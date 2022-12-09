Read full article on original website
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
East Valley riding wave of technology growth in region
The East Valley has been reaping the benefits of the technology sector’s growth in Arizona and Greater Phoenix. The area has seen growth through several corridors across the region, making it a major player in Arizona’s designation as the “Silicon Desert,” a term that has hovered over the area for decades.
roselawgroupreporter.com
City official sees need to go slow on electric vehicles
A survey of Arizona’s largest municipalities by the Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group found the most popul;ar electric vehicles currently are light trucks. (PIRG) The Arizona Public Interest Research Group and the Frontier Group say taxpayers can save a lot of money – about $80...
roselawgroupreporter.com
3 Arizona counties may sue feds over QC water deal
Queen Creek Town Council has given final approval to the transfer of a $27-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that could provide 2,033-acre feet of water a year – enough to meet the average annual water consumption by more than 7,100 households. But in...
Comments / 0