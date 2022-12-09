Read full article on original website
Related
Alexandra Daddario Wears Gothic Dior Dress for ‘Anna Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere
Alexandra Daddario brought gothic glamour to the red carpet for the premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. For the premiere of her new television series, where Daddario has the lead role, the actress wore a black and gold tulle embroidered dress and a black leather belt by Dior. She accessorized the look with a clear gemstone necklace and several floral-shaped clear gemstone rings.More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Alfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein’s “Preposterous” Reaction to Salma Hayek’s ‘Frida’ Performance
Alfred Molina says he saw Harvey Weinstein berate Salma Hayek on the set of Frida, with the former Hollywood producer and convicted rapist also giving him the cold shoulder after Molina compared the business prowess of Hayek to the producer. The actor, who told The Independent in a recent interview that he did not witness any assaults, spoke about Weinstein’s behavior on the set of the film — specifically one “preposterous” instance in which Weinstein became enraged over Hayek’s spot-on performance. More from The Hollywood ReporterSaudi Film Pioneer Faisal Baltyour on the Need for Local Commercial Films, Cinema StarsSimu Liu Returns...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser praises advancements in makeup technology from Bedazzled to The Whale
You could say Brendan Fraser has been bedazzled by Hollywood's advancements in prosthetic makeup over the last two decades. The Oscar-buzzed star of The Whale — who portrays a 600-pound gay professor with a compulsive eating disorder in Darren Aronofsky's new drama — tells EW he was stunned by the evolution of the art form since undergoing a lengthy transformational process to play multiple characters opposite Elizabeth Hurley in the 2000 rom-com Bedazzled.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
Allison Janney’s Got an Eye for Style! See Photos of the ‘Mom’ Star’s Best Red Carpet Looks
Since her time on The West Wing as White House press secretary C.J. Cregg, Allison Janney has gone through quite a fascinating style evolution. The Oscar winner has taken on a number of roles across all genres of film and television and even wowed audiences on Broadway stages. Throughout her decades-long career, she has never failed to turn heads with her incredible fashion looks.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocked The Red Carpet With An Everything Everywhere Accessory I Can’t Get Enough Of
Jamie Lee Curtis is repping Everything Everywhere All At Once ahead of Awards Season.
Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments
Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress. In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier. To create...
Gen V Gets Bloody in The Boys Spinoff Teaser — Plus, Supernatural Favorite, Jason Ritter and More Join Series
As if college isn’t a tumultuous enough time, the students in The Boys‘ university-set spinoff Gen V are also facing the special kind of challenges that come with being a supe. Like, a lot of blood. So. Much. Blood. The above first look — revealed at CCXP in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Saturday — introduces America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International). The series “explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking,” per the official synopsis. Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair...
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
ETOnline.com
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they...
ETOnline.com
Scarlett Johansson Is Unrecognizable in Retro Costume for 'Project Artemis'
Scarlett Johansson is getting a retro look for her new role. On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress was spotted in full costume on the Savannah, Georgia, set of her upcoming flick, Project Artemis. Johansson stunned while filming the '60s-set movie, wearing a yellow dress and sunglasses. In the scene that was...
Actress Octavia Spencer gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012.Will Farrell and Allison Janney were among those joining Spencer at the ceremony at 6623 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Ballet Hollywood, between Cherokee and Whitley avenues. The ceremony also included an appearance by Aubie the Tiger, the costumed mascot of Spencer's alma mater, Auburn University.Spencer co-stars with Farrell in "Spirited," Apple TV+'s musical comedy re-telling of "A Christmas Carol" which...
Read Cooper Raiff’s ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Screenplay
The rise of Cooper Raiff continues following the buzzy Sundance and then Apple TV+ debuts of his feature film “Cha Cha Real Smooth” this year. Also in 2022, the “Shithouse” director announced a new film, “The Trashers,” starring David Harbour and Cooper Hoffmann, and launched production company Small Ideas with former Black Bear Pictures executive Clementine Quittner. The outfit will aim to develop and produce independent film and television projects from emerging filmmakers and creators, as well as writer-director Raiff’s own work. The first project at Small Ideas will be an undisclosed TV series written, directed, and produced by Raiff, with...
Collider
Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming
Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie. Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders....
Cowboy Hats, Mustaches And Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Light Up The Yellowstone 1923 Red Carpet
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren hit the red carpet ahead of the premiere of their Yellowstone prequel, 1923.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0