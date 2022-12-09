ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

sfstandard.com

Where to Eat in the Bay Area on New Year’s Eve

The prospect of going out for dinner on New Year’s Eve may be daunting, but it’s a holiday when Bay Area chefs truly put everything they have into service, without worrying about brunch. From caviar to Dungeness crab and rare vintages of Champagne, ringing in the New Year here solidifies San Francisco’s status as a culinary capital. We’ve put together our short list of à la carte and prix fixe offerings. Still, don’t let New Year’s Eve reservations be forgot—these places fill up quickly.
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

Limoncello 24th Street: Speciality deli and grocer brings Italian gourmet to the Mission

Jalal Heydari, an Iranian immigrant who landed in the Bay 35 years ago, might seem an unlikely candidate to own multiple Italian delis in San Francisco. He opened his first, Alimento in North Beach, after the 2008 financial crisis encouraged him to change directions from a career as a camera and electronics supplier. Nearly a decade later, Heydari opened Limoncello on Sutter Street in Pacific Heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sfstandard.com

Find Holiday Ice Skating Near You

Whether you’re looking for a hot cocoa-fueled lazy glide or a permanent place to perfect your salchow, it’s the best time of year to ice skate in the San Francisco Bay Area. During the holidays, the number of ice skating opportunities in the region grows from seven permanent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

With Shush-Free Nutcrackers and No-Haze Christmas Carols, Theaters Adapt to Neurodiversity

For some theatergoers, an enjoyable performance can become acutely uncomfortable in no time. At least that’s how Jill Escher feels when she goes to see a show. For many years, Escher, whose 16-year-old daughter has nonverbal autism, has deliberately bought the worst seats in the house. That way, her family can make a quick exit from the theater should her child have a boisterous response to the performance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Ditch SantaCon Today. Drink These 12 Fancy Holiday Cocktails Instead

Love it or hate it or hope it gets rained out every year, SantaCon is upon us. The annual pub crawl-slash-nominal charity event of day drinkers roaming around the city dressed like Father Christmas is slated to commence at noon today despite forecasts of heavy showers. Almost hilariously, SantaCon officially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter getting rid of loads of furniture and equipment in live auction

SAN FRANCISCO - In the market for a giant Twitter bird statue or a life-size planter in the shape of an @ sign? You're in luck because the social media giant is auctioning off loads of furniture and unique items from its downtown San Francisco space soon. Over 240 items...
CBS San Francisco

Project in Tomales Bay aims to revive once-plentiful Olympia oyster

TOMALES BAY – An oyster that was once abundant in the Bay Area is being studied to see if farming more of it could help boost its population in the wild. Scientists believe the Olympia oyster, also known as the native oyster, thrived along the West Coast, even with human consumption. But overfishing during the Gold Rush era became problematic. There's a special project underway that could answer questions about ramping up the use of conservation aquaculture happening in Tomales Bay. Shucking an oyster comes naturally for Gary Fleener, an ecologist. He talks about it, studies it, and shares what...
TOMALES, CA
sfstandard.com

The New Bay Area Restaurant You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out

“We need it, but it’s not enough.” So goes the familiar refrain of Bay Area residents whenever water starts falling from the sky. Rainy weeks like this one bring on cravings for comfort food, something this week’s batch of new restaurants are more than able to provide. Over near SFMOMA, there’s a fresh dim sum spot with a full tea menu to warm you up.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

The Secret Origin of Thanh Long’s Beloved Vietnamese Garlic Noodles

Many of San Francisco’s most iconic foods are products of migration. Sourdough originated in ancient Egypt, Rice-a-Roni was conceived of by Armenian, Italian and Canadian immigrants and even Dungeness crab makes its way down here from the coast of Alaska. But as with all things, recipes shape-shift as people move around. Vietnamese American garlic noodles, recently named one of The New York Times’ most popular dishes of 2022, are a delicious example.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

