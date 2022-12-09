ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody

Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
YAHOO!

Anderson given split sentence in FG stabbing

Dec. 12—Louis Thompson Anderson III Thursday stood alone before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie in a sparsely populated courtroom. The charges against him were aggravated assault with an alternate theory of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Instead of going on trial last week, Anderson, 57, of Runnymeade Dr.,...
CROSSVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cocke County

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Newport. Just before after 6:00 a.m., officers with the Newport Police Department received a report that the driver of a white car was...
NEWPORT, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Knox County man charged with raping a child under 13 years old

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knox County man has been charged for raping a child younger than 13, say police. James Coley was arrested on Thursday on three counts. His other two charges are aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. Sheriff Farris stated, “Although saddened by...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

One injured, one charged during recent assault

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wvlt.tv

3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
YAHOO!

'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom

Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
KNOXVILLE, TN

