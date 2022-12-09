ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Florida Las Vegas Bowl depth chart notes and injury report

Ahead of Florida's postseason bowl game, Saturday's 2:30 p.m. ET kick-off against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, UF released its updated depth chart, and and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations of what stands out from the Gators' depth chart. – After missing Florida's regular...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Scouting preview: Ohio

Florida is set to take on Ohio (5-4) at Amalie Arena in Tampa at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. After taking over as Florida's head coach in mid-March, Todd Golden didn't have much say in his team's 2022-23 non-conference schedule, which was largely put in place by the program's previous coaching staff.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Jackson says he knows Florida is the spot for him

The Florida Gators had several of their commits in town this weekend to help recruit others but also to sure up their commitment status with the Gators. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus and the Gators made sure to show him that Gainesville is the place for him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

First look: Oregon State

Record: 9-3 (6-3) Offense: 32.4 PPG (37th in FBS), 399.6 YPG (59th), 200.4 pass YPG (103rd), 199.2 rush YPG (27th) Defense: 21.4 PPG (31st), 342.2 YPG (32nd), 228.2 pass YPG (74th), 114.0 rush YPG (20th) Key players: Freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson (1,290 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, five interceptions, four...
CORVALLIS, OR
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say

PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say

STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said. According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
STARKE, FL
