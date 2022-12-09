ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Best dessert wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoYrz_0jdGAYDn00

Sweet, sticky dessert wines can make a great accompaniment to holiday dessert selections. After tasting several Paso Robles dessert wines, these are our top recommendations.

Serve them after your holiday meal with a dessert or as dessert. They also pair wonderfully with cheeses. These wines make perfect holiday gifts from Paso Robles. Enjoy!

Top local dessert wine recommendations

A port-style dessert wine made 100% from grapes grown in Paso Robles and fortified with neutral grape spirits. This “ruby” style is named after its youthful bright color which is deep purple out of the glass. Aromas of caramel, nuts, and wood spice are followed by spice and chocolate with smooth plum and sweet grape shortly behind.

Made from four traditional Portuguese varietals: Touriga Nacional, Tinta Cao, Sousao, and Tinta Roriz, this dessert wine perfectly balances ripe berries with a silky smooth finish. This port is sure to complement a multitude of desserts, but is divine enough to be enjoyed on its own.

An inky, dark purple fortified Touriga Nacional, Tinto Cao and Souza dessert wine with balanced sweetness. It offers delicious flavors of berry, plum and chocolate. It’s a perfect holiday port-style wine, named for the family matriarch of the winery. 18.5% alcohol. It is a great value in this category.

The port-style dessert wine is rich and full-bodied. It was aged two years and then fortified with brandy. Flavors are full of dark chocolate-covered cherry, a rush of red fruit with nutty tones meeting chocolate. It will pair well with dark chocolate truffles, an apple crisp, or salted caramels. It’s also delicious with a variety of rich cheeses. 20% alcohol.

This is a rich and intense dessert wine with deep aromas of unsweetened chocolate and notes of dark roast coffee and cassis. It has rich, lingering tannins complimented by spicy oak and an extended rich finish.

Winemaker Dave King took a little barbera and made a dessert wine in a port style. The result is a superb and sticky dessert wine. It tastes like dark berries, dark chocolate, and spices. It is 19 percent alcohol and comes in a 375ml bottle. This was one of our favorites.

See more local wine recommendations

Best local sparkling wines

Best local rosé wines

Best local white wines

• Best local zinfandel wines (coming soon)

• Best local Rhone-style red wines and red blends (coming soon)

• Best cabernet, Bordeaux-style, and red wines (coming soon)

Best local dessert wines

Publisher’s note: For the ninth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last two weeks, we received more than 100 entries. There were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide

Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local winery awarded Robert Parker Green Emblem

Just 40 wineries worldwide have received the publication’s highest honor for sustainability. – Tablas Creek Vineyard is one of sixteen wineries worldwide and one of just two in California to receive a 2022 Green Emblem from the Robert Parker Wine Advocate. The Green Emblem, held by just forty wineries, recognizes “extraordinary cases of sustainable efforts in our wine industry.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New escape room opens in Santa Margarita

Cal Poly students helped design new interactive experience. – Getting in is easy – but do you have what it takes to escape? Such is the challenge posed by Escape! at Margarita Adventures, the Central Coast’s newest escape room experience, which is officially launching this week after a soft opening period. An escape room is a “locked” space in which guests work together to solve interactive puzzles within a specific time frame in order to “escape.”
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 6-12

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New clothing shop opens at La Plaza in Atascadero

Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Symphony of the Vines to present ‘Brilliant Brass’ at two locations

Brass ensemble to perform holiday favorites at Dec. 16 fundraiser, and as part of ‘Off the Vines’ series Dec. 18. – As part of its effort to give back to the communities in which it resides, Symphony of the Vines is performing the first of its two December “Brilliant Brass” holiday concerts on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Mission San Miguel. The concert is a fundraiser for the Mission’s ongoing restoration and maintenance of its sanctuary and grounds. An encore performance of the Brilliant Brass program will be played on Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barrel Room at Cass Winery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero

– Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Doris V. Atkinson, 97

Doris and Obbie Atkinson moved to Paso Robles in 1986. – Doris V. Atkinson died peacefully at home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 10, 2022, with family by her. side. She was 97 years old. Doris Virginia Stitch Atkinson was born March 3, 1925, on a small farm in rural...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Tin City Forklift Parade returns Dec. 15

Event will include parade, photos with Santa, holiday shopping opportunities. – The community is invited out for an evening of holiday cheer at the annual Tin City Lights Forklift Parade on Thursday, Dec. 15. The evening kicks off at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30. Santa will be...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Friends of the Library conducting annual holiday book sale

Shoppers can find books, jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and other gifts. – The Friends of the Paso Robles Library are conducting their annual Holiday Extravaganza and Book Sale at the Paso Robles City Library conference room. It’s free to attend. Besides hundreds of books, they’re offering jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and other gifts.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking back to 1950: $319,000 phone project for Paso as long-distance calls rise

Posted: 7:50 am, December 7, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. A large increase in the number of long-distance calls from Paso Robles is being paced by major construction projects costing $319,000 to augment telephone facilities here. J. E. Gooding, Pacific Telephone manager, announced today. He said that local service of good quality is now being rendered, and work underway will provide additional facilities for handling the increase in calls to out-of-town points.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea returns Dec. 17

– The 32nd annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea will return on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Paso Robles Park Ballroom. The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association hosts the annual event for the children of Paso Robles. Children bring their favorite teddy bears—often in spectacular costumes—to the Teddy Bear Tea,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Sewage spill reported at California Men’s Colony

Equipment reportedly malfunctioned due to heavy rains. – On Sunday, a large, unknown volume of primary treated sewage was released into Chorro Creek in San Luis Obispo near the California Men’s Colony, due to equipment malfunction as a result of the heavy rain. Sewage overflowed from the sewer treatment plant and entered Chorro Creek.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy