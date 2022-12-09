ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Blunt Message For Troubled Cowboys Player

The Dallas Cowboys questionably kept troubled cornerback Kelvin Joseph this past spring when they had the option to release him. Now, the team will need him to step up after Anthony Brown suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. Joseph has been thrust into into a starting role alongside...
DALLAS, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Ravens Pro Bowler admits being exposed by Steelers; John Harbaugh hypes up late drive; Jaromir Jagr's latest exploits

Despite a loss, the Steelers’ wide receivers are forcing a Ravens Pro Bowler to do some introspection. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh is gushing about his team’s game-sealing drive at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are already underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. The Penguins have a stiff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Struggles against Niners

Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the massive volume, Brady had little luck moving the ball, and his one TD pass to Russell Gage came in the third quarter after the Buccaneers were already staring at a 35-0 deficit. Tampa Bay's difficulty running the ball continues to force the 45-year-old QB to try and do everything himself. Brady's attempted 50 or more passes five times this season, and 40-plus in 10 of the last 11 games, but he hasn't reached 300 passing yards since Week 8. He likely won't have the luxury of slowing down Week 15 during a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury

The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

5 takeaways from The Match 7: Rory/Tiger vs. Thomas/Spieth

In terms of golfing star power, Saturday night's seventh version of The Match in Tampa, Florida, was about as good as it gets. The star-studded duo of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy faced off against the dominant American team of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole better-ball exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries

Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Bowles challenges Bucs: 'We got to decide what our fate is'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is searching for his team's identity after suffering a one-sided 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With the offense held off the scoreboard until the third quarter and the defense surrendering 404 total yards, Tampa Bay finds itself at a pivotal moment in the 2022 campaign.
TAMPA, FL

