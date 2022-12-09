Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!GreysonPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Gabbiano’s is the red sauce Italian restaurant Portland didn’t know it needed
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 5: Gabbiano’s, a new Italian American restaurant overflowing with warm hospitality, fun cocktails and melted mozzarella. Want to understand Gabbiano’s?...
Gamine brings a winemaker’s playful touch to the table
Kate Norris’s work with partner Thomas Monroe at Division Winemaking Co. has earned them global recognition. Their wines can be found around the world on the tables of such legendary restaurants as Eleven Madison Park and Frenchie, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris. Norris also has a project called Gamine,...
Kohr Explores: Seasonal favorites at Flying Fish in Portland
Dungeness crab season may be delayed in the Pacific Northwest, but there's still tons of seafood favorites to find at local restaurants.
Try these 5 food and drink spots that just opened in Portland
Just a few months ago, Portland was named 2022’s Best Foodie City in America.
hereisoregon.com
Sunset High School sweethearts combine wine with art in the Chehalem Mountains
A pair of married Sunset High School alums make wine and pottery while curating an art gallery 700 feet above sea level in Newberg. These proud Apollos sell most of their wines direct-to-consumer, so be easy on yourself if you’ve never heard of them before. Do, however, whip yourself...
Sunshine Noodles, one of Portland’s only Cambodian restaurants, will close next week
Sunshine Noodles, one of Portland’s few Cambodian-influenced restaurants, will serve its last Phnom Penh noodles and mango sticky rice sundaes one week from Sunday, chef-owner Diane Lam wrote in a text message to The Oregonian. Lam, 32, plans to move to San Francisco and find a cooking job at...
Meet the chef behind new high-end dining experience: Janken
Ochoa’s pan-Asian eatery Janken opened for the first time ever on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Builder
How Eliminating Single-Family-Only Zoning Will Impact Builders and Developers
For more than a decade, Eric Thompson built high-end spec infill homes in Portland, Oregon. His company, Oregon Homeworks, had 10 to 15 starts a year, which sold for $1 million and up. But about three years ago, Thompson started building homes with accessory dwelling units (ADUs), splitting the lots, and selling the ADUs separately in anticipation of Portland’s zoning reforms. Today, his business model revolves around building multiple homes on lots previously zoned for single-family housing.
20-year-old Tualatin dancer makes Radio City Rockettes
TUALATIN, Ore. — The Radio City Rockettes in New York City are a holiday tradition going back nearly 100 years. One of their newest dancers is from the Portland metro area. Brooklyn Bronson’s dream began on stage at a young age. Born and raised in Tualatin, Ore., Bronson started dance classes at three years old. She perfected her moves at local dance studios.
Roseway Theater will be torn down after fire, but its marquee will live on
An Aug. 6 fire collapsed the roof and destroyed the interior of Portland’s Roseway Theater, yet somehow its iconic marquee with its center neon rose survived. On Saturday, that neon rose, along with two neon signs that spell ROSEWAY, were the last pieces salvaged from the burned remains of the 1924-built theater.
Readers respond: Unite to conquer problems
Good news you might have missed if you’d avoided the downtrodden mainstream media: unemployment is at a 50-year low, wages are rising, gas prices are plummeting ($3.69 at Freddy’s recently). Inflation and mortgage rates are showing signs of turning around. Tourism in much-maligned Portland is resurging while national publications sing of downtown’s rekindled vibrancy. Time magazine named Portland one of the world’s great places. The city’s police force is being rebuilt.
Dumpling Week will return for 2023: Here’s how restaurants can participate
Calling all Portland restaurants: Dumpling Week is returning in 2023, and we’re looking for your participation. To celebrate The Oregonian/OregonLive’s annual celebration of all things wrapped in dough, we’re inviting any and all interested restaurants, food carts and bars to apply to participate in the 2023 festivities. Applications for the event will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 2 (fill out the form here). The event takes place Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
Your guide to Christmas activities in Portland this weekend
Can’t wait for Christmas? In Portland, you don’t have to.
Nya's Cakes to open new bakery space in Sandy
Nya Warwick prepares Champion Way storefront for sales of her tasty creations beginning in December.After two years of baking out of her home kitchen, Nya Warwick of Nya's Cakes has made a long-term dream a reality and secured a brick-and-mortar bakery space on Champion Way in Sandy. Warwick, 25, has been baking for more than half of her life, first taking to the kitchen to test out her cake making and decorating skills at the age of 12. By the time she was 18, Warwick was making and selling cakes to friends. Before opening Nya's Cakes as a...
Mayor Monday: Ridgefield YMCA, Costco to break ground in 2023
One of Washington's fastest-growing cities over the last few years is continuing its development boom with more projects from a wildlife refuge and YMCA to Costco.
WWEEK
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory
Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
A moment of tragedy and beauty on a Portland MAX train: Tom Hallman at large
Earlier this week a Milwaukie woman wrote to tell me about a man who died on a MAX train. Anastasia Gilliam told me she’d been a passenger on the train and had contacted officials to get the man’s name in the hopes of offering his family her condolences. Representatives from various agencies, citing privacy rules and regulations, said they were prohibited from revealing anything, not the man’s name, age, address or cause of death.
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Oregon's Anti-Vape Laws Will Put This Deaf Immigrant's Hookah Shop Out of Business
When it comes to drugs, Portland, Oregon, is one of the most liberal cities in the United States. Weed shops abound since the state legalized cannabis in 2015. The state decriminalized possession of nearly all drugs in 2020. Come January, Oregon will be the first state to allow therapeutic use of psilocybin. Even the liquor laws have been recently liberalized, with the state permanently legalizing the sale of to-go cocktails in June of 2021.
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
