Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Residents can apply to get $1,200 in monthly guaranteed incomeR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
sfstandard.com
Where to Eat in the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve
The prospect of going out for dinner on New Year’s Eve may be daunting, but it’s a holiday when Bay Area chefs truly put everything they have into service, without worrying about brunch. From caviar to Dungeness crab and rare vintages of Champagne, ringing in the New Year here solidifies San Francisco’s status as a culinary capital. We’ve put together our short list of à la carte and prix fixe offerings. Still, don’t let New Year’s Eve reservations be forgot—these places fill up quickly.
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission
Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
A New Restaurant Concept Is Opening in Sausalito
The Owner and CEO of Ditas USA, Nikita Khandheria, shares that Ditas will serve European-Asian cuisine, listing both Japanese and Italian plates as options.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
These restaurants in Oakland's Jack London Square are worth the trip
From traditional seafood to fiery Thai, there's something for everyone.
sfstandard.com
Find Holiday Ice Skating Near You
Whether you’re looking for a hot cocoa-fueled lazy glide or a permanent place to perfect your salchow, it’s the best time of year to ice skate in the San Francisco Bay Area. During the holidays, the number of ice skating opportunities in the region grows from seven permanent...
sfstandard.com
With Shush-Free Nutcrackers and No-Haze Christmas Carols, Theaters Adapt to Neurodiversity
For some theatergoers, an enjoyable performance can become acutely uncomfortable in no time. At least that’s how Jill Escher feels when she goes to see a show. For many years, Escher, whose 16-year-old daughter has nonverbal autism, has deliberately bought the worst seats in the house. That way, her family can make a quick exit from the theater should her child have a boisterous response to the performance.
San Francisco's SantaCon revelers brave stormy weather to eat, drink and be merry
There were soggy Santas everywhere at this year's holiday bar crawl.
sfstandard.com
Asian American With Hollywood Fame and SF Roots To Lead Chinese New Year Parade
An Asian American actor will lead San Francisco’s upcoming Chinese New Year parade ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. A year after Daniel Wu served as the grand marshal, the title for 2023 goes to Rich Ting, who spent some of his youth in San Francisco and went on to become an Asian American Hollywood celebrity.
sfstandard.com
Ditch SantaCon Today. Drink These 12 Fancy Holiday Cocktails Instead
Love it or hate it or hope it gets rained out every year, SantaCon is upon us. The annual pub crawl-slash-nominal charity event of day drinkers roaming around the city dressed like Father Christmas is slated to commence at noon today despite forecasts of heavy showers. Almost hilariously, SantaCon officially...
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction
SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
sfstandard.com
Buying San Francisco: Which Starter Condo Near Downtown Would You Pick for $500K?
Editor’s Note: There are few things San Franciscans love to talk about more than real estate. So in that spirit, the Standard presents Buying San Francisco, a profile of two homes going head to head in what’s quickly pivoted to a buyer’s market. Today’s half-million dollar question:...
Sprawling San Mateo County coastal property to become public park
A massive 6,300-acre property north of Santa Cruz in San Mateo County will soon become a park accessible to the public. The new project is part of a conservation effort that was years in the making.
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
sfstandard.com
Michelin-Starred Chef Set To Open Another Affordable Chinese Restaurant
Mamahuhu is nearly ready to open its second San Francisco location, this time in Noe Valley. Michelin-starred and James Beard Award-winning chef Brandon Jew of Mister Jiu’s will lead the kitchen at the latest outpost of his more affordable Chinese American eatery. Co-owner Ben Moore told The Standard that...
Project in Tomales Bay aims to revive once-plentiful Olympia oyster
TOMALES BAY – An oyster that was once abundant in the Bay Area is being studied to see if farming more of it could help boost its population in the wild. Scientists believe the Olympia oyster, also known as the native oyster, thrived along the West Coast, even with human consumption. But overfishing during the Gold Rush era became problematic. There's a special project underway that could answer questions about ramping up the use of conservation aquaculture happening in Tomales Bay. Shucking an oyster comes naturally for Gary Fleener, an ecologist. He talks about it, studies it, and shares what...
sfstandard.com
The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
sfstandard.com
The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles
Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
Comments / 0