Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth

As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education

Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Evo Gym bringing private training facility to Plano

Evo Gym will feature a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Evo Gym is set to open in Plano on Jan. 2, according to co-owner Nick Valenta. The gym, located at 6506 Midway Road, will have a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. Evo will be open for fitness trainers to pay a flat rate with no extra cost to their clients. A phone number for the new gym is not yet available.
PLANO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Tarrant Appraisal District board adds oversight to employee-filed complaints

Tarrant Appraisal District employees will be required to obtain approval from the chief appraiser before submitting complaints to regulatory agencies, according to a new policy the board of directors approved at its Dec. 9 meeting. The policy is intended to add more oversight to complaints filed by appraisal district employees...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano

ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Ask senior living experts

Cathi Coridan is a real estate agent who specializes in the transition to senior living. (Courtesy Cathi Coridan) Seniors are left with a big decision as they get older regarding where they should live. Local experts discuss how to find the right fit for each person and their needs. Cathi...
DALLAS, TX
richardsontoday.com

Public Services Department Doubles Sign-On Bonuses for New Hires

In keeping with the City Council’s 2021-23 Goal Strategy “to attract, develop and retain high-quality, innovative employees,” as well as continued workforce shortages affecting Richardson and other cities nationwide, the Public Services Department announced this week that it will increase the recruitment/hiring incentive to $5,000 for the following essential positions:
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification

Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

