Since major tech companies like Google and Apple started cracking down on privacy, announcing plans to deprecate the third-party cookie, the traditional playbook for brands finding consumers is out the window. Now, brands need to evolve their approach to know who to target. Obele Brown-West, chief solutions officer at Tinuiti and Scott Perry, evp of digital marketing at Jerome’s, joined Adweek’s NexTech Summit for a discussion on what strategies they’re using to fill the gaps left behind as the third-party cookie crumbles.

8 HOURS AGO