Read full article on original website
Related
100 gecs, Axel Boman, Ulla, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
NME
Dave Grohl’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ to return with live covers featuring Beck, Pink, Tenacious D and more
Dave Grohl held a secret show in Los Angeles on Monday (December 5), performing a set of covers – with a packed slate of special guests – for the first live edition of his ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ series. According to Variety, the show went down at the...
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Popculture
'80s Rock Band Cancels Multiple Concerts After Health Woes
Australian rock band The Church was forced to cancel their appearance at the Corona Capital 2022 festival this past weekend. The beloved '80s band was scheduled to perform their song "Milky Way" with Miley Cyrus at the music festival in Mexico City, but they were forced to back out of the show after Ashley Naylor and Steve Kilbey tested positive for COVID-19.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ on Showtime, an Enthusiastic Documentary Celebration of Heavy Metal’s Greatest Singer
Dio: Dreamers Never Die (now on Showtime) is the long-awaited documentary about the greatest heavy metal singer who ever was or will be. Sorry Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Ozzy Osbourne and King Diamond – Ronnie James Dio had lungs like no other, and you know it. Directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton – the duo behind another seminal heavy metal doc, Last Days Here, about the rollercoaster life of Pentagram vocalist Bobby Liebling – put together this exuberant bio authorized by Dio’s longtime wife and manager, Wendy Dio. It gives us an almost-complete portrait of one of the true, honest-to-Lucifer greats of hard rock and metal, of a singular man with a singular voice.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
Why Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Loves ‘Roll Over Beethoven’ by the Beatles
Christine McVie included 'Roll Over Beethoven' by the Beatles among her favorite songs. Here's what we know about this Fleetwood Mac member.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
How Jimi Hendrix Came to Own His First Electric Guitar
Jimi Hendrix picked up the guitar at an early age. He finally got his hands on his own guitar with the help of some family.
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
"I felt like an alien in my own music": Why Blind Guardian returned to their heavy metal roots on The God Machine
How Blind Guardian overcame personal tragedy to return to bombastic heavy metal on The God Machine
Music Industry Moves: Peter Frampton Sells Catalog Rights to BMG; Dean Martin Estate Partners With Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s catalog in a deal that covers the English singer and guitarist’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, neighboring rights and sideman revenue streams. The deal spans Frampton’s entire musical career, dating back to his work in the late ’60s and including his latest album, 2019’s “All Blues.” Frampton’s solo hits include standouts like “Show Me the Way, “Baby, I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” and most notably, his 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!” The record received a Grammy nomination for album of the year and remained No. 1 on the...
Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ Comes to Life at Largo With Pink, Beck, Jack Black and Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O
The legend of Hannukah is that oil that was supposed to last for one night actually lasted for eight. That’s nothing compared to the miracle pulled off by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin at the first-ever live edition of their Hannukah Sessions project, which took place Monday night (Dec. 5) at the tiny, 250-capacity Largo in Los Angeles. On the bill: a slew of headliner-sized names singing songs by Jewish artists. The event was originally envisioned during the pandemic as a video series of cover songs recorded in Grammy-winning producer Kurstin’s home studio, with each of Hannukah’s eight nights repped by...
Weezer Has You Seeing Technicolor Pups With Trippy 'I Want A Dog' Video
This is the band's latest single from the final installment of their SZNS project.
Harper's Bazaar
The Beauty and Freedom of Black Punks
Punk is a genre defined by rebellion and it is now half a century old. This contradiction means the legacy of punk is ever changing. Punk's influences are wide-ranging and varied, from bands like Bad Brains to the girl groups of the early 1960s to our December cover subject, Patti Smith. Punk is a space of artistic and political experimentation and from its inception, people of African descent have created, rebelled and influenced within the scene.
Listen to Steve Vai’s New Biker Rock Song ‘Busted’
Steve Vai has released a shredding new track called “Busted,” taken from his upcoming album featuring late singer Johnny “Gash” Sombrotto. Vai/Gash was recorded in 1991 when the pair decided to explore their passion for the biker lifestyle through music. Sombrotto had been seriously injured in a cycle accident in 1977, and died in another crash in 1998. Their collaboration nevertheless remained unreleased, while Vai found himself waylaid by other projects.
Will Ferrell Hops Onstage to Play Cowbell at His Son’s First Live Show
Actor and legendary funnyman Will Ferrell helped out his son Magnus Ferrell when the 18-year-old musician played his first live show last weekend during a special charity event. Will came out onstage to play cowbell at the end of one song, invoking his classic "More Cowbell" sketch from Saturday Night Live.
Comments / 0