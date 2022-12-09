Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Twitter Confirms Relaunch of Subscription Service Twitter Blue
Which is bigger news: The first tweet from Twitter’s official account in nearly two months, or the official confirmation of the details on the relaunch of subscription service Twitter Blue?. Starting Monday, Twitter users can subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 per month on the web or $11 per...
Twitter Blue will be more expensive on iPhone to offset App Store fees
While Elon Musk paid a visit to Apple Park last week for a meeting with Tim Cook, he was not able to get Apple to change its App Store fees (shocker!). As such, The Information reports that Twitter is planning to charge more for its Twitter Blue subscription on iPhone, as a way to offset the 30% cut Apple will take.
Exclusive-Twitter to introduce new controls for ad placements -email
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will roll out new controls as soon as next week to let companies prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets containing certain keywords, the social media platform told advertisers in an email on Thursday.
Roblox will let 13+ users import contacts and add recommended friends
The company announced Friday that it would introduce a contact importer and friend recommendations, two new features designed to connect existing users to each other and bring new players into its experiences. The features have long been the norm elsewhere, but most things about Roblox work quite a bit differently...
Gmail creator predicts 'total disruption' for Google as new chatbot ChatGPT challenges tech giant's monopoly on internet searches: 'AI will eliminate the search engine result page'
The computer developer who created Gmail is predicting Google may have only a year or two left before 'total disruption' of its search engine occurs after the release of a sophisticated chatbot that uses artificial intelligence (AI). Last week ChatGPT was released by OpenAI, a company co-founded by Elon Musk...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
What Is DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials and Should You Install It?
You're being tracked online most of the time. Just about every website you visit tracks you, logs you, and profiles you for various reasons—serving you personalized ads is just one of them. To enhance your privacy protection from online tracking, you can install DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials on your Safari browser. This easy-to-install browser add-on for Safari will help you escape advertising trackers and keep your search history private.
8 of the best file managers on Android in 2022
A file manager is a handy program that shows you how your device's files and folders are organized, all so you can create, copy, move, rename, and delete folders and files as you see fit. Since smartphones are essentially miniature computers that can fit in your pocket, along with offering some of the top Android apps available, having a functional file manager can be very helpful. You never know when you might need to move a few files, create a new folder to organize your media, or delete unnecessary clutter.
Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates
Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December. The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.
Meta Examines the Role of AR, the Metaverse, VR in the Future of Work
Do augmented reality, the metaverse and virtual reality have a place in the future of work? A survey by Meta of 2,000 employees and 400 business leaders across the U.K. and U.S. indicates that the answer is a resounding yes. Meta wrote in the introduction to its report, which was...
Samsung’s Android app-signing key has leaked, is being used to sign malware
A developer's cryptographic signing key is one of the major linchpins of Android security. Any time Android updates an app, the signing key of the old app on your phone needs to match the key of the update you're installing. The matching keys ensure the update actually comes from the company that originally made your app and isn't some malicious hijacking plot. If a developer's signing key got leaked, anyone could distribute malicious app updates and Android would happily install them, thinking they are legit.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down
Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
Why Digitally Native Brands Like Wisp and Earnin Are Turning to CTV
Sexual health care company Wisp has, for years, relied on digital channels like paid search, social and affiliate marketing to get the word out about its telemedicine services, which expedite access to sexual and reproductive health care. By last June, Wisp was ready to diversify its media mix, especially as the Supreme Court was slated to overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning more people would need access to the emergency contraceptive and soon-to-launch abortion medication the company provides.
Twitter Blue prices on iOS are reportedly increasing
Some Twitter employees claim Twitter Blue subscription prices on iOS are increasing to $11. In a report from The Information, these employees explain how Twitter plans on changing its pricing for Twitter Blue. That includes the increase on iOS and, surprisingly, a price decrease to $7 on web. The price...
AI Researchers at Stanford Created a Tool to Put Algorithmic Auditing in the Hands of Impacted Communities
Even with the most recent technological advances, AI has yet to be able to produce conclusions that are completely impartial or 100% ethically correct. When presented with biased search results through social media posts or automatically generated hiring and credit choices, an ordinary man cannot take many actions. The most people can do is express their outrage by boycotting the platform or reporting the incident hoping that those in charge of the algorithm would make the necessary corrections. However, this frequently goes in vain. On the other hand, journalists and researchers have plenty of technical resources at their disposal to make the necessary adjustments. They are capable of analyzing the algorithmic system in an effort to pinpoint the inputs that lead to biased results. Such algorithmic audits can assist impacted communities in holding those who use negative algorithms responsible.
