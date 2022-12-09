Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player
The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
Steelers need to clean house among the coaches after the season
At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to play the last four games of the season in an unusual position. It hasn’t been often Pittsburgh has a month of football left and nothing to play for. This season has been a lesson in transition after the retirement of...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Steelers LB T.J. Watt says everyone in the stadium knew Ravens would run the ball
You often hear coaches use the phrase, “take what the defense gives you” but on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens offense took what it wanted against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Despite being down to the team’s third-string quarterback, an undrafted rookie and zero threat to throw the football, the...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on defensive struggles: 'I just thought they wore down'
After the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin was solemn even by his standards in the postgame press conference. It had to be tough to watch his defense get run on all game long. Tomlin noted that he thought the defense just wore down...
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky on his performance: 'Great to be back out there with the guys'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett on Sunday but was unable to lead the Steelers past the Baltimore Ravens. A big part of that was due to the three interceptions Trubisky threw. But surprisingly, after the game, Trubisky was pretty upbeat after the game...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits
Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
theScore
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Struggles against Niners
Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the massive volume, Brady had little luck moving the ball, and his one TD pass to Russell Gage came in the third quarter after the Buccaneers were already staring at a 35-0 deficit. Tampa Bay's difficulty running the ball continues to force the 45-year-old QB to try and do everything himself. Brady's attempted 50 or more passes five times this season, and 40-plus in 10 of the last 11 games, but he hasn't reached 300 passing yards since Week 8. He likely won't have the luxury of slowing down Week 15 during a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
theScore
Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury
The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
Pitt Prioritizes Portal WR Dante Cephas
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
‘When you get to 20, it’s wow’: What it takes to play in the NBA for two decades
LeBron James joined an exclusive club when he started his 20th season this year. That type of longevity requires talent, interpersonal skills and a little luck
Bucs make roster moves ahead of Sunday's game vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they head into Week 14. Linebacker K.J. Britt has been activated from injured reserve, while wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner have been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.
theScore
5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth
In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries
Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
Report: Pitt TE Kyi Wright Enters Transfer Portal
The Pitt Panthers' tight ends room got a little less crowded.
theScore
Bowles challenges Bucs: 'We got to decide what our fate is'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is searching for his team's identity after suffering a one-sided 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With the offense held off the scoreboard until the third quarter and the defense surrendering 404 total yards, Tampa Bay finds itself at a pivotal moment in the 2022 campaign.
Comments / 0