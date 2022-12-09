ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision

Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
OAKLAND, CA
rcrusadernews.com

Riordan inducts alumni into Hall of Fame

On Oct. 29, Archbishop Riordan celebrated four alumni at the 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony during the halftime of the football team’s last home game against Sacred Heart Cathedral. The ceremony was held to honor alumni who left a legacy at Riordan: Michael Brown ’76, Rodney Glover ’91, Terrence...
STANFORD, CA
sfstandard.com

Dunks, Dance Moves Turn SF Basketball Player Into Farm Town Celebrity

Christian Wise had never been asked for an autograph until Friday. Following Friday’s Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament rally, he was the most popular man in the Butte County city of 7,500. The Riordan senior forward stole the show at the rally, an annual event that coincides with the tournament,...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
TMZ.com

Too Short Talks Oakland Street Sign, Teases Dr. Dre x Mt. Westmore Collab

Too Short is giving props to his home city of Oakland, a place that just named a street after him and dedicated a day as a holiday to the rapper. TMZ Hip Hop linked with $hort Dawg Monday after his big weekend in Oakland, and he humbly tells us the honor couldn't have happened without immense support from the community.
OAKLAND, CA
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating

It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF May Be First in Nation To Require This Type of Military Pay

San Francisco is on track to become the first city in the nation to require private companies to keep paying military reservists when they ship off for duty, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who sponsored the new local law. The Military Reserve Pay Protection Act, which unanimously passed the San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Miko Marks: 'Feel Like Going Home'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland’s Miko...
OAKLAND, CA

