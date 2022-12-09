Read full article on original website
Google Chrome Adds New Desktop Tool For Searching Tabs And Bookmarks
Chrome users on desktop now have access to a new address bar search tool that focuses on history, bookmarks, and tabs rather than the world wide web.
Business Insider
How to remove Bing from your Chrome browser's default search engine
Your Chrome web browser can use Bing, Google, or some other search engine as its default. To change the default search engine, go to Chrome's Settings menu and click the Search Engine section, then choose a different search engine. On the desktop, you may also need to disable or delete...
TechCrunch
How to implement a video SEO strategy
Good content today also includes video. A video SEO strategy is no longer optional to driving growth — it’s absolutely necessary. So what’s an SEO strategist to do? How do you nail down a comprehensive strategy that will impress your boss and get results beyond your client’s expectations?
The Windows Club
How to log out of your Email account on all your devices
Email services have become an integral part of our daily internet consumption, and that has only been exacerbated by the high number of Email services on offer today. If you ever switch your email ID or find it to have been hacked, then it becomes a cumbersome task to log it out of all your devices. In this article, we will look at the steps you need to take to log out of your Email account on all your devices. We will be covering the most commonly used Email services – Gmail, Yahoo, and Outlook.
AdWeek
Google's 2022 'Year in Search' Ad Asks, 'Can I Change?'
The holiday season means two things: togetherness and learning what internet users across the globe have been searching throughout 2022 via Google’s annual “Year in Search.” After last year’s focus on healing, this year’s spot shows a universal trend toward wanting to change habits and pursue happiness goals.
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Google Is Finally Going to Stop Chrome From Being a Memory Hog
Chrome is a memory hog and an energy drain on your computer — and Google is finally going to do something about it. According to a new blog post, the tech giant is introducing two new performance settings so Chrome uses up to 40% and 10GB less memory. Dubbed...
9to5Mac
MarsEdit 5 lands on the Mac with quick and easy micropost blogging and Markdown highlighting
The excellent Mac desktop blogging app MarsEdit has landed with version 5.0 and some timely new features. MarsEdit 5 comes almost exactly five years after the last major version dropped, and it includes a modernized icon to match the rest of your Mac dock. MarsEdit 5 developer Daniel Jalkut credits...
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
The Verge
Windows 11 is finally getting a built-in screen recording tool
Microsoft is finally bringing a built-in screen recorder to Windows. The Snipping Tool in Windows 11 will soon be updated to include screen recording, meaning Windows users won’t have to rely on the Xbox Game Bar or third-party tools just to record their screens. Windows 11 testers will start...
AdWeek
Why Digitally Native Brands Like Wisp and Earnin Are Turning to CTV
Sexual health care company Wisp has, for years, relied on digital channels like paid search, social and affiliate marketing to get the word out about its telemedicine services, which expedite access to sexual and reproductive health care. By last June, Wisp was ready to diversify its media mix, especially as the Supreme Court was slated to overturn Roe v. Wade, meaning more people would need access to the emergency contraceptive and soon-to-launch abortion medication the company provides.
AdWeek
Twitch Details Several Analytics Updates
Twitch detailed updates to the Analytics section of its Creator Dashboard that will roll out to all of its streamers by the end of December. The Amazon-owned streaming platform said it separated its three Insights pages—Achievements, Channel Analytics and Stream Summary—into six: Achievements, Discovery, Earnings, Engagement, Overview and Stream Summary, adding that its early testing found that it helped improve the way streamers find the data they need by 86%.
AdWeek
How Do I Un-Stuck Myself?
Careers are often looked at as journeys, with destinations sprinkled along the path as we navigate towards what is in theory, a destination of sorts, achieving a goal you’ve set your sights on. But along that path, there are often conflicting signs telling you to turn both left and right and also somehow straight ahead at the same time. You look for guidance as you find yourself entirely stuck in the spot you’re standing: faced with the fear of judgment from others, or worse, yourself.
Twitter disbands Trust and Safety advisory group hours before it was to meet
Under new owner Elon Musk, Twitter has dissolved the advisory group it formed in 2016 to address the issue of harmful content on the platform.
TechRadar
Tor browser finally gets Apple Silicon support in new update
A new version of the anonymous Tor browser has been released, bringing native support for Apple Silicon equipped devices, as well as optimizations for Android devices. The updated Tor browser uses a universal binary that contains both x86-64 and ARM64 architectures, so can decide which one to use based on whether an Apple M1 or M2 or Android device is being used - meaning Tor should now perform better on Apple Mac computers.
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
AdWeek
Adweek Podcast: How We Chose 2022's Agencies of the Year
On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by Jameson Fleming, Adweek’s managing editor for agencies and brand marketing, to discuss this year’s Agency of the Year award winners and the changes made to our selection process to better reflect the top agencies across the landscape.
The Verge
Now you can go password-free in Chrome with passkeys
Passkeys are now available to use in Chrome. Google added the passwordless secure login standard this week to Chrome Stable M108 after going through a testing period that started in October. The feature now works using Chrome on both desktop and mobile running Windows 11, macOS, and Android. Google also...
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
