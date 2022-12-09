ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conover, NC

WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

3 Arrested Including Parents in 4-Year-Old’s Death

GASTON CO., N.C. — First responders were called at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday to the Twin Oaks Mobile Home park in Gastonia where they found a child with a gunshot wound. Police said they took life-saving measures, but medics declared the child deceased at the scene. Through the course...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

North Carolina church asks for help finding stolen nativity scene

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is hoping the public can help them find their nativity scene that was stolen from outside the church. The Alexander County Sherriff's Office posted a picture of the nativity scene they say was taken from Antioch Baptist Church sometime between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Multiple agencies searching for NC woman last seen 4 weeks ago

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple county sheriff’s offices are searching for a a missing woman how was last seen almost a month ago. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Summer Phillips Ray was last seen on Nov. 13. Ray is described as five foot nine...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC

