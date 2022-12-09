Helping with holiday kitchen prep, Metro Diner is serving up Heat & Serve Holiday Feasts To-Go! Guests will select Baked Ham or Roasted Turkey that is paired with delicious sides including creamy mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, Hawaiian dinner rolls and savory cornbread stuffing or macaroni & cheese. These feasts come cold to be heated up at home and can be customized to serve a party of one, four or eight!

• Pre-orders start Dec. 7 – Dec. 22 and pickup times are from 8 am - 8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, and from 8 am – 2 pm on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24.

Making these feasts even more enticing, Metro Diner is offering a valuable deal! When guests place pre-orders starting now through December 22, they qualify for the diner’s Certified Crowd Fulfiller gift card offer - order $250 in catering and get a $20 gift card; order $400 or more and get a $50 gift card.

All diners will remain open on Christmas Eve for Holiday Feast pick-ups and table service until 2:30 pm and will be closed Christmas Day. For more information or to place your order, visit https://metrodiner.com/.

