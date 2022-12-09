Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Guillermo del Toro puts unique spin on beloved children’s story in new stop-motion animated ‘Pinocchio’
Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?. Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio. Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”
thedigitalfix.com
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix?
Is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on Netflix? For whatever reason, Pinocchio is a story that seems to really engage filmmakers. The story’s been adapted multiple times into animated movies, live-action films, and even a TV series, if you can believe it. Now though, it’s the turn of monster...
‘Election’ Sequel ‘Tracy Flick Can’t Win’ In Works For Paramount+; Reese Witherspoon To Produce And Return As Title Character, With Alexander Payne Directing
Paramount Pictures has announced that Tracy Flick Can’t Win — a sequel to Alexander Payne’s cult classic 1999 comedy Election — is being made for Paramount+. Payne is returning as director, with the original film’s lead Reese Witherspoon to produce and reprise her starring role. Based on Tom Perrotta’s 1998 novel of the same name, Election watches as the high school teacher Jim McAllister (Matthew Broderick) finds himself on a collision course with the over-achieving student politician, Tracy Flick (Witherspoon). The satire drawing parallels between the worlds of high school and politics was Payne’s second feature on the heels of 1996’s Citizen...
ETOnline.com
Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not Moving Forward
Wonder Woman 3 is no longer in the works. The third installment in Patty Jenkins' film series starring Gal Gadot in the titular role is not happening at Warner Bros., ET has confirmed. No other decisions -- such as Gadot's future with the franchise or the development of other potential...
Collider
'Gordita Chronicles' to Be Removed From HBO Max Amidst Live-Action Kids and Family Content Cuts
After Warner Bros. Discovery looked to cut back on kids and family content post-merger, Gordita Chronicles met an early end at HBO Max back in July after just one season despite solid reviews. Now, it's officially getting booted off the streamer as revealed in a tweet by series showrunner Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz. It's the latest victim to leave the platform due to cost-cutting measures under the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘The Flash’ Spinoff Focused on Michael Keaton’s Batman Scrapped in DC Studios’ Restructuring
Everything is changing over at DC Studios, as the future of the former DC Expanded Universe seems quite uncertain. We’ve had the reveal that Wonder Woman 3 has lost its director Patty Jenkins, a Black Adam sequel seems unlikely at this point and so much more. Now, it seems a new rumor has popped up from Jeff Sneider that another project has been canned as James Gunn and Peter Safran restructure the new DC universe.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on the Live-Action ‘Aladdin’ Sequel
Disney has been releasing a variety of live-action remakes of classic films for several years now!. Disney’s live-action Aladdin film premiered back in 2019 and plans for a sequel were announced in 2020. Since then, many Aladdin fans have been waiting and wondering what’s going on with the sequel, and now we finally have a bit of an update.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
Willow’s Producers Explain Why It Made All The Sense In The World To Make A Sequel On Disney+
Willow's past was quite important for its potential future on Disney+.
Are Nobody 2 And Atomic Blonde 2 Coming Together? Producer Kelly McCormick Provides Updates On The Sequels
With Nobody 2 and Atomic Blonde 2 both in development, producer Kelly McCormick explains why both films are progressing on a slow and steady path.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
Collider
10 Best Animated Movies of All Time, According to IMDb
Read update With fans eagerly waiting for upcoming animated movies like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it's easy to see that interest in the evolving genre isn't waning. This is why it's not surprising that the entries listed in IMDb's top 10 animated movies of all time are constantly changing, as more viewers use the platform to chime in and rate their favorite films.
