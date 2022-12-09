Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bbbtv12.com
Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody
Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
WBIR
KPD: No shooting at West Towne Mall on Saturday
Knoxville Police confirmed those shooting rumors are not true. KPD said the sound heard was related to a construction crew inside the mall.
wvlt.tv
TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway
Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
YAHOO!
Anderson given split sentence in FG stabbing
Dec. 12—Louis Thompson Anderson III Thursday stood alone before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie in a sparsely populated courtroom. The charges against him were aggravated assault with an alternate theory of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Instead of going on trial last week, Anderson, 57, of Runnymeade Dr.,...
wvlt.tv
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officials responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to the...
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
Sevier County businessman sentenced on tax evasion charges
A Sevier County businessman was sentenced after an investigation found him guilty of not paying his taxes while operating a ranch in Sevierville.
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cocke County
At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Newport. Just before after 6:00 a.m., officers with the Newport Police Department received a report that the driver of a white car was...
wymt.com
Five arrested for drug trafficking after ‘lengthy investigations’ in Bell County
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the county led to multiple arrests. So far this month, they said they have made five arrests related to the trafficking of meth. Police said 64-year-old Marty Stewart, 40-year-old David...
Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
fox17.com
Knox County man charged with raping a child under 13 years old
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Knox County man has been charged for raping a child younger than 13, say police. James Coley was arrested on Thursday on three counts. His other two charges are aggravated sexual battery and solicitation of a minor. Sheriff Farris stated, “Although saddened by...
wvlt.tv
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
WBIR
Father seeks answers after his son's body was found in a blue tote in Roane County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been nearly a year since Joshua Bateman was located in a blue tote in a remote area of Roane County. A year, and still no answers. That's the part Joshua's father, Anthony, is so frustrated about. Joshua Bateman was found dead on January 2,...
wymt.com
One injured, one charged during recent assault
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Williamsburg Police Department is investigating a recent assault. Police said they responded to Mount Morgan Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to a domestic violence call. When they arrived, officers arrested Dylan Jarvis, 23. Jarvis is accused of assaulting a woman with a knife. She received...
Retired police officer’s body found in Tennessee lake
The body of a retired police officer and local rescue squad member was recovered from Norris Lake Tuesday morning, according to authorities in Campbell County.
wvlt.tv
3 indicted after mailing drugs to Scott County Jail, sheriff says
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people have been charged after attempting to mail drugs to the Scott County Jail, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brian Keeton said that Detective Lisa Anderson and investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating after jail officials discovered contraband in incoming mail that was set to be delivered to an individual in custody.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
YAHOO!
'There was no empathy': Knoxville man sentenced to life as a teen fights for his freedom
Knoxville's Almeer Nance is in his 26th year of serving a 51-year prison sentence. Nance was 16 when he was given a mandatory sentence of 51 years – plus an additional 25 years – for participating in a 1996 armed robbery that resulted in the murder of Knoxville Radio Shack employee Joseph Ridings. Nance wasn't the one who pulled the trigger, but his presence was enough to put him away for essentially the rest of his life.
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
