Related
1037qcountry.com
Report: Cortland County alcohol offenses nearly triple in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are reporting a sharp rise in alcohol offenses. The Department of Emergency Response received 17 calls about alcohol in November. That’s nearly triple the number from October. The county also received 50 reports of disorderly conduct last month. inmates in...
Suspect in custody, Sheriff did not order lockouts
Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that a man was arrested in Chenango Forks today.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Marathon man arrested for felony assault
On December 8th, Cortland County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Mill Street in Marathon for a reported disturbance.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
rewind1077.com
Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
1037qcountry.com
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash
MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
Several schools on lockout due to ‘community safety issue’
There are currently several Binghamton-area schools on lockout due to an ongoing community safety issue in Broome County.
localsyr.com
Van Buren man accused of killing his mother indicted by grand jury
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Van Buren man accused of killing his 74-year-old mother in their Village Green condo nearly one week ago, has been indicted by an Onondaga County Grand Jury. Daniel Chilson (43) was scheduled to appear in the town of Van Buren court...
Syracuse man accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of meth in Onondaga County
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was indicted for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Michael Griswold, 36, is accused of planning to sell around 500 grams of methamphetamine in Onondaga County, according to federal court documents. A grand jury indicted him on the...
Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar
Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
wxhc.com
McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim
The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
1037qcountry.com
Ulysses considering pricier EMS contract
ULYSSES, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town might pay more for ambulance services next year. Ulysses is considering an EMS contract worth nearly $450,000. Compared to this year, that would be an eight percent higher cost. The town is also reviewing a contract for fire protection services worth...
1037qcountry.com
3 teens lured Syracuse man into fatal drug robbery, told others what they’d done, police say
Syracuse, NY -- Three 17-year-olds charged in the October murder of Isaiah Hudson tried to rob him at gunpoint before shooting him in the head, Syracuse police wrote in court papers released Friday. Carlito Walls and Geremiah Burrell were charged in November, while the third suspect, Termaine Davis, was arrested...
Government Technology
New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data
(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
Woman arrested for stealing from Cortlandville Walmart
On December 1st, New York State Police arrested Cortnee Sims, 30 of Cuyler, and charged her with Petit Larceny after she allegedly stole from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
