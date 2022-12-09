Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida PreserveL. CaneGainesville, FL
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Florida State linebacker taking first visit since entering transfer portal
The former Seminole announced the news on social media on Sunday morning.
No. 1 recruit Arch Manning opens up on Texas commitment: 'I feel we can build something special there'
In nine days, 247Sports’ No. 1 recruit Arch Manning will sign his letter of intent with Texas, a program he’s been committed to since June. The five-star from New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman chose to play for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among others.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Transfer Loss
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide typically don't lose too many key players to the transfer portal. But the Crimson Tide have lost one on Sunday night. Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who caught six touchdown passes this season, announced his transfer decision on Sunday evening. The former four-star...
Jaheim Bell Transfers To FSU
Tight end Jaheim Bell has officially left South Carolina and will transfer to Florida State.
Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC
After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
atozsports.com
Key player from one of Tennessee Vols’ SEC rivals hits transfer portal
A key player from one of the Tennessee Vols‘ SEC East rivals hit the transfer portal on Monday. South Carolina Gamecocks running back MarShawn Lloyd entered the transfer portal on Monday according to On3. Lloyd, a redshirt sophomore, played in only nine games in 2022 due to injuries. In...
Florida LS Marco Ortiz Announces Transfer
Long snapper Marco Ortiz is the second Florida player to find a new team through the transfer portal this postseason.
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Joshua Horton Wins State Title, Ready to Help Canes?
Miami defensive tackle recruit Joshua Horton is a state champion.
Look: Desmond Howard Shocked By Heisman Trophy Voting Results
Every year, it seems like there is always at least one player who people think got "snubbed" by Heisman Trophy voters. In the case of ESPN's Desmond Howard, he doesn't understand how two college football stars failed to crack the top four of the Heisman vote, which is the requirement to be invited to New York City for the annual ceremony.
What it means: Three-star WR Collin Dixon commits to Illini
Breaking down the impact of Illinois land three-star Ohio wide receiver Collin Dixon. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Monday Updated: Mike Leach remains in critical condition, Mississippi State statement
Mississippi State will be under interim management for the Reliaquest Bowl preparations as Coach Mike Leach has been sidelined indefinitely. The Bulldog head football coach experienced a personal health early this Sunday. UPDATE: Monday, Mississippi State issued this statement. "Mississippi State University head football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical...
247Sports
Chris Beard's lawyer releases statement after Texas basketball coach's arrest
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was in the Travis County Jail Monday morning after being charged with third-degree felony assault on a family member, according to a Travis County Jail spokeswoman. The spokeswoman said Beard was booked into the Travis County Jail at 4:18 am Monday...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
College basketball rankings: Purdue earns AP Top 25's No. 1 spot after Houston falls to Alabama
There is a new team atop the Associated Press Top 25 after Alabama went into Houston and rallied in the second half to stun the then-No. 1-ranked Cougars. It is the sixth AP Top 25 poll of the season, and Purdue becomes the third team to earn the crown. Matt Painter's Boilermakers will hope to avoid the lulls that have quickly hit the No. 1 teams in the country.
Marco Ortiz knew in a snap Nebraska was program for him on weekend visit
It runs in the family. And how far can you run with being skilled in the art of long snapping? The Ortiz boys are determined to find out. Their dad had snapped it in high school and some in college, so naturally Fred Ortiz taught his sons some of the basics. Who knew then they'd both excel at it to the point they'd earn key roles at power five programs with pro possibilities attached?
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
Quarterback Ryan Staub recaps his second official visit with the Buffaloes
SMU made a late run at Ryan Staub, but after a trip to Boulder this past weekend, the 2023 quarterback recruit plans to remain committed to the Buffaloes. Stanford also reached out to Staub...
Speedy Local Running Back Chris Johnson Commits to Miami Hurricanes Football
Miami keeps one of the top skill position players in south Florida with Dillard High School product on board
247Sports
