ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Gamine brings a winemaker’s playful touch to the table

Kate Norris’s work with partner Thomas Monroe at Division Winemaking Co. has earned them global recognition. Their wines can be found around the world on the tables of such legendary restaurants as Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Norris also has a project called Gamine,...
PORTLAND, OR
Builder

How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers

For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes

TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Unite to conquer problems

Good news you might have missed if you’d avoided the downtrodden mainstream media: unemployment is at a 50-year low, wages are rising, gas prices are plummeting ($3.69 at Freddy’s recently). Inflation and mortgage rates are showing signs of turning around. Tourism in much-maligned Portland is resurging while national publications sing of downtown’s rekindled vibrancy. Time magazine named Portland one of the world’s great places. The city’s police force is being rebuilt.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Dumpling Week will return for 2023: Here’s how restaurants can participate

Calling all Portland restaurants: Dumpling Week is returning in 2023, and we’re looking for your participation. To celebrate The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, we’re inviting any and all interested restaurants, food carts and bars to apply to participate in the 2023 festivities. Applications for the event will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 2 (fill out the form here). The event takes place Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Nya's Cakes to open new bakery space in Sandy

Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy. Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends. Before opening Nya's Cakes as a...
SANDY, OR
WWEEK

The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory

Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large

Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
PORTLAND, OR
Reason.com

Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business

When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy