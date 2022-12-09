Read full article on original website
Parents of toddler who shot to fame with her adorable reaction at Christmas dance recital
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry bees
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
Eyewitness News
State police: Burlington man left crashed pickup with gun in plain view
BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Burlington led to the arrest of a man on a number of charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit. George Lamoreaux, 25, was charged with evading responsibility with property damage, failure to drive right, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, and the aforementioned pistol violation.
Eyewitness News
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Eyewitness News
Litchfield County reports some of the highest snow totals in the state
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Litchfield county had some of the highest forecasted snow totals in the state and the result did not disappoint. In downtown Torrington several inches of accumulated snow stuck to the roads. The Torrington Public Schools District was among many districts to issue delays on Monday morning....
Eyewitness News
Consider this your yearly reminder to remove snow from the roof of your vehicle
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - It’s been on the books for about nine years, but police said it bears repeating. Departments around the state sought to remind drivers to clear snow and ice from the roofs of their vehicles. “We hope everyone enjoyed this seasons first snowfall,” said Middletown police....
Eyewitness News
Police look to identify man after stolen wallet leads to $3k worth of fraudulent card charges
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking to identify a man after a wallet was stolen and its credit cards were used. It happened at the Target in Waterford on Nov. 23 around 2 p.m. The wallet was stolen from a victim while the victim shopped at the store, police...
Eyewitness News
Faiths Toy Drive kicks off 6th year of donations
A man in Connecticut is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an elementary school. Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:55 AM UTC. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl...
Eyewitness News
Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash
Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old factory in Vernon
I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
Eyewitness News
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
Eyewitness News
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
Eyewitness News
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby
Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl Allgrove Elementary School around 11:32 a.m. for the report of a student in possession of weapons. A local farm in Bolton is doing their part to make the...
Eyewitness News
How school districts make snow day decisions
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning. We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing. Those calls are made while most people are...
Eyewitness News
Meeting held after child brought guns to school last week in East Granby
EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - School and town officials met with upset parents on Monday after a child brought two guns to school last week. Officials said it happened at Carl Allgrove Elementary School in East Granby last Friday. The owner of the guns, 32-year-old Kenneth Pariaug, was arrested and...
Eyewitness News
Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
Eyewitness News
Norwich man sustains serious injuries following head-on collision in Killingly
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man is suffering from serious injuries following a head-on collision in Killingly. State police say the accident happened Friday night on Route 101 (Hartford Pike) around 9:25 p.m. A Ford was driving west and making a left-hand turn into a local smoke shop when...
Eyewitness News
Hamden sergeant placed on administrative leave following alleged domestic dispute
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden Police sergeant has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute over the weekend. In an incident report obtained by Channel 3, a woman who says she was in a relationship with Hamden Sergeant Patrick McCue claims he “threw two parts of an artificial tree at her, striking her in the back.”
Eyewitness News
Hartford Police: Man in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Hartford on Friday. Hartford Police responded to 818 Windsor Street on a ShotSpotter activation around 10:43 p.m. Police say they found evidence of gunfire at the scene. The victim, a man in his thirties, arrived at...
