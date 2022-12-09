Read full article on original website
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Enrollment changes signal future FISD growth
As Frisco continues to grow, the district works with residential developments to stay up to date on how the district could grow and where. (Community Impact) Next school year, in response to an estimated 1,000 new students, Frisco ISD attendance zones will look different as two new schools open: Wortham Intermediate School and Wilkinson Middle School.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Prioritizes Superintendent Pay over Students’ Education
Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District (DISD), could be poised to cash in big through her contract’s incentive package if she can eke out modest increases in student performance. Per her contract with the district, Elizalde can receive $20,000 of taxpayer money each time DISD meets...
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
Keller City Council pauses new pickleball courts due to parking, location
Pickleball players use composite or wooden paddles to hit a perforated plastic ball over a net. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Keller City Council denied the construction of four lighted pickleball courts at Bear Creek Park during its regular meeting Dec. 6. But that does not mean the project is dead, only delayed a bit.
Flower Mound Town Council approves employee health insurance renewal
Flower Mound Town Council approved to renew the town's insurance plan during a Dec. 5 meeting. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved the renewal of the town’s insurance coverage during its Dec. 5 meeting. The council approved a contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield...
Evo Gym bringing private training facility to Plano
Evo Gym will feature a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Evo Gym is set to open in Plano on Jan. 2, according to co-owner Nick Valenta. The gym, located at 6506 Midway Road, will have a private studio, physical therapy rooms, a recovery area, 50 continuous yards of turf, a custom boxing ring and more. Evo will be open for fitness trainers to pay a flat rate with no extra cost to their clients. A phone number for the new gym is not yet available.
McKinney ISD discusses search process for next superintendent
McKinney ISD board members discuss the search process for a new superintendent Dec. 6. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) The McKinney ISD board of trustees discussed what it would like to see in the search process for the district’s next superintendent during a special meeting Dec. 6. MISD Superintendent Rick McDaniel...
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant Appraisal District board adds oversight to employee-filed complaints
Tarrant Appraisal District employees will be required to obtain approval from the chief appraiser before submitting complaints to regulatory agencies, according to a new policy the board of directors approved at its Dec. 9 meeting. The policy is intended to add more oversight to complaints filed by appraisal district employees...
Southlake council approves contract to add synthetic turf at Bicentennial Park
A concrete pad was poured, and turf installation is next for Bicentennial Park in Southlake. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Bicentennial Park will soon have synthetic turf after the council approved a contract with Geo Surfaces Inc. for $125,300, part of a contract to not exceed $130,000, during the Nov. 15 meeting.
Plano City Council discusses potential changes to public comment portion of meetings
Plano City Council discussed moving comments of public interest to a separate meeting during its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy city of Plano) Plano City Council discussed several potential changes to the “comments of public interest” portion of its meetings Dec. 6. No action was taken, but a proposal...
Dallas Area Rapid Transit extends discount GoPass program again
The Discount GoPass Tap Card gives riders who qualify 50% off the regular price of a DART pass. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Dallas Area Rapid Transit will continue to provide a 50% discount on passes for qualified riders through 2024, according to a news release from the transit company. DART’s...
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano
ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
Westlake council approves concept plan for expansion of Deloitte University
A proposed map location shows where phases 1 and 2 of Deloitte University will be at in Westlake. (Courtesy town of Westlake) The Westlake Town Council approved a concept plan that will significantly expand Deloitte University’s campus by making improvements in Phase 1 while adding a second phase. While...
Q&A: Ask senior living experts
Cathi Coridan is a real estate agent who specializes in the transition to senior living. (Courtesy Cathi Coridan) Seniors are left with a big decision as they get older regarding where they should live. Local experts discuss how to find the right fit for each person and their needs. Cathi...
Three North Texas Cities Are Ideal For Remote Workers, Study Finds
A recent study by RentCafé lists Plano, Dallas, and Fort Worth in its top 50 cities for remote workers. That’s cool. You’d expect it. Plano ranks 23rd. Dallas comes in at 42nd and Fort Worth at 46th. Other Texas cities rank higher. College Station is in the...
Lewisville City Hall basement undergoing construction
About 10,500 square feet of Lewisville City Hall’s basement will be remodeled into a conference center. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) The construction of Lewisville City Hall’s basement is underway after Lewisville City Council approved a professional services agreement Dec. 5. About 10,500 square feet of the basement will be...
richardsontoday.com
Public Services Department Doubles Sign-On Bonuses for New Hires
In keeping with the City Council’s 2021-23 Goal Strategy “to attract, develop and retain high-quality, innovative employees,” as well as continued workforce shortages affecting Richardson and other cities nationwide, the Public Services Department announced this week that it will increase the recruitment/hiring incentive to $5,000 for the following essential positions:
Party planned for Perot Field's name change
An event to celebrate the Alliance Airport’s new moniker – Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport – will be held Thursday (Dec. 15) in Fort Worth, Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Hospital Earns Advanced Certification
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas has become the first hospital in Texas to receive the American Heart Association’s “Heart-Check” mark for Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification and The Joint Commission’s “Gold Seal of Approval,” Star Local Media reported. It is the fourth facility in the nation to earn this certification.
