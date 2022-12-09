TOMALES BAY – An oyster that was once abundant in the Bay Area is being studied to see if farming more of it could help boost its population in the wild. Scientists believe the Olympia oyster, also known as the native oyster, thrived along the West Coast, even with human consumption. But overfishing during the Gold Rush era became problematic. There's a special project underway that could answer questions about ramping up the use of conservation aquaculture happening in Tomales Bay. Shucking an oyster comes naturally for Gary Fleener, an ecologist. He talks about it, studies it, and shares what...

TOMALES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO