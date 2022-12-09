Read full article on original website
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
WBTV
Rutherford Co. men arrested after Bessemer City juvenile’s fatal overdose
A natural gas transmission main line was struck by a contractor on Barbees Grove Road near N.C. Highway 138 on Tuesday. Union Co. Public Schools academic calendar approved, despite discrepancies with state law. Updated: 3 hours ago. The calendar was approved during a special-called meeting Tuesday morning. Widespread gas outage...
WCNC
3 arrested after toddler dies from gunshot wound, Gaston County police say
The child's parents and another relative have been arrested. The shooting was reported from a mobile home on Cindy Lane.
20-year-old man arrested in connection with Alexander County school break-in
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Taylorsville said Jesse Powell, 20, of Morganton, is accused of breaking into a high school and stealing cash. Powell and a juvenile broke into Alexander Central High School Sunday night without the alarm going off, investigators said. Faculty at the school discovered about...
Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
Officer helps woman caught speeding after learning her house was on fire
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Police pulled over a woman for speeding on Sunday and ended up helping her when he found out the reason she was driving too fast. Latishea Elmore was driving above the speed limit because she had just learned that her house was on fire, WSOC reported.
Son accused of killing man reported missing from Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — After a man was reported missing in Iredell County earlier this month, investigators are now accusing his son for his death. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office got the report on Dec. 1 that Earnest Carter Sharpe, Jr., was missing and hadn’t been seen in several days. Investigators began looking into areas that Sharpe was known to visit, and they found his body in an area off Parkertown Road, south of Troutman. The sheriff’s office says Sharpe’s body “had been concealed.”
cbs17
Former SC deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill officer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Family and friends couldn’t hold back their emotions when they discovered their loved one’s alleged killer would be free. Former Chester County deputy Evan Hawthorne is accused of beating retired Rock Hill Police Lieutenant Larry Vaughn to death in July 2021. It allegedly happened at Vaughn’s apartment after a drunken argument at a bar.
Victim airlifted, suspect arrested after Newton shooting: Police
Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Men Charged With Death By Distribution In Connection To Girl’s Overdose In Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a girl who overdosed on Fentanyl pills. The girl died September 26th. Officers found her unresponsive in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City. Gaston County Police have arrested Nicholas Ivey, 19,...
wccbcharlotte.com
3 Arrested Including Parents in 4-Year-Old’s Death
GASTON CO., N.C. — First responders were called at 4:22 p.m. on Tuesday to the Twin Oaks Mobile Home park in Gastonia where they found a child with a gunshot wound. Police said they took life-saving measures, but medics declared the child deceased at the scene. Through the course...
2 armed robbers evade capture after robbing store in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two armed robbers evaded authorities after holding up a Family Dollar near Gastonia Friday, police said. The Gaston County Police Department responded to the Family Dollar at about 4:15 p.m. on Davis Park Road after reports of an armed robbery. The two robbers got some...
WBTV
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a 46-year-old woman with failing to report the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday. Investigators say that the man was in hospice care in his Rowan County...
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina church asks for help finding stolen nativity scene
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina church is hoping the public can help them find their nativity scene that was stolen from outside the church. The Alexander County Sherriff's Office posted a picture of the nativity scene they say was taken from Antioch Baptist Church sometime between Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.
FOX Carolina
Multiple agencies searching for NC woman last seen 4 weeks ago
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple county sheriff’s offices are searching for a a missing woman how was last seen almost a month ago. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Summer Phillips Ray was last seen on Nov. 13. Ray is described as five foot nine...
Man accused of killing neighbor during target practice has bond hearing
A man who claimed he accidentally killed his neighbor while target shooting faced a judge in a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
WBTV
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
Suspect wanted in theft of trailer in Marion
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying the person suspected of stealing a trailer from a business parking lot.
2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
