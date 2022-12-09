ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) – One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Lionel Winebush, 18, appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked him to say his name. 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

68-year-old moped driver in serious condition following crash in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old moped driver is in serious condition following a crash in Honolulu Saturday night. The accident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Diamond Head Road. Officials said the moped driver was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound. Police said the unknown vehicle then fled the scene...
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Waikiki hotel standoff ends with gunman shot dead

Dec. 10—An hours-long barricade situation involving a 48-year-old armed man who was holed up in a Waikiki hotel room ended early Friday after police officers fatally shot him while he was holding a gun, according to Honolulu Police Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan. An hours-long barricade situation involving a...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a beloved security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $500,000. Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following...
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Bomb threat call forces evacuation at McKinley High School, shuts down S. King Street | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Students and faculty at McKinley High School were evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the school, Monday morning. Honolulu Police officers (HPD) were called out to the scene in the 1000 block of S. King Street just after 11:30 a.m. because of the call. Students were brought over to Thomas Square while police conducted a precautionary search at the school.
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Honolulu man, 67, is indicted over forged court documents

Dec. 9—A 67-year-old Honolulu man accused of forging a federal court order in the name of a sitting judge and using it to trick an Ewa Beach woman into paying him thousands of dollars for fake legal services was released on bail Thursday. A 67-year-old Honolulu man accused of...
HONOLULU, HI

