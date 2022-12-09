Read full article on original website
Popculture
Luke Bryan Gives Health Update on Wife Caroline Following Unexpected Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, recently underwent hip surgery. Now, the country singer is giving an update on how she's doing following the ordeal. According to Music Mayhem Magazine, Luke said that his wife is doing "good" after tearing the labrum in her hip. Luke was a guest co-host on...
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
iheart.com
Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery
The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
Willie Nelson’s Tennessee Cabin, “The Hideaway,” Is Officially On The Market
One of Willie Nelson’s old Tennessee properties has officially hit the market, and can be yours for a whopping $2.5 million, according to People. The property is located in the countryside just 30 minutes outside of Nashville, and features beautiful three-bedroom log cabin. The 155-acre property also boasts two ponds, a hay barn, and plenty of pasture land.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Popculture
'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump
Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
musictimes.com
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
‘The Voice’s Bodie Reveals Why Blake Shelton ‘Hasn’t Seen’ A Singer Like Him On The Show
Ahead of Bodie’s top 8 semi-finals performance of Halsey’s “Without Me,” Blake Shelton revealed that Bodie is “actually teaching” him new things at this point. “He knows exactly what he wants to do,” Blake said about his contestant. After the live show, Bodie spoke with reporters, including HollywoodLife, about getting such praise from Blake.
Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos
Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”
Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie
Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
Counting On’s Jeremiah Duggar and Wife Hannah Live in an RV While Expecting Baby No. 1: Home Photos
Cozy abode! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann) are living in an RV while expecting baby No. 1. The newlyweds have personalized their camper and made it into a gorgeous space. “Honestly, I love the camper so much, and I think it’ll work great...
Taste of Country
