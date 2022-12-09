ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

vanquishthefoe.com

Report: Pitt/USC QB Transfer Kedon Slovis Visits BYU

BYU is looking to add at least one transfer portal QB, and an emerging target is former Pitt and USC QB Kedon Slovis. Slovis told Adam Gorney — national director of recruiting at Rivals — that he visited BYU this last Friday. From Gorney’s update on Rivals:
PROVO, UT
ClutchPoints

USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal

As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
themadisonrecord.com

Jamil Muhammad Transfers To Southern California Trojans

Former James Clemens quarterback Jamil Muhammad is headed to the Southern California Trojans where he will play linebacker. Once signing to Vanderbilt to play quarterback, but soon transfered to Georgia State where he was asked to move to linebacker, Muhammad (6-2, 245) entered the transfer portal and visited the USC campus before he was offered a spot on the USC roster this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
diehardsport.com

Michigan Hosting LB Committed To Other B1G Program

Michigan is hosting three-star Nebraska LB pledge Hayden Moore for a visit this weekend. Moore, an Aurora, Colorado native, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Colorado. Michigan is also expected to host top 100 recruit and former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for a visit.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

A key to Brother Rice boys basketball's state title campaign? This underrated junior

The Brother Rice boys basketball team was expected to win a state championship this season. And, to be honest, the Warriors (3-0) still might. They entered the opening week as the No. 1 team on The D Zone Top 100, and they'll likely be atop the first Associated Press poll when it's released. If their first three games say anything about what's to come, the Catholic League should be on high alert when they visit your gym.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
MaxPreps

High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25

MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
SAN MATEO, CA

