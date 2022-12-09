ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) – One of the five people Honolulu police say beat to death another man in Waikiki appeared in court on Monday. Lionel Winebush, 18, appeared via video conference and only spoke when the judge asked him to say his name. 18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
HAWAII STATE
YAHOO!

Waikiki hotel standoff ends with gunman shot dead

Dec. 10—An hours-long barricade situation involving a 48-year-old armed man who was holed up in a Waikiki hotel room ended early Friday after police officers fatally shot him while he was holding a gun, according to Honolulu Police Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan. An hours-long barricade situation involving a...
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU — (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017. In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.
HALEIWA, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi Proud Boys founder sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in Capitol riot

Nicholas Ochs, the founder of Hawaiʻi's Proud Boys chapter, has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on the U.S. Capitol. Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell ruled in federal court on Friday that Ochs will serve four years in prison, three years of supervised release and have to pay $7,100 in additional fines.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Office of Hawaiian Affairs elect new leadership today

Today, the newly sworn-in trustees of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs will hold a meeting at 9 a.m. to select the board’s leadership. Trustees elected in 2022 were inducted into their terms of office at an investiture ceremony on Dec. 8 at Kawaiahaʻo Church in Honolulu. Newly elected...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with murder in brutal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man has been charged with murder in the brutal stabbing of a beloved security guard at a Kaneohe strip mall. Authorities said William Michael Bell was charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $500,000. Bell was arrested Wednesday on murder charges following...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu

Military refuses to release video of toxic spill at Red Hill, sowing new suspicion and concern. The state Health Department is demanding that the military release video of the latest spill at the Red Hill fuel facility. Hawaii Tourism Authority kills marketing deal with Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. Updated:...
HAWAII STATE

