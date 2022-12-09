Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win Schwalbe Wicked Will Tires - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
3 sets of Wicked Will 29x2.40 SuperGround Bronze Sidewall. The new Wicked Will has many faces. Whether you set out on an alpine adventure or the fast trail lap, Wicked Will is the right choice. A combination of fast rolling and exceptional grip like no other. • Fast rolling center...
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Insta360 X3 Bike Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The ultimate action camera for capturing your rides like never before. X3 captures vivid 5.7K 360 video, so you'll never miss the action. With 360 degrees of footage at your fingertips, the creative possibilities are endless. DUAL 1/2" 48MP SENSORS. X3's new 1/2" 48MP sensors pack in more pixels for...
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win a Whyte T-140 RS 29er - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
The T-140 RS 29er is our fastest and most versatile trail bike that's been designed to excel everywhere. Loaded with proven parts – including SRAM GX Eagle gearing, class-leading Fox 34 Performance Elite fork and exclusive Whyte custom-tuned Fox DPS Performance Elite Evol LV rear shock – whether you’re embarking on epic long rides, taming technical trails, or smashing singletrack, this bike is a versatile pocket knife.
Pinkbike.com
Enter To Win an Industry Nine A-series Stem - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
One of three Industry Nine A-series Mountain bike stems. Industry Nine’s A-Series mountain bike stems are crafted from domestically-sourced 7075 aluminum billet into a svelte design achieving a nexus of form and function. Using advanced manufacturing techniques honed over decades in our CNC machine shop, we continue our proud tradition of offering riders uncompromising components.
electrek.co
New 1,500W full-suspension electric bike pushes envelope with all-wheel drive
There’s never been anything subtle about the electric bikes made by Nevada-based e-bike company E-Cells. The company’s newest model is true to form with over-the-top specs. Meet the E-Cells Super Monarch AWD 1500W Dual Crown Limited Edition. While E-Cells has produced some slightly more modest power rides, its...
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Dripping In Carbon Fiber
Harley-Davidson is popular for its brawny cruisers, but that doesn’t take away anything from its stripped-down offerings like the Street Bob. It’s a popular cruiser around the world, particularly with bike shops, thanks to its simple construction. Taiwan’s Rough Crafts is also part of this fan club, which is why the shop chose a 2020 Street Bob for its newest sci-fi masterpiece dubbed "Cosmos Charger."
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in December 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
Pinkbike.com
Josh Lewis Parts Ways with Santa Cruz
After many years with Santa Cruz Josh Lewis has announced he will be finding new beginnings in 2023. A look back on my journey with Santa Cruz Bicycles as we part ways coming into the new year, it's been a meaningful one. Visited so many countries, got to see so many different cultures and even if we didn't speak the same language we deffo got to communicate through bike riding and that’s taught me so many life lessons. From the days on the SPS as a youth and junior, racing downhill... to being supported by Santa cruz uk racing enduro and downhill which eventually found myself on the global team and that put me to where I am now... I feel very lucky to look back on these memories and see what we managed to achieve. Stoked to keep the ball rolling and continue having fun on bikes, creating and doing my best to inspire people to have fun. much love and see you soon for some new beginnings, excited for what's to come. Full vid up on YT… Thanks to all involved, best of luck. Loose— Josh Lewis.
Autoblog
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato off-roader is a heavy-metal swan song
Lamborghini's Huracán has almost reached retirement age, and it's going out with one hell of a bang. The model's last evolution may be the wildest yet: called Sterrato, it's an off-roading supercar with a rugged-looking design, a big V10, and a desert-ready suspension system. If the design looks familiar,...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Tahnee Seagrave's Struggle with Concussion in 'How We Roll' - Episode 3
Episode 3 delves deeper into Tahnee's concussion as she talks about her experiences, the severe lows she battled with and the anxiety that came with the unknown of such a hidden injury. This episode also talks to the people closest to Tahnee and their perspective of watching her go through such a painful time in her life and how it has made them reconsider their attitudes towards concussion. Despite being off the bike, Tahnee is still hellbent on being there to support her team whenever she can and heads to the 3rd World Cup of the year in Leogang, Austria, to cheer on Phoebe as she claims her first win of the season.
Zenith’s Latest Defy Watch With Extreme E Comes With a Strap Made From a Race Car’s Tires
Zenith is celebrating the last race of the 2022 Extreme E season in style. Earlier this year, the Swiss watchmaker announced a new series with the electric car racing league. Each model reflects the duo’s shared desire for a cleaner, more sustainable future by incorporating recycled and upcycled materials wherever possible. The latest addition was made in honor of the Extreme E championship finale that was held over the weekend in Punta del Este, Uruguay. As you might expect, the newcomer is equal parts sustainable and stylish. Like its predecessors, the “Energy X Prix” is based on Zenith’s Defy. This time around,...
Get Suited and Booted During RevZilla’s 12 Days of Moto X-Mas Sale
Robert BaconThe savings on helmets from Arai, AGV, and Schuberth are ridiculous.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Editor’s Choice 2022 – Cory’s Best Bike & Gear Awards
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. OK, another wild year in the books. 2022 started with remnants of two years of chaos, then gradually edged back towards ‘before-times’ normal. What that means for us all here, is that once again I rode more new bikes, more new gear, and in more varied locations than in recent years. So my first-hand Editor’s Choice Picks come from a deeper pool of great contenders this year again. Hurrah!
Pinkbike.com
Video: Making Marks with Max Nerurkar
Max Nerurkar is a mountain biker and artist from Sheffield, UK. As a teenager, he grew up skateboarding and hoped to pursue a future there before finding his way to two wheels. Being drawn into the woods, he quickly found a formula that ran parallel to both board and bike: go out all day, go as hard as possible, do what you want to do, and film it.
Altra Mont Blanc BOAs review: an innovative lacing system that could be a game-changer
With a wide-fit and a zero drop the Altra Mont Blanc BOA is an ultra running shoe with unique double-BOA dial lacing system
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
AKU Rocket DFS GTX review: a supremely capable fast hiking shoe
AKU’s new fast hikers allow you to hit the trails with speed, while the dual fit system brings things in tight for technical ground
utvactionmag.com
COMPLETING THE POLARIS RZR PRO XP
The RZR Pro XP is one of the newer sport UTV platforms, and it’s a very impressive performer. With a tilt and telescoping steering wheel, steering wheel-mounted controls for suspension, stereo and navigation, and fold-flat rear seats on four-seat models, it also raised the bar for functionality, convenience and comfort in sport UTVs. Despite its impressive features, the Pro XP is as bare as many other sport machines in a number of areas. Assault Industries partnered with other top brands in the UTV aftermarket, like Simpson, KMC, Baja Designs,Trinity Racing and more to fill in the blanks to make a truly complete Pro XP.
topgear.com
The Mercedes-AMG GT2 is AMG’s most powerful ever customer race car
Not as hardcore as GT3, but a step up from GT4 comes this near-700bhp special. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Think of this as the Mercedes-AMG GT3.5, or the Goldilocks racing AMG for mortals. Officially it’s...
ZDNet
Strava's 2022 Year in Sport: E-bikes for fitness and commuting
Strava captures an immense amount of data from more than 100 million members, and it is always interesting to check out the annual Year in Sport report. The world opened up more in 2022 and the data shows that people enjoyed getting out on trails and participating in events with others.
