See how Harris County's population, demographics have changed since 2016
New census data for Harris County shows increases in its population and educational attainment and changes in the racial and ethnic makeup of the population. (Courtesy Visit Houston) Harris County’s population grew 5.95% between 2016 and 2021—less than the growth of three of the five most populous counties in Texas...
Spring population up by 13% since 2016, census data shows
On Dec. 8, the U.S. Census Bureau released its American Community Survey five-year estimates, including data for the Spring and Klein area. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) The Spring and Klein community has grown by more than 46,787 residents—or about 13%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
New Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care opens on North Shepherd Drive
A new Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location Dec. 12 in the Heights area at 2400 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care) A new Memorial Hermann-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new location Dec. 12 in the Heights area at 2400 N. Shepherd Drive, Houston. Memorial...
Houston approves new Medical Center tax increment reinvestment zone, expansions for several other zones
The tax increment reinvestment zone plan entails approximately 1,332 acres and will allow for the repair of public infrastructure, including water retention for the area and parking and transit solutions at the nearby Hermann Park. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) At the Dec. 14 Houston City Council meeting, council members held...
Houston tackles illegal dumping issues; study reveals high rates of local subsidence
Illegally discarded trash fills a drainage ditch in Independence Heights. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) On the Dec. 9 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact editor Shawn Arrajj discusses how a U.S. Department of Justice investigation is putting a spotlight on illegal dumping and cleanup practices in Houston. Also, reporter Asia Armour shares findings from a University of Houston study that revealed serious subsidence issues in several Houston suburbs, including Katy.
Sales tax growth expands across Houston area
Houston-area cities have continued to accelerate growth within their sales tax revenue base over 2021 and 2020. (Courtesy Fotolia) Sales tax revenue growth continues across Texas, indicating sustained growth, according to a report from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. In December, Comptroller Glenn Hagar distributed a total of $1.1...
Zero-staff gym Iron24 Fitness + Recovery to open in Conroe
Iron24 Fitness Recovery will open in Conroe before the first of the year. (Courtesy Iron24 Fitness Recovery) Iron24 Fitness + Recovery, located at 2206 I-45, will open in Conroe by Jan. 1. This will be the franchise's second corporate-owned location to open in the North Houston area. Brand President Marty Flanagan said Iron24 is a zero-staff fitness center attractive to the average to active gym user. Open 24/7, Iron24 Fitness + Recovery provides traditional cardio, weight and strength training machines with infrared saunas and a stretching stage. Flanagan said members control everything through the gym's app. Memberships can be canceled, changed or activated online. Guest passes are also available through the app. Memberships are paid month to month. Flanagan said more than 50 Iron24 locations are under development, including a location in Magnolia. www.iron24.com.
Friendswood ISD welcomes new trustee to board
Beau Egert was sworn in to Friendswood ISD board of trustees Position 5. (Courtesy Dayna Owen/Friendswood ISD) Friendswood ISD swore in three trustees during its Dec. 12 board meeting, including a new member. Beau Egert is serving his first term in Position 5, replacing Robert McCabe. Trustees Ralph Hobratschk and...
The Airway Dentists coming to Sugar Land
The Airway Dentists, a new dentistry group coming to Sugar Land in February, is still under construction within the Riverstone community. (Jack Dowling/Community Impact) The Airway Dentists, a new dentistry office specializing in Invisalign and sleep apnea treatments, is coming to Sugar Land in February. According to the group’s website,...
TIRR Memorial Hermann opens 7th outpatient rehabilitation center in Webster
A new TIRR Memorial Hermann outpatient rehabilitation facility offers therapies for children and adult patients. (Courtesy TIRR Memorial Hermann) TIRR Memorial Hermann held a ribbon cutting at its seventh outpatient rehabilitation facility Dec. 8 at 300 Rogers Court, Webster, according to a press release. The facility is now scheduling patients for January and will offer single or multidisciplinary therapy as well as aquatic therapy for children and adults. TIRR Memorial Hermann has several other outpatient rehabilitation facilities in the Greater Houston area as well as other medical facilities. 713-797-5942. www.memorialhermann.org/locations/tirr-outpatient-rehabilitation-southeast.
Tomball, Magnolia see population increases between 2016-21
The populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school districts of Tomball and Magnolia have increased, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the span of the last five years, the populations in the cities, ZIP codes and school...
Q&A: Lone Star College-Creekside Center's new dean of instruction, Jerica Nickerson, staff share 2023 plans for center
Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Lone Star College-Creekside Center is a full-service learning hub for individuals seeking to gain college credit to transfer to a four-year university. Students can earn...
Senior living guide: 27 places in the Pearland, Friendswood area designed for senior adults
Landing at Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch (Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Pearland and Friendswood area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Independent living communities cater to older adults with limited care needs....
Pearland ISD adds aide jobs for recent increase in special education students
The board unanimously agreed to add two new aide jobs to Pearland Junior High South and C.J. Harris Elementary following an increase in special education students this school year.( Community Impact file photo) The Pearland ISD board of trustees agreed Dec. 13 to add two aide jobs to the district...
Campus construction finishing up on new iSchool High in Creekside
ISchool High-Creekside is located at the LSC-Creekside Center in Tomball. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) iSchool High is a public charter school open to all students in the Greater Houston area. With locations already in Atascocita, The Woodlands and University Park as well as two in Lewisville, Creekside is the fifth iSchool High to open in the state. iSchool High-Creekside opened Aug. 16.
Montgomery County soft launches new sheriff's museum
Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson cut the ribbon on the new museum Dec. 14. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Museum, located at 2359 Holloman St., Conroe, held a soft opening Dec. 14. The new museum commemorates the history of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with photos, mementos and artifacts from past to present. The opening coincided with the sheriff office's 185th anniversary.
Conroe, Montgomery see population increases between 2016-21
Census data shows increases in population in Conroe and Montgomery between 2016-21. (Community Impact staff) Over the last five years, populations in the ZIP codes and school districts for Conroe and Montgomery have grown, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates released Dec. 8.
Conroe ISD attendance boundary committee presents initial rezoning recommendations
The Conroe ISD board of trustees received initial recommendations for rezoning of the Grand Oaks feeder zone at its regular meeting on Dec. 13. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact Newspaper) The Conroe ISD board of trustees received working recommendations from the district’s Attendance Boundary Committee regarding the Grand Oaks High School feeder...
Conroe ISD enrollment could surpass 100K in 10 years
The highest projection, which the district has historically exceeded, could see enrollment reaching over 120,000 students in the district in the next 10 years. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) In the next 10 years, Conroe ISD’s enrollment could reach 100,000 students, according to a demographics study presented to the board of trustees...
Education, property taxes head local legislators’ agendas for 2023
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said in a statement to Community Impact that the priority for the 88th session is getting the Legislature to adopt a Teacher Bill of Rights and a Parental Bill of Rights to address issues in education. Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public...
