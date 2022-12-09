ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Granby, CT

State police: Burlington man left crashed pickup with gun in plain view

BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash in Burlington led to the arrest of a man on a number of charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit. George Lamoreaux, 25, was charged with evading responsibility with property damage, failure to drive right, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, and the aforementioned pistol violation.
Hundreds of Hartford families get food and book donations

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - This afternoon in downtown Hartford, roughly 5,000 pounds of food and several hundred books were distributed to families facing some insecurities during the holidays. Channel 3′s Marc Robbins has this look at one of Hartford’s most successful distribution drives. The Village for Families and...
Faiths Toy Drive kicks off 6th year of donations

A man in Connecticut is facing charges after a child was in possession of two handguns at an elementary school. Man charged after child had 2 handguns at elementary school in East Granby. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:55 AM UTC. State troopers and East Granby officers responded to Carl...
Highway ramp in East Hartford reopens after bus crash

Hartford, CT. (WFSB) - The I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to the Route 15 South Ramp is back open after a bus crash Monday. It occurred around 1:20 P.M. Officials say there were no serious injuries reported. Some students suffered bumps and bruises. The students were put on another bus and...
VIDEO: Crews battle 3-alarm fire at old factory in Vernon

I-84 Westbound Exit 57 to Route 15 South Ramp is closed due to a bus crash. It was a busy morning on Monday with some slippery road conditions following several inches of snow that accumulated. Updated: 4 hours ago. Firefighters battled a 3-alarm factory fire at a historic building in...
Man arrested for causing crash in South Windsor with a stolen vehicle

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for causing a crash in South Windsor while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. South Windsor police said they arrested 26-year-old Andre Jorden of East Hartford for the Sept. 24 incident. They charged him with first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment,...
School in Milford uses new safety app for emergencies

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - This week marks 10 years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook. Since then, schools around the state have been looking at ways to keep students and staff safe. One school along the shoreline is now using an app to connect them right to their local police department.
AMAZING K9 DUOS: Troop H’s K9 Duo

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s K9 Duos, we caught up with Trooper Seeger and K9 Ally from Troop H. K9 Ally is a bomb sniffing dog for state police. “We got paired together because I got hired by the bomb squad through the state police. One of the things that we do is that we have explosive detections canines, and we sweep things like venues such as UConn games. We also get called out to any bomb threats that may happen throughout the state,” say Trooper Seger.
How school districts make snow day decisions

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - We had our first substantial snowfall of the season, and many school districts had delayed openings Monday morning. We’re taking a closer look at how school districts decide if there will be a delay or closing. Those calls are made while most people are...
Man causes wrong way crash on I-91 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A man drove the wrong way on Interstate 91 north in Cromwell and caused a head-on collision. State police identified the driver as a 75-year-old man from East Hampton. According to troopers, the man was headed south in the northbound lanes when he struck a vehicle...
Hamden sergeant placed on administrative leave following alleged domestic dispute

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hamden Police sergeant has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute over the weekend. In an incident report obtained by Channel 3, a woman who says she was in a relationship with Hamden Sergeant Patrick McCue claims he “threw two parts of an artificial tree at her, striking her in the back.”
