgestone Arena on Friday (Dec. 9). This year has marked Jelly Roll’s (born Jason DeFord) breakthrough with a No. 1 song on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with “Dead Man Walking,” a tune in the Top 10 of the Country Airplay chart with “Son of a Sinner,” and more hits in his back pocket.
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

Alan Jackson Net Worth 2022: Country Singer Hits Legendary Status, What's Next?

Alan Jackson is a well-known name in country music. In fact, he has been awarded the CMAs lifetime achievement award just recently, and is now considered by many a living legend in the genre, but what is next for the singer?. Jackson has been trending on social media for several...
The FADER

Ethel Cain joins Florence + The Machine on “Morning Elvis”

With a shared love of big, dramatic songs and gothic imagery it's little surprise that Florence + The Machine spotted a kindred spirit in Ethel Cain. The younger artist, whose Preacher's Daughter was released earlier this year, opened for Florence on her recent run of North American shows and the pair solidified their bond in Denver when they collaborated on "Morning Elvis." The original appears on Florence's latest album Dance Fever. Check out the new live version below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy