Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Related
Florida Las Vegas Bowl depth chart notes and injury report
Ahead of Florida's postseason bowl game, Saturday's 2:30 p.m. ET kick-off against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl, UF released its updated depth chart, and and Swamp247 has compiled a list of notes and observations of what stands out from the Gators' depth chart. – After missing Florida's regular...
Scouting preview: Ohio
Florida is set to take on Ohio (5-4) at Amalie Arena in Tampa at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN+. After taking over as Florida's head coach in mid-March, Todd Golden didn't have much say in his team's 2022-23 non-conference schedule, which was largely put in place by the program's previous coaching staff.
The top uncommitted 2023 prospect OT Samson Okunlola will decide between Florida and Miami | Colleg
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins joins to discuss OT Samson Okunlola's rise from No. 16 to No. 14 overall in the newest rankings for the class of 2023.
Gator Country
Jackson says he knows Florida is the spot for him
The Florida Gators had several of their commits in town this weekend to help recruit others but also to sure up their commitment status with the Gators. Defensive back commit Ja’Keem Jackson (6-1, 180, Kissimmee, FL. Osceola) was on campus and the Gators made sure to show him that Gainesville is the place for him.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
First look: Oregon State
Record: 9-3 (6-3) Offense: 32.4 PPG (37th in FBS), 399.6 YPG (59th), 200.4 pass YPG (103rd), 199.2 rush YPG (27th) Defense: 21.4 PPG (31st), 342.2 YPG (32nd), 228.2 pass YPG (74th), 114.0 rush YPG (20th) Key players: Freshman quarterback Ben Gulbranson (1,290 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, five interceptions, four...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
Florida Woman Arrested After She Was Caught On Camera Beating Elderly Man Under Her Care
A 30-year-old Florida woman has been arrested for beating an elderly man who was under her care. On November 22nd, 2022, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a suspicious incident at the Palm Coast Community Center located at 305 Palm Coast
Pedestrian involved crash in Clay County ends fatal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night, a driver was traveling north on Hibernia Road at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross an intersection. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. FHP states that the front...
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
Early morning crash in Putnam ends fatal: Vehicle torn in half
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, a motorcyclist was traveling south on Highway 17 when, for reasons still unknown at this time, he lost control of his bike. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that...
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
WCJB
Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
‘Please do not give money to panhandlers’: Sheriff urges Clay County residents to ‘give wisely’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook and Betsy Condon, chair of the County Commission, went live on Facebook Friday to educate residents on how to “give wisely” this holiday season.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Palatka shooting, police say
PALATKA, Fla. – A man died in a shooting early Friday morning in Palatka, authorities said. According to the Palatka Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on North 20th Place and involved two men, ages 47 and 44, who knew each other. Officers said the 47-year-old man...
News4Jax.com
Woman hit, killed by car in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Clay County, The Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a man was driving north in the left lane on US-17 at Hibernia Road. When he approached the intersection, Troopers said he did not see the woman and hit her.
News4Jax.com
1 shot at gas station in Starke, police say
STARKE, Fla. – A person was shot late Thursday night at a Mobil/Circle K gas station on West Brownlee Street just off US 301 near State Road 16 in Starke, police said. According to Detective Hunter Redding of the Starke Police Department, the person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.
villages-news.com
Neighbors fed up with abandoned home with dead owners and HUD mortgage
Neighbors are fed up with an abandoned home in The Villages with dead owners and a HUD mortgage. The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0