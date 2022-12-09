Read full article on original website
2 charged after bust yields cocaine, fentanyl, guns
Two people accused of trafficking drugs into metro Grand Rapids were formally charged with felonies Monday.
8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust
Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
Morning Sun
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
UpNorthLive.com
MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Have You Seen This Man? MSP Says He’s Wanted in ‘Keying’ Incident
Michigan State Police Cadillac Post are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a suspect in a “keying” incident at Meijer. Keying is when someone scrapes their key on a vehicle to damage it. State Police officials said they were called Saturday to...
Man charged for September murder in Muskegon Heights
An 18-year-old has been charged with killing a man in Muskegon Heights in September.
Fox17
Crash shuts down part of US-31 in Calhoun County
HOLLAND/HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Part of US-31 is closed after a crash damaged property in Ottawa County. The closure affects the intersection at 16th Street on the dividing line between Holland and Holland Township, dispatchers say. Cleanup efforts are underway. Motorists are advised to find another route. Follow FOX...
wbrn.com
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
SURVEILLANCE: Shopper sucker-punches worker inside Muskegon business, police investigating
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A bizarre attack, in which a customer lashed out at a store clerk seemingly at random, had police investigating in Muskegon Thursday. The incident played out around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and involved a customer at Psycle Sam's Heady Glass. Security footage taken from inside the...
‘Extremely disturbing,’ judge says in sentencing man who fatally slammed baby on floor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man who fatally slammed his girlfriend’s baby on the floor was described as a “monster” by a judge who sentenced him to more than 30 years in prison. Alex Radulovic, 24, was sentenced to 31 to 100 years in prison Thursday, Dec....
WATCH: Firefighters attack house fire in Muskegon
While battling the blaze from the inside, firefighters were forced to evacuate when the roof partially collapsed.
Grand Rapids commissioner opens up about husband's assault
A Grand Rapids city commissioner opened up about her husband’s assault after the commission expressed its overall opposition to a proposed ordinance idea from the Chamber of Commerce.
Brain tumor only discovered after woman goes to hospital for crash
A West Michigan woman is crediting an auto accident with helping to save her life after a tumor was discovered in her brain.
WNEM
Dog rescued after stranded on island finds forever home
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Zaria, the Great Dane found stranded on a marshy island in Clare County this past fall, has officially been adopted. Zaria was stranded in the middle of Cranberry Lake for several weeks after running away from her family in August. She was rescued from that island on Sept. 21 and taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter for rehabilitation.
