Taste of Country

The Boot

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
iheart.com

Luke Bryan's Family Will Change Holiday Plans As Wife Recovers From Surgery

The holiday season might be a bit different for Luke Bryan and his family this year… The “Country On” artist and American Idol judge shared in a new interview that the family will skip their usual ski trip as his wife, Caroline, recovers from hip surgery. Instead, some relatives will visit the country superstar’s family in Nashville, Tennessee.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There

Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty': Sadie Robertson Shows off Second Trimester Baby Bump

Sadie Robertston is glowing heading into her second trimester. The pregnant Duck Dynasty alum, who is expecting her second child with husband Christian Huff, showed off her growing baby bump on social media as she celebrated the major milestone in her pregnancy. "helllooo 2nd trimester! it is GREAT seeing you!"...
musictimes.com

Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This

Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
KISS 106

Kenny Rogers Former Atlanta Mansion is Now Abandoned – See Incredible Photos

Growing up my parents loved Kenny Rogers. I remember them watching him on TV and listening to him on cassette tapes in the truck and car. According to Wikipedia, Kenny Rogers began his recording career in the late 50s, charted more than 120 hit singles, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013. Kenny retired from touring in 2018 after a diagnosis of bladder cancer and passed away in 2020 in hospice care.
ATLANTA, GA
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Said The Most Outlaw Thing Willie Nelson Ever Did Was “Double-Park On Music Row”

Willie Nelson has some pretty wild stories to his name from his younger years out on the road, many of which are almost too unbelievable to make up. From his (alleged) 9-hour sex marathon, to the true story of how he got his nickname “Shotgun Willie,” to the time his ex-wife tied him up and beat him with a broom, he’s lived a true outlaw life that you usually only read about in books.
KENTUCKY STATE
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

