The Boston Bruins, whether they made a point of it or not, exacted revenge on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday night. On paper, it may look the Boston went out and did what it has done all season, but that wasn’t exactly the case in this one. This game represented the final leg of a West Coast road trip for the Bruins, whose level of play had dipped a bit. Six days prior, these same Golden Knights waltzed into TD Garden and snapped a 14-game home winning streak. So on the surface, one could see why this game may have provided a bit more juice for the Black and Gold.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO