These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool

Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
The 7 Best Cocktails to Mix This Holiday Season

Despite what the marketing teams may say, there’s no such thing as an “Easter Cocktail.” Nor, for that matter, are there designated cocktails for President’s Day, Purim, or the Autumnal Equinox. But the December holidays? You could buy a different book on “Holiday Cocktails” every day and you’d run out of shelf space before you ran out of drinks. December just hits different. No one ever tells you to “get in the spirit” of Arbor Day but getting into the spirit is practically what the month of December is all about—it’s cold and the sun sets at like 2 pm and...
The Most Appreciated Last-Minute Gifts To Bring Your Holiday Party Host Under $50

Holiday season is officially here, which means your schedule is likely filling up fast. While your first thought might revolve around what to wear to all your festive fêtes, hosting gift etiquette should be top of mind, too. After all, you don’t want to show up empty handed. Instead of bringing a generic bottle of wine and calling it a day, though, put a little extra effort into your gift-giving to show your host just how appreciative you are of their efforts to bring everyone together. And remember: a memorable host gift doesn’t haven’t to cost beaucoup bucks. Ahead, find 10 last-minute gift ideas under $50 that any host would love to receive.
Easy Ways to Share Holiday Cheer and Create Family Memories

This holiday season Alessandra Martinez is focused on being intentional about creating memories and moments together with her family. The creator of @livin.mivida.ale partnered with Macy’s to share her plans and ideas for a memorable day of holiday family fun. Create a Cozy and Relaxed Mood “It’s been our tradition...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans

Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
How To Decorate The Exterior Of Your House For The Holidays Without Using Lights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you've ever seen "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," you know that putting up holiday lights can be quite the endeavor, even if you don't end up blowing out the power in your neighborhood. From braving ladders to hoping that the extension cable reaches your garage, approximately 18,000 Americans sustain Christmas decor-related injuries each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (via Safer America). Ultimately, you'll just have to take those lights down again after the holidays are over — unless you choose to leave them up until January like Taylor Swift in "Lover."
Tim Allen on getting back into the Santa suit and why retirement is not in his vocabulary

It’s been 28 years since Tim Allen first put on the Santa suit in “The Santa Clause” franchise, and although Scott Calvin might be ready for retirement, the actor is far from it. Allen, 69, spoke to Fox News Digital about putting the suit back on in Disney+ television series’ “The Santa Clauses” while starring alongside his daughter, Elizabeth Allen, 13. “It was the most amazing thing in the world to see my kid in the summer, and I had very little to do with it,” Allen said. The “Home Improvement” alum said the cast shot the television series during the summer, which was “hot...
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season

My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
Mental Health Tips for Smarter Shopping This Holiday Season

Retailers have come up with sophisticated methods of nudging people to spend more money. Shopping deals can be disastrous for those who are pathological spenders. Ask yourself what would happen if you didn’t buy the product being advertised. With the holidays just around the corner, retailers across the country...
3 Tarotscope Predictions to Help Navigate Latinx Family Gatherings This Holiday Season

Family plays a huge part when it comes to Latinx culture and values. Familismo has been ingrained as an obligatory agreement for many as part of their upbringing. Whether you're practicing instilling healthy boundaries with your family or struggling to do so, we know the holidays can get hectic and bring out that inner tóxica/o no matter how dedicated one can be to their healing.
The Spicy Ginger Man - Holiday Cocktail

This holiday season every woman or man out there needs a spicy man in his or her life! You know to keep the holiday season merry and bright! This drink had me at hazelnut liqueur and butterscotch schnapps. This drink in deliciously naughty, the buttery butterscotch schnapps mixed with the vanilla vodka is downright sinful. It's the holidays, what better time to try some fun, out of the box drinks for your holiday get togethers.

