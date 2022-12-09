Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and a former contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at the age of 40. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” his wife Allison Holker Boss said in a statement to People magazine. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.” The Los Angeles coroner said Boss’ cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at “The Ellen Show” in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO