TRAGIC DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was "going through a tough time" after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, fellow daytime TV music man and friend DJ Boof has claimed. DJ Boof- who spun for The Wendy Williams Show for 10 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that he and the late DJ tWitch had connected over social media through the years, as well as in the aftermath of Ellen DeGeneres' show ending.
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
Photo byPhoto by Rana Sawalha on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are some marriages that truly can last a lifetime, with couples celebrating anniversaries of 60, 70, and even 80 years together.
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and his wife Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary three days before his suicide. Allison, 34, paid tribute to the late DJ in an Instagram post on Saturday (10.12.22), saying the day was “perfect”. She said alongside a montage of photos to...
‘The Crown’ actor Will Powell battled leukaemia as a toddler after being diagnosed with the condition aged 21 months. Will, 13, who plays the Duke of Sussex in the most recent series of Netflix’s royal drama, was so stricken with the potentially fatal form of cancer, which effects patients’ white blood cells, he endured daily chemotherapy sessions at home administered by his parents as well as 27 operations.
