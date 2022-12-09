Read full article on original website
Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court
HONOLULU (KITV4) – One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Lionel Winebush, 18, appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked him to say his name. 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly...
McKinley H.S. deemed safe after phone threat
All lanes of South King Street from Ward Avenue is closed due to a police investigation.
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Waikiki residents think the popular tourist location has become a recent hotspot for violent crimes. The sentiment comes following the beating death of a 21-year-old man and a 10-hour standoff with the Honolulu police officers that ended in a deadly shooting.
HPD releases footage of Waikiki barricade shooting
Video footage was posted on HPD's Instagram today. You can watch the video here, video discretion is advised.
Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017. In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.
HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
Hawaiʻi Proud Boys founder sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Hawaiʻi's Proud Boys chapter, has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in federal court on Friday that Ochs will serve four years in prison, three years of supervised release and have to pay $7,100 in additional fines.
Police continue investigation after officers fatally shoot armed man in Waikīkī
Honolulu police fatally shot an armed man following an hours-long barricade in a Waikīkī building on Thursday evening. Around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Police Department responded to a call from the Ohia Waikīkī Studios Suites staff to escort a guest off of the property. Officers...
Nonprofit Finds Success In Treating Mentally Ill Homeless People After Hawaii Loosened Law
A soft-spoken homeless woman who primarily stays in Honolulu’s Chinatown calmly welcomed the second dose of her medication from Dr. Chad Koyanagi, a psychiatrist with the Institute for Human Services. The 59-year-old has been homeless for at least a decade, and the story she tells about herself changes frequently....
Office of Hawaiian Affairs elect new leadership today
Today, the newly sworn-in trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to select the board’s leadership. Trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony on Dec. 8 at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected...
S.D. legislators trip to Hawaii for conference just latest example of officials enjoying trips on the public dime
Ever notice how conferences are usually held in Las Vegas, Miami, Hawaii or some other warm vacation place?. What, there are no hotel rooms and conference centers in Fargo? Nobody wants to learn and mingle with others in Des Moines? Is there a shortage of chairs and Magic Markers in Wichita?
Moped driver succumbs to injuries following collision
The Honolulu Police Department reported that an elderly man involved in a vehicle collision on Friday, Nov. 25 has died.
Man dies in head-on collision, 19-year-old arrested
A man is dead following a collision that shut down Kamehameha Highway.
51-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Kaneohe stabbing of security guard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested and charged William Michael Bell in the stabbing death of a Kaneohe security guard. Bell, 51, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 77-year-old Mike Chu to death at the Windward City Shopping Center in the early morning hours on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
