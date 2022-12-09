ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Teen took 4-year-old boy out of car before carjacking, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after police said he stole a car that had a four-year-old child sitting in the backseat. Around 5:30 p.m., Metro Police said a woman left her vehicle unattended with her son in the backseat at the Shoppes at Hamilton Crossing. The 14-year-old suspect saw the car running with the child int he backseat, according to police.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville man shot, suspect in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after police say a man was shot at a Clarksville home Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a home on Chapel Street regarding a shooting, according to a CPD media release. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man stole dozens of phones from Nashville bars, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation by the Metro Nashville Police Department has led to the arrest of a man police say stole dozens of phones from downtown Nashville bars and sent them to China. On Monday, detectives charged Jhonnatan Nunez Pinilla, 35, of Huntington Station, New York, with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on Lebanon Road

TSU choral group raising money to perform at Carnegie …. In a few months Tennessee State University choir students will be on their way to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall. Man injured in Clarksville domestic shooting; suspect …. A 64-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot

(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Man charged after stabbing victim during argument

New information has been released after a Maury County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in a crash. Investigation underway after Maury County Sheriff’s …. A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy died Monday after being involved in a crash while working traffic control. SEC charges former FTX CEO with defrauding crypto...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family remembers Maury Co. reserve deputy after deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - He was a hero who died but saved the lives of three construction workers. People in Maury County are remembering the Sheriff’s Department Reserve Deputy Brad Miller. The department said he was on Highway 43 patrolling traffic Monday afternoon when a truck crashed into his patrol car and killed him.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Clarksville Police looking for pair of identity thieves

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fraud investigators are looking for two people who allegedly cashed fraudulent checks last month in Clarksville. According to Clarksville Police, a man visited the F&M Bank on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. on November 21 and cashed a fraudulent check using someone else’s identity. He cashed two more checks over the next two days at different F&M Banks in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Family searches for missing 37-year-old

The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
NASHVILLE, TN

