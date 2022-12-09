Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Car crash leads to arrest of alleged drug-impaired driver in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) took one person into custody over the weekend after they were found to be impaired following a crash. The incident happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at around 6 p.m. near Sahara Ave and Grand Canyon Road.
Fox5 KVVU
2 young children die in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas, police say
Warrant issued for Biden official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport. Time is running out on the city of Oakland solidifying a deal with the A’s. Dinner with dignity, at least 100 holiday meals served to the homeless in Henderson. During the season of giving, businesses and...
KTNV
Speeding, impairment suspected in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 toddlers
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two toddlers are dead after a single-vehicle car crash in North Las Vegas on Sunday night. Two adults are hospitalized. WATCH: NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE SPEAK ON FATAL CRASH:. Police say the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. in the area of Clayton Street and...
LVMPD: Driver hits man laying under a blanket while driving in a parking lot
Las Vegas police said a 43-year-old driver hit a man laying under a blanket at a complex near the strip on Monday morning.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Officials confirmed that multiple people were injured due to his accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the 2015 southern beltway at the I-15 ramp. Multiple people sustained injuries and were transported to a local hospital. It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in...
Las Vegas police: Summerlin shooting was result of prior ‘beef;’ 19-year-old woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested a third person Sunday in connection with a September shooting in Summerlin, documents said. Haley Ferree, 19, was facing several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, records showed. Police arrested Malachi Garey and Elijah Warren in September in connection with the incident. […]
KTNV
RTC reports all lanes open after 14 car pileup on 215 eastbound near I-15 ramp
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police said there is a 14 car crash on the 215 and I-15 eastbound Sunday afternoon. Police said all cars have been moved to the right shoulder. Multiple people have been transported with non-life threatening injuries according to police. RTC also reported the...
Fox5 KVVU
Man sleeping in parking lot run over by truck, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday morning after he was run over by a truck in a parking lot, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the 3800 block of Hazelwood St. for a vehicle versus pedestrian call. At approximately 8:23 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck was traveling in the parking lot where a man was sleeping under a blanket next to a dumpster.
North Las Vegas police: Man dies after found suffering from blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man died shortly after being found injured near an intersection last week. Around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers received a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street, where they found a man suffering from […]
news3lv.com
9 people getting help after fire at southwest valley apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Red Cross is helping nine people affected by a fire that broke out in an apartment building Sunday night. The fire was reported around 6:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, on Durango Drive near Blue Diamond Road, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.
KTNV
70-year-old man pronounced deceased in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 70-year-old man is now pronounced deceased after a three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn Road on Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. It happened just after 11 a.m. between Wynn Road and Arville Street. Police say a Chevrolet Malibu and a Ford F-350...
Woman arrested in stabbing death of boyfriend
A woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her boyfriend to death last week. Investigators say 47-year-old Rotesha Battle got into a fight with her boyfriend that escalated to the point where she took a knife and stabbed him several times.
Vegas drivers and owner of care repair shop react to rainfall in the valley
It was a wet Sunday in Las Vegas with rain hitting various parts of the valley, leaving roads slick. RTC reported more than 20 crashes since the rain started in the morning.
Locals react to increase in crashes due to showers throughout the Las Vegas valley
Sunday's weather caused a traffic headache across the Las Vegas valley and 8 News Now spoke to locals who weighed on what they saw.
Nevada State Police looking for semi-truck involved in hit-and-run crash
Police said a semi-truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash with a bicyclist Monday near Boulder City.
8newsnow.com
2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-children-injured-after-las-vegas-area-school-bus-crash-near-215-windmill/. 2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/2-children-injured-after-las-vegas-area-school-bus-crash-near-215-windmill/. Only on 8: Las Vegas business asking for public’s …. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public’s help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside. Burn victims, caregivers...
Saturday marks two years since crash that killed 5 cyclists near Searchlight
Five people were killed when a man high on meth crashed a box truck into a group of cyclists leaving five dead and four injured.
Police: Two killed during attempted firearm theft in northeast Las Vegas valley
Two people are dead after a shooting early Friday morning in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Elko Daily Free Press
Neighbor spots house fire in Osino
ELKO – A house fire in Osino was extinguished Saturday after being noticed by a neighbor. “The fire was spotted by a neighbor and they evacuated the family and put water on the fire,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District. “The quick thinking of the neighbor saved the home.”
Man who shot Chinatown waiter several times sentenced to a minimum of 7 years in prison
Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, 24, was initially found not competent to go to trial for the shooting of Shanghai Taste waiter Chengyan Wang who was shot in the early morning hours as Wang was cleaning the restaurant.
