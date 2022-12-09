Read full article on original website
Discord: How to Create Server Roles on Desktop
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Discord allows server creators to add roles to their servers that can be assigned to specific users. For instance, they can create a “Moderator”...
Ludacris Stands Up for Google and Samsung Galaxy's 3D OOH Stunt
Samsung and Google are touting the selfie-taking potential of their new Galaxy Z Flip 4 device on one of the biggest out-of-home stages in the country: Times Square. And the ongoing campaign is turning to an artist’s timeless catalog to help drive the message home. Affixed to the Broadway-facing...
Young Influentials: It's Time to Add Purpose to Your Advertising
Let’s be honest: We sometimes see brands express support for something, and can tell immediately it’s not genuine. Nowadays, consumers can read right through those types of marketing campaigns. Messaging that’s genuine and truly meaningful is what all consumers are looking for. If your company only posts about...
Twitter Confirms Relaunch of Subscription Service Twitter Blue
Which is bigger news: The first tweet from Twitter’s official account in nearly two months, or the official confirmation of the details on the relaunch of subscription service Twitter Blue?. Starting Monday, Twitter users can subscribe to Twitter Blue for $8 per month on the web or $11 per...
Google's 2022 'Year in Search' Ad Asks, 'Can I Change?'
The holiday season means two things: togetherness and learning what internet users across the globe have been searching throughout 2022 via Google’s annual “Year in Search.” After last year’s focus on healing, this year’s spot shows a universal trend toward wanting to change habits and pursue happiness goals.
Adweek Podcast: How We Chose 2022's Agencies of the Year
On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by Jameson Fleming, Adweek’s managing editor for agencies and brand marketing, to discuss this year’s Agency of the Year award winners and the changes made to our selection process to better reflect the top agencies across the landscape.
Murder, Mystery and White Claw: Netflix Partners for a Glass Onion-Inspired Whodunit
There’s no better way to pass time during a family get-together than enjoying a cold drink while solving a murder. Luckily, Detective Benoit Blanc has a new case just in time for the holidays. As a way to engage mystery fans for the upcoming Netflix film Glass Onion: A...
Monday Stir
-Legacy denim brand Wrangler wrapped up its sponsorship of the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with a campaign by Two by Four. Its western apparel was on full display as rodeo stars rode creatures that bucked them into the dirt and fans cheered from the stands. The brand is “Worn to Win.”
Netflix: What’s Coming and Going in January 2023
Ring in the new year in style as Netflix offers up lots of new content to kick off 2023. We’re looking forward to several TV shows, including Kaleidoscope, Ginny & Georgia Season 2, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 and That ‘90s Show. On the film side, get ready to...
Mischief @ No Fixed Address Is Adweek’s 2022 Midsize Agency of the Year
No agency succeeds by playing it safe. Boring creative doesn’t move the needle for brands, and agencies that peddle in mediocrity dissolve quickly. That has never been a problem for Mischief @ No Fixed Address in its two-and-a-half years of existence. Mischief takes calculated creative risks for brands including...
Evolving Social and Performance Marketing Targeting and Attribution
Since major tech companies like Google and Apple started cracking down on privacy, announcing plans to deprecate the third-party cookie, the traditional playbook for brands finding consumers is out the window. Now, brands need to evolve their approach to know who to target. Obele Brown-West, chief solutions officer at Tinuiti and Scott Perry, evp of digital marketing at Jerome’s, joined Adweek’s NexTech Summit for a discussion on what strategies they’re using to fill the gaps left behind as the third-party cookie crumbles.
Twitter Community Notes Can Now Be Read Worldwide
Twitter users globally can now view Community Notes, which were previously available only in the U.S. Crowdsourced fact-checking initiative Community Notes was known as Birdwatch in the pre-Elon Musk days. The social network said in a tweet from the Community Notes account that Community Notes that are rated as helpful...
Instagram: How to Use the World Cup Semifinals Chat Themes
Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches Tuesday and Wednesday (Dec. 13 and 14), Instagram released four chat themes inspired by the countries remaining in the tournament: Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco. Each of these themes features colors inspired by the respective country’s flag. Our guide...
Jobs on Facebook Feature to Disappear Feb. 22
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. When you come at the king, you best not miss. Facebook came at LinkedIn and missed. Facebook users began seeing notifications this week that...
