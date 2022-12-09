Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football Adds to 2023 Recruiting Class
Joseph Mupoyi, a three-star defensive end prospect, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State football’s Class of 2023 Monday via his social media accounts. Mupoyi is the 20th commit to join the Nittany Lions during this recruiting cycle. Mupoyi officially visited Happy Valley on Dec. 9 — just three...
Penn State wrestling grinds out rout of Oregon State
Although 31-3 score doesn’t show it, Nittany Lions had to work for their victory over the Beavers.
State College
Penn State Football: Utah’s Leading Receiver Set to Miss Rose Bowl
Utah tight end and leading receiver Dalton Kincaid will miss the Rose Bowl with an injury he announced on Twitter late Sunday evening. “I have cherished every single moment I have stepped on the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever,” Kincaid wrote. “I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed and every memory made. Throughout this journey as a football player, I have learned and grown and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds and lessons and relationships I know will last a lifetime.”
WTRF
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
State College
No. 1 Penn State Wrestling Cruises Past Oregon State 31-3
No. 1 Penn State wrestling (4-0) rolled against Oregon State (2-2) 31-3 on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions won nine of 10 bouts while wrestling all of their regular lineup with the exception of 184 pounds, where Donovan Ball picked up his second dual meet victory of the season filling in for Aaron Brooks. The dual was highlighted by major decisions from two of Penn State’s top-ranked wrestlers and a technical fall from another. Defending 197-pound national champion Max Dean rebounded from consecutive losses with a decision over No. 11 Tanner Harvey.
State College
State College Accuses UAJA of Overcharging Borough for Sewage Treatment, Files Counterclaims in Billing Dispute
Responding to a lawsuit filed by the University Area Joint Authority, State College accuses the Centre Region’s primary wastewater treatment facility of overcharging the borough by millions of dollars now and in the past, and improperly imposing new rates for wholesale sewage treatment. Attorneys from State College’s special counsel...
dkpittsburghsports.com
Tweets of fate: Prized prospect not coming to Penn State; but what about Lee?
ALTOONA, Pa. -- There had been growing hope the past couple of weeks that Penn State might be able to flip prized in-state prospect Rodney Gallagher, but those hopes ended over the weekend. A wide receiver and the No. 3 prospect in Pennsylvania, Gallagher committed to West Virginia in May...
Penn Highlands surgeons perform over 500 robotic-assisted joint replacements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Orthopedic surgeons at Penn Highlands Healthcare say they have achieved outstanding results with its robotic-assisted knee and hip replacement surgery. The Mako SmartRobotic surgery has been used by surgeons for the past two years and has performed more than 500 joint replacement surgeries as of this fall. The innovative technology […]
PennLive.com
Penn State student charged in Proud Boys protest apparently avoids expulsion
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Penn State University undergraduate appears to have avoided suspension or expulsion from school after his arrest near a planned appearance by the Proud Boys founder. Bram Woolley, 23, of Allentown was among the protesters Oct. 24 when Gavin McInnes, who started the far-right extremist...
Penn Highlands Center of Excellence brings convenient treatment
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a new $24,300,000 state-of-the-art Center of Excellence on the campus of Penn Highlands DuBois West. The four-story complex will serve as the hub of the health system’s outpatient Neuroscience, Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Rehabilitation, Gynecology/Obstetrics and Pediatrics services. The Center of Excellence, which is located […]
130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
Local philanthropist honored for impact on region
Business leader and philanthropist, Frank G. Pellegrino, has been recognized for his lifetime of service and charitable giving by the Central Pa. Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). On Nov. 16, National Philanthropy Day, Frank was presented with the Philanthropist of the Year Award in Mechanicsburg, with his family by his side. “Susquehanna Health Foundation was honored to nominate Frank for the award. He embodies philanthropy and service,...
Wawa eyes potential sites in northcentral Pennsylvania
A spokesperson for Wawa confirmed that the convenience store chain is eyeing up potential sites in several northcentral Pa. counties. The company previously announced in June that they plan to expand into central Pennsylvania with up to 40 new locations. "As we’ve previously announced, we are continuing to spread our wings further west into central Pa. and that includes potential sites for new Wawa stores in State College, as well as, Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties," said Jennifer Wolf, external public relations supervisor for Wawa. ...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood rips into Illinois following upset loss to Penn State
Brad Underwood was not very happy after Illinois lost at home to Penn State. Underwood discussed how his team played at the post game press conference. Illinois got embarrassed at home by Penn State 74-59. Underwood stated that his players deserve to be miserable during finals week on campus. “You...
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
Millions of newspapers for sale in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Timothy Hughes is sifting through his newspaper collection. He owns and operates Hughes Rare & Early Newspapers in South Williamsport. "We have about three and a half million newspapers from the 1640s up to the 21st century," said Hughes. More than three million newspapers containing...
Minimum pay is less than half a livable wage in Centre County. These jobs pay more
Just how much do you need to make hourly in Centre County to live? Here’s what MIT says, plus a few places advertising pay that meets or exceeds the benchmark.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. Sometimes some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
State College
Richard H. “”Pennsylvania Hutch”” Hutchings
Name of Deceased Richard H. ""Pennsylvania Hutch"" Hutchings. Richard Harter Hutchings (known by many as “Pennsylvania Hutch”), 86. of State College passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born in Surveyor, PA (Clearfield Co.) on October 31, 1936 the son of the late Harry and Olive Hutchings. He married to his bride for 62 years Nancy (Michaels) Hutchings on October 2, 1960 who survives at home. He is also survived by his children, Sherri (Rodney) Wellar of Julian, Suzi (Rick) Spicer of Port Matilda, Michael Hutchings of Key West, FL, Sandi (Ken) Schindler of State College, Shelli (Ryan) Corl of Spring Mills; his sister, Jeanette Wooster of Tuscon, AZ and his 14 grandchildren Jessica Wellar, Justin Wellar, Jenna Ghaner, Lindsey Daly, Zachariah Spicer, Nicholas Spicer, Elijah Spicer, Alexandra Lange, Isabella Spicer, Isaiah Spicer, Jacob Schindler, Emily Schindler, Brandon Corl, and Faith Corl; and 9 great grandchildren and 2 on the way. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Llewellyn, Chester, Harry, Edward ,Theodore , Curtis, Thomas , and his sister Althea Mambretti and his two infant grandchildren, Brittany Spicer and Christopher Schindler.
Pharmacist speaks on nationwide medicine shortage
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage. Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue […]
