ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Spring population up by 13% since 2016, census data shows

On Dec. 8, the U.S. Census Bureau released its American Community Survey five-year estimates, including data for the Spring and Klein area. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) The Spring and Klein community has grown by more than 46,787 residents—or about 13%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence

Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sales tax growth expands across Houston area

Houston-area cities have continued to accelerate growth within their sales tax revenue base over 2021 and 2020. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sales tax revenue growth continues across Texas, indicating sustained growth, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. In December, Comptroller Glenn Hagar distributed a total of $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Zero-staff gym Iron24 Fitness + Recovery to open in Conroe

Iron24 Fitness Recovery will open in Conroe before the first of the year. (Courtesy Iron24 Fitness Recovery) Iron24 Fitness + Recovery, located at 2206 I-45, will open in Conroe by Jan. 1. This will be the franchise's second corporate-owned location to open in the North Houston area. Brand President Marty Flanagan said Iron24 is a zero-staff fitness center attractive to the average to active gym user. Open 24/7, Iron24 Fitness + Recovery provides traditional cardio, weight and strength training machines with infrared saunas and a stretching stage. Flanagan said members control everything through the gym's app. Memberships can be canceled, changed or activated online. Guest passes are also available through the app. Memberships are paid month to month. Flanagan said more than 50 Iron24 locations are under development, including a location in Magnolia. www.iron24.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Friendswood ISD welcomes new trustee to board

Beau Egert was sworn in to Friendswood ISD board of trustees Position 5. (Courtesy Dayna Owen/Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD swore in three trustees during its Dec. 12 board meeting, including a new member. Beau Egert is serving his first term in Position 5, replacing Robert McCabe. Trustees Ralph Hobratschk and...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Airway Dentists coming to Sugar Land

The Airway Dentists, a new dentistry group coming to Sugar Land in February, is still under construction within the Riverstone community. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) The Airway Dentists, a new dentistry office specializing in Invisalign and sleep apnea treatments, is coming to Sugar Land in February. According to the group’s website,...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster

A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Lone Star College-Creekside Center's new dean of instruction, Jerica Nickerson, staff share 2023 plans for center

Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. Students can earn...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Campus construction finishing up on new iSchool High in Creekside

ISchool High-Creekside is located at the LSC-Creekside Center in Tomball. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) iSchool High is a public charter school open to all students in the Greater Houston area. With locations already in Atascocita, The Woodlands and University Park as well as two in Lewisville, Creekside is the fifth iSchool High to open in the state. iSchool High-Creekside opened Aug. 16.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff's museum

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office's 185th anniversary.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD enrollment could surpass 100K in 10 years

The highest projection, which the district has historically exceeded, could see enrollment reaching over 120,000 students in the district in the next 10 years. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) In the next 10 years, Conroe ISD’s enrollment could reach 100,000 students, according to a demographics study presented to the board of trustees...
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy