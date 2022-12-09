Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NJ Celebrates Black Bear Hunting Season A Little Too EarlyBridget MulroyRingwood, NJ
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
Related
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley
The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Exclusive Chance to Own Your Own Diner in Sullivan County
Is there anything more iconic than a New York diner? Maybe a New York pizzeria. Well, how about both? A combination diner/pizzeria is currently for sale in Sullivan County, NY and it's just received a price reduction. Are you ready to own the New Yorkiest establishment near the Hudson Valley?
A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?
It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
Holiday Gifts That You Can Experience In The Hudson Valley To Give This Year
If you don't know what to get your friends or family as gifts this year, there's an option. Give the gift of experience this holiday season. The best way to show someone you care is to spend time with them and share happiness together. Experiences are the best way to...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh’s City Club to be restored
NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead on December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales
An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. On Saturday, December 10th,...
Emergency Crews in the Hudson Valley Save Man and Dog From Water
We would do just about anything to save our pets. For many, that means putting themselves in peril if it means rescuing their cat, dog, or whatever else they may own. Police and firefighters from multiple agencies across the Hudson Valley worked together to save not just an escaped dog, but the owner who had gone to try to rescue the pet.
Multiple stabbings, one fatal, across Hudson Valley this weekend
A double stabbing incident was reported in New Windsor on Sunday, marking at least the second stabbing incident in the Hudson Valley over the weekend.
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Flying Magazine
Flying to Historic Kingston, New York
Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop
NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0