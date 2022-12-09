Read full article on original website
Cal Football: Oakland Prep Star Running Back Jaivian Thomas Commits to Bears
After losing three running backs to the transfer portal in recent weeks, Cal added a commitment at the position on Tuesday night from Jaivian Thomas of Oakland powerhouse McClymonds High School. Thomas, a 5-foot-10, 175-pounder, does not have a star ranking by rivals.com, but he is listed as the Bears’...
New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision
Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
WATCH: Troy Taylor explains why he picked Stanford
Troy Taylor is all in as the next coach at Stanford
Three observations from Troy Taylor's first press conference as the Stanford head coach
Stanford's new head coach addressed the media for the first time
amadorvalleytoday.org
AV Baseball Player Oliver de La Torre Commits to Cal
Despite injuries and setbacks, Amador Valley Senior Oliver de La Torre has committed to UC Berkeley for baseball.
rcrusadernews.com
Riordan inducts alumni into Hall of Fame
On Oct. 29, Archbishop Riordan celebrated four alumni at the 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony during the halftime of the football team’s last home game against Sacred Heart Cathedral. The ceremony was held to honor alumni who left a legacy at Riordan: Michael Brown ’76, Rodney Glover ’91, Terrence...
sfstandard.com
Dunks, Dance Moves Turn SF Basketball Player Into Farm Town Celebrity
Christian Wise had never been asked for an autograph until Friday. Following Friday’s Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament rally, he was the most popular man in the Butte County city of 7,500. The Riordan senior forward stole the show at the rally, an annual event that coincides with the tournament,...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
sfstandard.com
Cirque du Soleil Will Return to Bay Area for the First Time in Three Years
Next August, the famed troupe Cirque du Soleil returns to the Bay Area for the first time in three years with the production of Corteo, a carnival-like show that centers a clown imagining their own funeral in a space between heaven and earth. The largest contemporary circus company in the...
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
TMZ.com
Too Short Talks Oakland Street Sign, Teases Dr. Dre x Mt. Westmore Collab
Too Short is giving props to his home city of Oakland, a place that just named a street after him and dedicated a day as a holiday to the rapper. TMZ Hip Hop linked with $hort Dawg Monday after his big weekend in Oakland, and he humbly tells us the honor couldn't have happened without immense support from the community.
sfstandard.com
The Yams From This Oakland Barbecue Spot Will Give You ‘Ratatouille’ Flashbacks
Moving back in with your parents after college is supposed to be a bad thing, like with Will Ferrell in Step Brothers. But for Asian American families and Gen Zers like me who’ve entered a pandemic job market, it’s kind of the move. Even my sister, her husband and their dog are at home with us—and I’m loving it.
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating
It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
sfstandard.com
SF May Be First in Nation To Require This Type of Military Pay
San Francisco is on track to become the first city in the nation to require private companies to keep paying military reservists when they ship off for duty, according to Supervisor Gordon Mar, who sponsored the new local law. The Military Reserve Pay Protection Act, which unanimously passed the San...
KQED
Miko Marks: 'Feel Like Going Home'
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland’s Miko...
KTVU FOX 2
Antioch, Pittsburg police under investigation for fraudulent college degrees: report
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The FBI and the Contra Costa District Attorney are looking into Pittsburg and Antioch police officers trying to fraudulently obtain college degrees to collect pay bumps, the Bay Area News Group reported in an exclusive investigation. In March, the two agencies announced they were investigating an unknown...
