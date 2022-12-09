Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy. Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends. Before opening Nya's Cakes as a...

SANDY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO