Scott Ghormley, family law attorney at Rose Law Group, encouraged by Mesa program that helps youth aging out of foster care

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
12news.com
'The best day of the year in our court system': Maricopa county celebrates over 100 adoptions on Adoption Day
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a huge win for families across Maricopa County as over 100 children officially joined their forever families on National Adoption Day. The Superior Court of Maricopa County announced on Monday that a total of 104...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue
Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County
The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
KGUN 9
Arizona resumed executions in 2022, outgoing Brnovich seeks one more
PHEONIX — After an eight-year hiatus, Arizona executed three death row inmates in 2022, the most death sentences carried out in the state in a decade. And Attorney General Mark Brnovich has set the wheels in motion for a fourth execution, which could come after he leaves office next month.
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Chandler Council takes stand against housing project
The Landings in Ocotillo would occupy about 25 acres east of Arizona Avenue for senior housing, and the other 336 units for families. (City of Chandler) The plan to build more than 500 affordable housing apartments in South Chandler may not be dead, but it suffered a serious blow this week during a City Council meeting last week.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
Arizona Capitol Times
Phoenix nursery provides model solution for newborns exposed to opioids
In central Phoenix, Hushabye Nursery is home to babies born withdrawing from addictive substances they were exposed to in the womb. Across the country, cases of neonatal abstinence syndrome increased a startling 82% from 2010 to 2017, research shows. In Arizona, these cases increased 41% from 2017 to 2021.
AZFamily
Phoenix single mom moves into new Habitat for Humanity home and gets a surprise from Kurt Warner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas came early for a single mother in Phoenix. 2022 will be the first year she’ll spend the holiday in a home she owns. Single Phoenix mom Sherika also received some big gifts you can’t wrap from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda. Sherika was able to walk through her finished Habitat for Humanity home for the very first time with her three kids on Monday. Besides home essentials like beds, couches, tables, and everything else you’d need for furniture, Sherika said she got another surprise. “We have food, dishes Tupperware, you name it, its there!” she said.
New Colorado law will prohibit sale of eggs that aren't cage-free
A new Colorado law requires eggs sold at grocery stores to come from cage-free hens. That means Colorado egg producers need to make required changes too.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Lawsuit Exposes Election Process Complexities in Maricopa County, Reliance on Third-Party Vendor
A lawsuit filed Friday by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake contesting the results in the November 8, 2022, election in Maricopa County exposes, among other things, the complexities of the process for mail-in and drop-box ballots and the county’s reliance on a third-party vendor for essential election functions. The...
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
kjzz.org
Gov.-elect Hobbs says she will stop construction of shipping container wall on border
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs says she is going to halt any further work placing storage containers on the state’s southern border. Hobbs has called the move from current Gov. Doug Ducey a political stunt that is not providing an effective barrier. Ducey is asking a federal judge to declare a...
This Arizona City Is Among The Top 10 'Grinchiest' Cities In America
Finance Buzz determined which US cities are the grinchiest this holiday season.
'He will look like a homeless person': Valley family looking for missing relative with disability
TEMPE, Ariz. — Joseph Adam Gomez-Silva has been missing for 24 days, without his medication, cellphone, or engraved bracelet that lists he has Huntington’s disease. The 34-year-old was last seen at his Tempe home near Baseline and Rural Roads. His grandmother had fixed him something to eat, but minutes later, he was gone.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake alleges ‘intentional misconduct’ in lawsuit that seeks to overturn election loss to Hobbs
[RELATED SATIRE] Kari Lake Claims Victory in Georgia Runoff || Photograph by Justin Sullivan / Getty. Former candidate for governor Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit asking the courts to set aside her electoral loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs and declare her the winner instead. If a judge won’t...
kjzz.org
Tempe-based company ordered to pay $2.6M in wages and damages to employees
A Tempe-based construction contractor has entered into arbitration with the U.S. Department of Labor and will honor a consent agreement by a federal judge to pay over $2.6 million to members of its past and present workforce. Valley Wide Plastering, Inc. admitted to violating portions of the federal Fair Labor...
fox10phoenix.com
Unsheltered community in Phoenix area facing winter weather as advocates try to help
PHOENIX - A big winter storm hitting parts of Arizona, bringing rain, snow, and freezing temperatures means many people are changing their plans, but it also means those who don't have a roof over their heads are looking for ways to stay warm and dry. When one of the homeless...
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
