As we age, maintaining a healthy metabolism in order to stay fit and slim becomes more difficult. This is due to a number of factors, including hormone changes. However, there are a few changes you can make to your daily habits in order to keep your metabolic rate in the best shape possible so that you’re able to lose weight (and keep it off) even as you get older. One such change is cutting out certain foods and prioritizing a well-balanced diet. As it turns out, there are tons of foods that can help support a healthy metabolism—but there are also many that can throw a wrench in your weight loss goals by slowing it down. Unfortunately, that includes one extremely popular breakfast food: bacon.

4 DAYS AGO