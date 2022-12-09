Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Related
vanquishthefoe.com
Report: Pitt/USC QB Transfer Kedon Slovis Visits BYU
BYU is looking to add at least one transfer portal QB, and an emerging target is former Pitt and USC QB Kedon Slovis. Slovis told Adam Gorney — national director of recruiting at Rivals — that he visited BYU this last Friday. From Gorney’s update on Rivals:
247Sports
USC football adds Arizona State transfer punter, All-Pac-12 selection Eddie Czaplicki
USC football picked up its first NCAA Transfer Portal pickup of the portal window in All-Pac-12 Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki on Saturday. It was a quick turnaround for Czaplicki, who entered the portal on Dec. 7. Czaplicki won the starting job as a true freshman and averaged 43.4 yards...
USC football: 4 players Trojans must target in transfer portal
As the Trojans look at the available talent in the college football transfer portal, USC football head coach Lincoln Riley, like last year, is open for business on all accounts. The portal is already brimming with high-level talent, and there’s no reason the Trojans shouldn’t snag a few of these players to bolster their roster and build on their successful 2022 season. Here we will discuss the four players whom USC football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.
diehardsport.com
Looks Like Michigan Is Battling One Team For Five-Star QB Jadyn Davis
The Wolverines have long been believed to be the front-runner with five-star Charlotte, NC QB Jadyn Davis. Ranked as a top 15 recruit in the 2023 class, Davis had both Michigan and Clemson coaches in for an in-home visit, according to On3’s EJ Holland:. With the Tigers missing out...
Former Muskegon H.S. football standout, celebrated Wolverine fan dies after 2 year battle with bone cancer
Former Muskegon High School football star and beloved Michigan Wolverine fan Dametrius “Meechie” Walker died Friday after battling bone cancer for two years, the University of Michigan announced.
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
themadisonrecord.com
Jamil Muhammad Transfers To Southern California Trojans
Former James Clemens quarterback Jamil Muhammad is headed to the Southern California Trojans where he will play linebacker. Once signing to Vanderbilt to play quarterback, but soon transfered to Georgia State where he was asked to move to linebacker, Muhammad (6-2, 245) entered the transfer portal and visited the USC campus before he was offered a spot on the USC roster this week.
diehardsport.com
Harbaugh Does Some Chores For Household Of Michigan Pledge On Visit
Jim Harbaugh, while visiting three-star WR pledge Semaj Morgan, did some dishes for the Morgan household.
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
diehardsport.com
Top Michigan OL Target Announces College Choice
Spencer Fano, a four-star and top 100 OL out of Utah, annonced his pledge to the Utes earlier this week:. Fano was a top target of the Wolverines but Michigan couldn’t pull him out from the west coast.
diehardsport.com
Michigan Hosting LB Committed To Other B1G Program
Michigan is hosting three-star Nebraska LB pledge Hayden Moore for a visit this weekend. Moore, an Aurora, Colorado native, is ranked as the No. 6 player in Colorado. Michigan is also expected to host top 100 recruit and former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman for a visit.
247Sports
Pics From Five-Star QB Dante Moore's Official Visit
UCLA is hosting the No. 2 prospect in the country in Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King quarterbackDante Moore. Check out some pictures of Moore's photo shoot on Saturday. (For high-resolution pics, check out Moore's Instagram)
diehardsport.com
Another CJ Stroud – Michigan Beef Moment At The Heisman Ceremony
Take a look at CJ Stroud as he was introduced at the Heisman Ceremony and not shaking Desmond Howard’s hand:
HometownLife.com
A key to Brother Rice boys basketball's state title campaign? This underrated junior
The Brother Rice boys basketball team was expected to win a state championship this season. And, to be honest, the Warriors (3-0) still might. They entered the opening week as the No. 1 team on The D Zone Top 100, and they'll likely be atop the first Associated Press poll when it's released. If their first three games say anything about what's to come, the Catholic League should be on high alert when they visit your gym.
ocsportszone.com
Finals and updates of CIF State Championship Football Bowl Games
It’s a big night for Orange County high school, the final night of the high school football season as Northwood and Laguna Hills go for CIF state titles on the road and Sadddleback College hosts the open division final between Serra San Mateo and St. John Bosco at 8 p.m.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 1 St. John Bosco routs Serra 45-0 in CIF Open Division finals to secure top spot in MaxPreps Top 25
MISSION VIEJO — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) was simply too much for Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday in the CIF Open Division finals, routing the Padres 45-0 with a running clock in the fourth quarter to all but secure the top spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The win was the fourth state title for Bosco under coach Jason Negro, who won with the Braves in 2013, 2016 and 2019.
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
R.I.P. Detroit soul singer J.J. Barnes, dead at 79
The ‘Chains of Love’ singer died weeks after what he said would be his final performance
Comments / 1