Ithaca, NY

1037qcountry.com

Report: Cortland County alcohol offenses nearly triple in November

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are reporting a sharp rise in alcohol offenses. The Department of Emergency Response received 17 calls about alcohol in November. That’s nearly triple the number from October. The county also received 50 reports of disorderly conduct last month. inmates in...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Cortland County man charged with assault

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
MARATHON, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
SYRACUSE, NY
rewind1077.com

Cortland pair charged after early morning disturbance call

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A domestic disturbance call leads to arrests in Cortland. Cortland City Police responded to 77 Homer Avenue around 4:00 a.m. Friday. They were met by family members and friends of 32-year-old Christopher Gleason and 21-year-old Destiny Winters. They claimed Gleason was inside and refused to let Winters and her child leave. Two friends claimed Gleason hit them with a baseball bat when they tried to intervene prior to phoning police. Gleason was charged with felony weapon possession, and 4 misdemeanors including menacing and resisting. Destiny Winters was charged with 4 misdemeanors and also arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants. Gleason was remanded to Cortland County Jail on $5,000 bail.
CORTLAND, NY
1037qcountry.com

Cortland readies for garbage change in January

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn Yan woman dies in Saturday vehicle crash

MILO, N.Y. (WETM) — Officials in Yates County have reported the death of a Penn Yan woman in the Town of Milo, Yates County, on Saturday. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Department, Jennifer Golden, 52, was pronounced dead at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital Saturday evening following an accident. Police say that Golden had […]
PENN YAN, NY
Syracuse.com

Report of person burned after fire at Madison County bar

Brookfield, N.Y. — At least one person was reportedly burned Sunday night after a Madison County bar caught fire. Someone called 911 shortly after 6 p.m. to report the fire at Bucks Inn, at 9189 Main St. in Brookfield. There also were reports someone may live in the same building as the bar is located, however officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
wxhc.com

McGraw Man Arrested for Drug Charges Arrested Again After Threatening Victim

The Cortland County Sheriff has arrested a McGraw man again on December 8th after he intimidated a victim or witness from an investigation dating back to December 1st. Officer’s arrested 47 year old Chester L. Burdick again and charged him with Intimidating a Victim or Witness in the 3rd degree, a Felony. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cortland County Jail where he is now being held without bail. Burdick is expected to reappear in Cortlandville Town Court at a later date.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

Ulysses considering pricier EMS contract

ULYSSES, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town might pay more for ambulance services next year. Ulysses is considering an EMS contract worth nearly $450,000. Compared to this year, that would be an eight percent higher cost. The town is also reviewing a contract for fire protection services worth...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
1037qcountry.com

DRYDEN, NY
Government Technology

New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data

(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
WHEC TV-10

Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY

