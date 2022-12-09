Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KITV.com
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
HONOLULU (KITV4) – One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Lionel Winebush, 18, appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked him to say his name. 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
LIST: 700+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 700 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
McKinley H.S. deemed safe after phone threat
All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue is closed due to a police investigation.
YAHOO!
Waikiki hotel standoff ends with gunman shot dead
Dec. 10—An hours-long barricade situation involving a 48-year-old armed man who was holed up in a Waikiki hotel room ended early Friday after police officers fatally shot him while he was holding a gun, according to Honolulu Police Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan. An hours-long barricade situation involving a...
KITV.com
18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly Waikiki attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the deadly attack of a 21-year-old man on Tuesday in Waikiki. An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday evening for second-degree murder.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a beloved security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $500,000. Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following...
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
KITV.com
Suspect shot, killed by police following hours-long standoff at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The suspect in an hours-long standoff at a hotel in Waikiki has died following shootout with Honolulu police officers. HPD confirmed the suspect was shot multiple times and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He died later from the gunshot wounds. The 10-hour standoff ended after midnight.
KITV.com
51-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Kaneohe stabbing of security guard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested and charged William Michael Bell in the stabbing death of a Kaneohe security guard. Bell, 51, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 77-year-old Mike Chu to death at the Windward City Shopping Center in the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
KITV.com
HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
Man dies in head-on collision, 19-year-old arrested
A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway.
HPD releases footage of Waikiki barricade shooting
Video footage was posted on HPD's Instagram today. You can watch the video here, video discretion is advised.
Moped hit-and-run on Diamond Head Road leaves two in serious condition
The Honolulu Police Department said that on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 9:20 p.m. a motor vehicle accident occurred between a moped and an unknown vehicle.
KITV.com
Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
Suspect arrested in Kaneohe murder, loved ones mourn loss of beloved teacher, coach
Meanwhile, those who knew the victim identify him as Mike Chu. Police said Chu had just arrived at work as a security guard at Windward City Shopping Center when he was approached by the suspect. According to investigators, they got into an argument and that's when Chu was stabbed multiple times.
HFD frees driver in early morning rollover crash in Ewa
A driver was trapped in his vehicle after an apparent rollover crash in Ewa.
YAHOO!
Honolulu man, 67, is indicted over forged court documents
Dec. 9—A 67-year-old Honolulu man accused of forging a federal court order in the name of a sitting judge and using it to trick an Ewa Beach woman into paying him thousands of dollars for fake legal services was released on bail Thursday. A 67-year-old Honolulu man accused of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Aloha United Way's 2022 ALICE report shows that people living in poverty in Hawaii spiked from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022. What the Tech: Help an aspiring internet star step up their social media game with these gifts. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. Jamey Tucker has rounded up...
Oahu teen survives hit-and-run, urges everyone to be safe on roads
The 14-year-old was walking to school in Nuuanu when he was struck by a car that police said ran a red light. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported Sasano suffered injuries to his head and upper body and he's still on a long road to recovery.
