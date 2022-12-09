Utah tight end and leading receiver Dalton Kincaid will miss the Rose Bowl with an injury he announced on Twitter late Sunday evening. “I have cherished every single moment I have stepped on the football field, and my time at both Utah and USD is something I will hold in my heart forever,” Kincaid wrote. “I will never forget every drop of blood and sweat, every triumph, every tear shed and every memory made. Throughout this journey as a football player, I have learned and grown and pushed myself to places I never thought possible. I have experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows, and these bonds and lessons and relationships I know will last a lifetime.”

