WCNC
2 arrested after police chase ends with crash in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were detained when a police pursuit ended in a crash along West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of West W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lakeview Road around 1 p.m. The crash knocked down power lines, which forced crews to close the road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.
Shooting suspect leads pursuit, crashes into power lines in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A suspect involved in a shooting ended up leading police on a brief pursuit before crashing a car into power lines in north Charlotte, police said Monday. Around 1:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shut down West W.T. Harris Boulevard at Lakeview Road for the crash. Officers were instructed to stop eastbound traffic at Statesville Road, police said.
qcnews.com
Man shot by unknown suspect at Rock Hill park, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot in the leg by an unknown person Friday at Confederate Park in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said a 27-year-old man was taken driven to the hospital by an acquaintance where officers met him around 6:20 p.m.
Person struck and killed by vehicle in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash involving a person on Sunday around 8 p.m. Officers say they received a call about a pedestrian struck by a car near of East Independence Boulevard. Responding officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. The...
WBTV
Homicide investigation begins following man’s death in N. Tryon St. incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Meckleknburg-Police are conducting a homicide investigation following a man’s death Monday morning. According to the CMPD, officers found a man with serious injuries on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte around 7:40 p.m. Sunday. The victim later died Monday morning at the hospital...
3 seriously injured after crash involving two overturned vehicles in Huntersville
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Sunday afternoon around 1 p.m., Huntersville Fire was called to a crash involving two overturned vehicles on Davidson-Concord Road at Ramah Church Road. During the extrication of four entrapped patients, local authorities closed the roads in this area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
1 dead after crash near Pageland, troopers say
PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash near Pageland on Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a GMC SUV was stopped with its flashers on along North Arant Street near Arkoful Drive when it was hit by a Honda Accord headed in the same direction around 6:15 a.m.
Hams spill from overturned tractor-trailer onto Highway 74 in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Transportation crews spent Monday morning clearing hams that spilled from a tractor-trailer onto the eastbound lanes of Highway 74. According to an officer with the Monroe Police Department, the crash happened around 7 a.m. that day in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Fowler Secrest Road.
WBTV
South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tenants in Charlotte are sounding the alarm about what they call rampant...
wccbcharlotte.com
Person Stabbed Less Than 24-Hours After A Homicide At The Same Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a stabbing in Northeast Charlotte. It happened at the same location where a man was shot and killed Saturday night. The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. at a convenience store on Tom Hunter Road. Medic says one person was taken to the...
WBTV
Cotswold tenants catch thieves breaking into office building mailbox repeatedly
Woman shot, killed in Kershaw home while 5 children present, authorities say. A man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside a Lancaster County home while five children were present, authorities said. South Main Street in Kannapolis scene of latest economic growth spurt. Updated: 8 hours ago. The...
WBTV
Son arrested for death of father who was reported missing in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The son of a man who was reported missing before being found dead in Iredell County was arrested and charged with murder. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report for Earnest Sharpe Jr. on Dec. 1. Deputies located Sharpe’s body off...
New details on deadly shootout after Rowan County house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There are new details on a house fire that ended in a shootout in Rowan County. It happened last Friday in Rockwell. The shooting suspect was killed and three first responders were shot. The sheriff’s office says when firefighters responded they found 45-year-old Ronald Green at the back […]
WBTV
Props stolen from nativity scene at Alexander Co. church, authorities say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating the theft of props from a church nativity scene in Alexander County. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, all of the antique props – except for the Three Wise Men props – were stolen from Antioch Baptist Church in the Taylorsville area.
Wanted: Two suspects that robbed Gastonia Family Dollar
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects that robbed a Gastonia Family Dollar are being sought, Gastonia Police said Monday. Officers responded to the incident around 4:15 p.m. on Friday at a Family Dollar on Davis Park Road. An initial investigation revealed two men, one believed to be Hispanic and the other African American, […]
1 dead in early morning Rock Hill shooting, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting at the 900 block of Crawford Road. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Upon arrival, officers found a 59-year-old male victim with a gunshot...
WBTV
3-year-old child found after going missing in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A child who was reported missing early Monday morning in uptown Charlotte has been found. This all unfolded around 3 a.m. near the intersection of North Church and West 11th streets in uptown, a busy intersection just along Interstate 277. A dispatcher heard over the...
WBTV
Granite Quarry Police and Fire issue statement on house fire, officer-involved shooting
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Granite Quarry Police Chief has released a statement in reference to a house fire and a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Rockwell on December 2. According to numerous officials, a Granite Quarry police officer, a Rowan County sheriff’s deputy, and a firefighter were...
qcnews.com
Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide …. A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Monday Evening Forecast, Dec. 12, 2022. Below normal temps settle in...
WBTV
Davidson College Police searching for missing student
DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Davidson College Campus Police are searching for a missing student, the school wrote on Facebook. Aedan Somers, a member of the class of 2023, was last seen Saturday evening, and the school is “concerned about him,” and would like him to contact someone from the college or his family.
