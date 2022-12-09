A date has been set for the third and final season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The streamer will drop the first three episodes of the season on Wednesday, February 15 with new episodes following every Wu-Wednesday. The final episode will be available on April 5, 2023. According to Hulu’s synopsis for the third season, viewers will follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges following the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame. While each of the members go on separate journeys to figure out where...

