Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Is Finally Getting Riot Games Titles Including Valorant and League of Legends; Here Is How to Get Started

ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Causing Major Performance Issues for Some PC Players
Developer CD Projekt Red just pushed its next-gen update live for The Witcher 3, but the upgrade seems to be doing a bit more harm than good for some PC players. After today's free next-gen update, PC players are reporting significant frame rate drops and bizarre texture and model rendering throughout The Witcher 3. Posts over on The Witcher subreddit commonly reference hardware chugging along, but it doesn't seem like Geralt's adventure is simply fixed by expensive upgrades—plenty of users with high-end graphics cards report the same issues.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
IGN
Microsoft Says Their Activision Blizzard Deal Is Fair Because Sony Has More Exclusives - IGN Daily Fix
In today's Daily Fix, Microsoft wants everyone to know their plan to buy Activision Blizzard is totally fair because they don't have as many exclusives as PlayStation. They also kinda sorta complimented Sony by admitting they dominate the games industry. How nice of them. In PlayStation news, a ton of games are being added to the PlayStation Plus catalog (if you have the right tier of service, of course). Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, Far Cry Primal, a few Yakuza games, the Shadow of Mordor games, and a lot more are coming. And Super Nintendo World's first North American location is opening in a few months! The Hollywood location will be open to the public this February. Do you think Sony "dominates" the games industry as Microsoft claims? Let us know in the comments!
game-news24.com
GTA Online puts ray-tracing into the PS5 and Xbox X Series with the final 2022 update
GTA Online fancy reflections are only the tip of the iceberg (pic: Rockstar Games). A meaty GTA Online update will also let the user demand a full collection of features and quality of life’s details be added and included as a digital ray study. If Microsoft’s claim is true,...
dotesports.com
Nintendo gamers will get to play CoD soon and fans don’t know how to feel about it
The Microsoft and Sony monopoly debacle was at one point, a civil discussion. Now, after the Microsoft team has spitefully given Nintendo rights to the Call of Duty franchise while excluding Sony, the Switch-using CoD fanbase isn’t pleased. After jumping through hoops involving fairness commissions, Microsoft entered a 10-year...
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
What Is The Wildrift Xbox Release Date?
Earlier in the year, Riot Games announced that a handful of their popular titles would be coming to Xbox Gamepass PC. One of those promised titles was Wildrift. Before the Wildrift Xbox release date on December 12 here are some exclusive perks gamers can look forward to. League of Legends:...
IGN
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Patch Notes Reveal Console and PC-Specific Features; All We Know including the Supported Mods
Prior to its release on December 14, CD Projekt RED has unveiled details about the upcoming next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of the patch notes. The patch notes reveal a lot of information about the exclusive features that will be a part of the console and PC versions of the title.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is slated to release for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 17, 2023. A sequel to the acclaimed 2019 game subtitled Fallen Order, Survivor catches up with fiery hero Cal Kestis when he’s a full-blown Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available in a few editions and comes with a nice little preorder bonus (see it at Amazon). We have full details about the release below.
IGN
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - All Places of Power
Having trouble finding all the places of power in The Witcher 3? We’re here to help with footage of every location and how to find them! Whether it be White Orchard, Velen, Novigrad, Skellige, or Toussaint, we’ve got you covered with these handy tips. Make sure to try...
IGN
GTA Online Patch Notes Dec 13: Los Santos Drug Wars
GTA 5 Update 1.64 brings with it the Los Santos Drug Wars, a new two-part story update for GTA Online. Join up with Dax and the rest of the Fooliganz crew in First Dose, a mission to take the Southern San Andreas drug scene by storm. On this page of...
IGN
God of War Live-Action Series Officially Announced for Prime Video - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
God of War is being adapted into an original series on Prime Video. The live-action God of War series has Rafe Judkins attached as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby will be on writing duty, as well as executive producing. Cory Barlog, creative director of the original #GodofWar 2018 game will also be heavily involved. As for who will play #Kratos, that’s yet to be seen - but you never know, maybe Chris Judge might be up for it? In other entertainment news, Patty Jenkins is re-enlisting to direct Star Wars Rogue Squadron and new updates on Netflix’s My Hero Academia movie.
Crash Team Rumble is a new 4v4 online multiplayer game coming in 2023
Crash Team Rumble sees 4v4 teams pitted against each other in the pursuit of Wumpa fruit
CNET
Amazon Games Teams Up With Bandai Namco to Bring Blue Protocol to the West
The Game Awards on Thursday saw Amazon Games publishing a new title with Bandai Namco, called Blue Protocol. Blue Protocol is an anime free-to-play MMORPG, or massively multiplayer online role-playing game, developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios. Players will journey through the violent world of Regnas with their own created character, using one of five classes: the Blade Warden, the Twin Striker, the Keen Strider, the Spell Weaver and the Foe Breaker.
