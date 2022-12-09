ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

94.3 Lite FM

What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?

What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley

The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley

A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

A Snowplow Hit My Mailbox… Now What?

It's finally starting to look like a winter wonderland in the Hudson Valley, but what if a snowplow ruins your holiday spirit? Who's responsible if your mailbox falls victim to a massive plow blade all depends on where you live. I saw my first winter casualty this morning while walking...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh’s City Club to be restored

NEWBURGH – The fire-damaged former City Club building on Grand Street in Newburgh is going to be redeveloped for mixed use. Mayor Torrance Harvey said a developer acquired the shell of a building through a request-for-proposals process. “My understanding is that it is going to be mixed use –...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season

No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event

A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Flying Magazine

Flying to Historic Kingston, New York

Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
KINGSTON, NY
CBS New York

Shoppers upset about impending closure of Flatbush Stop & Shop

NEW YORK -- A supermarket in Brooklyn is set to close next month. The move is leaving shoppers concerned about access to fresh food.CBS2 spoke with residents in Flatbush on Monday.For many customers, there is high praise for a Stop & Shop in that section of the borough."Because everything is fresh and everything is up to date, and that's what I like about this," Frank Hazard said.So news of the store's imminent closing is a tough pill to swallow."That's not fair to us as a community because we need this. It gives us fresh food and the price is good,"...
BROOKLYN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
