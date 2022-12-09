ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Shocked By Heisman Trophy Voting Results

Every year, it seems like there is always at least one player who people think got "snubbed" by Heisman Trophy voters. In the case of ESPN's Desmond Howard, he doesn't understand how two college football stars failed to crack the top four of the Heisman vote, which is the requirement to be invited to New York City for the annual ceremony.
TENNESSEE STATE
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue earns AP Top 25's No. 1 spot after Houston falls to Alabama

There is a new team atop the Associated Press Top 25 after Alabama went into Houston and rallied in the second half to stun the then-No. 1-ranked Cougars. It is the sixth AP Top 25 poll of the season, and Purdue becomes the third team to earn the crown. Matt Painter's Boilermakers will hope to avoid the lulls that have quickly hit the No. 1 teams in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Marco Ortiz knew in a snap Nebraska was program for him on weekend visit

It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
406K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy