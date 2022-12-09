Keanu Reeves has come a long way since his breakthrough role in Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure. Somehow the Canadian actor has managed to star in two movies that redefined and revolutionized action movies. The first was The Matrix, which is why every American action movie suddenly embraced computerized special effects and switched from guys slugging it out with haymakers to carefully choreographed martial arts. The second was John Wick, which has taken action choreography to a whole new level and why every action movie now has its heroes using a heavily stylized, over-the-top gun-fu based on genuine technique and high proficiency. More importantly for us, the car chases aren't artificial and have a grit to them Hollywood hasn't used for a long time.

9 DAYS AGO