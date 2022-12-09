Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
New E. Mesa facility to cut response time
Work on a $44 million, 50,000-square-foot combined police and fire station at the northeast corner of Brown and Power Roads –dubbed the Northeast Public Safety Facility – got underway this month as City Council approved a construction contract and celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this month. When completed,...
AZFamily
Deadly shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
Taking a ride in an ambulance may cost more than you'd think. More than half of individuals who have to be transported by ambulance to an in-network hospital will be surprised by a bill of $400 up to $1000. Meet the mariachi set to perform at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl...
AZFamily
One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
kjzz.org
New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa
Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
AZFamily
Section of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale reopens following deadly crash
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash shut down a busy stretch of Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale early Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash, near Shea & Via Linda, came in around 7:45 a.m. Scottsdale police confirmed on Twitter that at least one person died, but information on the crash is limited. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted an SUV that had rolled over into the dirt. There is no immediate word of any additional injuries.
Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10
ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
At Least 1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Scottsdale. Officials reported that at least one person died due to the accident.
East Valley Tribune
City sends 70% recycling haul to a landfill
Mesa’s current recycling program is down in the dumps – literally and figuratively. And it’s going to stay there, at least partially, for years to come. City staff told City Council that 70% or more of the recyclable material Mesa picks up from residents and businesses is thrown into the landfill along with nonrecyclable trash.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pair of industrial projects proposed for East Valley
A pair of industrial projects could add about 100,000 square feet of space to the southeast Valley. On Dec. 8, Mesa City Council approved a subdivision plat for Hopewell Mesa, which will feature a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse at the northwest corner of Stapley Drive and Baseline Road. Washington state-based Moses Lake Industries bought the 3.68-acre site in October for about $8.7 million from AZ Baseline Industrial LP. CBRE Group Inc.’s Mike Parker was the broker who represented the sellers, according to real estate database Vizzda.
azbigmedia.com
Buck & Rider opens location in North Scottsdale
Buck & Rider, known for its finest, superior ingredients and commitment to flying in the freshest seafood seven days a week from around the world, will debut its highly anticipated second location on the Southeast corner of Scottsdale and Mayo at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, located at 7015 E. Mayo Blvd. Doors officially open to the public in mid-December, beginning with daily happy hour and dinner service to start and brunch and lunch menu offerings rolling out mid-January.
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Three-wheel EV maker relocates HQ to East Valley
Photo via ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. sees bigger plans for its Mesa plant. It was once planned to be just the future manufacturer of its single-seat, three-wheel Solo model, but ElectraMeccanica (Nasdaq: SOLO) announced it would make the new 235,000-square-foot Mesa assembly and technical facility its new corporate headquarters.
West Valley View
Seniors can eat for less at these chains
Chick-fil-A 10180 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. Seniors earn a free small drink. A discount is given with a valid ID; companywide offer. Discount given with valid ID. Discounts given to those with a valid ID. Glendale. Haus Murphy’s. 5739 W. Glendale Avenue, Glendale. 623-939-2480, hausmurphys.com. Senior discounts on Wednesdays...
KTAR.com
Here’s what transportation projects have been funded by Prop 400
PHOENIX — Prop 400 is the region’s half cent sales tax that funds transportation projects in the Valley. A recently published report shows the work that was done throughout the year funded by the money collected by the tax. “There’s important freeway projects. Projects like the widening of...
Driver killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Pinnacle Peak Road
PHOENIX — A crash on Sunday afternoon left one person dead in the area of Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak roads. Officials with the Phoenix Police Department said the person died when their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a truck. The person's name has not been released.
Mesa father arrested after son found shot to death on I-8
YUMA, Ariz. — A Mesa father is facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly killing his teenage son. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Jose Gallardo, 36, has been arrested in connection to the death of his son, Mario Nez, 19, of Tempe. The investigation...
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
AZFamily
Gas prices in Phoenix area fall 25.3 cents a gallon over last week, looking hopeful for the holidays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 & Stacker) - Gas prices in Phoenix have fallen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, setting the state average at $3.78 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy. The national average price of diesel has fallen $14.9 cents in the last week and is...
12news.com
Mesa volunteer becomes doctor at Banner
An ASU graduate started his medical field training as a volunteer in hospice facilities and homeless shelters. Then, he paved the way to get through medical school.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Torchy’s brings 'Damn Good Tacos' to Queen Creek with opening of 3rd Arizona location Dec. 14
It's Taco Tuesday, the perfect time to announce the opening of Torchy’s Tacos in Queen Creek. Based in Austin, this craft-casual brand is known for its "Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso." Those attending yesterday's friends and family soft opening in town seem to agree with that...
