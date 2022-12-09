Read full article on original website
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
I frequently leave holiday shopping to the last minute. Knowing I’m not alone, here are seven sure-fire gift ideas that can be gathered quickly. 2021 Elk Cove Vineyards ‘Condor’ Pinot Noir ($55) In 2007, Elk Cove co-founder Dr. Joe Campbell volunteered at a small medical clinic in...
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year annoucement on Friday. At No. 3: Phuket Cafe, an ambitious new Thai restaurant (or two) with outdoor dining in a mock train car parked out front.
Southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places after six years of delays due to a minority of residents objecting to restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended Eastmoreland become a historic place in February...
Editor’s note: This week we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 4: Lilia, chef Juan Gomez’ hyper-seasonal spin on familiar Mexican dishes. Portland chef Juan Gomez took the call and fell...
Portland may have recently lost to Tampa for most fun city in the country, but today our city is finally besting the Salem of central Florida. According to U.S. News and World Report, Portland is the best place to own a dog in the whole country. Tampa is number two.
Prosper Portland commissioners are set to approve the sale of the 4.4-acre Centennial Mills property in Northwest Portland for $8.25 million — nearly $5 million less than it had initially planned. Portland’s economic development agency plans to unload the waterfront former flour mill to Oregon-based developer MLR Ventures LLC...
Portland is fun, but it’s no Tampa. That’s the conclusion, anyway, of a study out earlier this month from Wallet Hub, which named Portland the 14th most fun city in the United States. That means Portland is less fun than San Francisco, New York, New Orleans and Las...
The entire community — not just school districts — needs a more urgent and wide-ranging focus on keeping students safe during the school day, Portland Public Schools superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said Tuesday. His comments come a day after a shooting just outside of Cleveland High School in inner...
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 5: Gabbiano’s, a new Italian American restaurant overflowing with warm hospitality, fun cocktails and melted mozzarella. Want to understand Gabbiano’s?...
Portland will again wake to some patchy morning fog and cold temperatures Wednesday before skies clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. An early check of traffic cams showed fog in north and northeast Portland by 5 a.m. and forecasters with the National Weather Service said fog could continue to form through the morning hours. By noon, most areas will have made it out of the gloom and into some partly sunny skies. The high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.
A fast-moving fire ripped through a 2-story apartment building in Beaverton on Tuesday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. The blaze, sparked by the “improper disposal of fireplace ashes,” started in a small garage and spread to the apartments above it, according to fire officials. Firefighters used...
The Oregon Department of Justice said it plans to open an investigation into Portland nonprofit Brown Hope, a celebrated racial justice organization cast into sudden turmoil last week. Spokesperson Ellen Klem confirmed that the agency’s Charitable Activities Section will launch a probe of the group in the coming days but...
Hillsboro’s Carolina Echevarria doesn’t have to worry so much about the weather anymore. For 14 years, Echevarria worked at a Cornelius nursery, counting and inventorying plants. The hours were long and the pay was minimal. Echevarria, 51, sometimes worked upwards of 15 hours a day during the busy planting season, and made just $10 an hour as recently as 2016. Beyond the work, she said, the weather wore her down.
Microchip Technology has decided not to build a $5 billion factory in Gresham or anywhere else, eliminating one of Oregon’s best prospects for adding new semiconductor manufacturing jobs. “They have decided not to expand at all in the U.S. because of … extenuating circumstances with a current partner,” said...
Portland’s mayor and police chief said they’re talking with school district administrators about whether it’s time to bring police officers back to at least some schools in the wake of a third shooting outside a school in the last two months. “There’s a conversation about it,” Chief...
The most important decision related to our community’s challenge with homelessness is before us now. Multnomah County officials are hiring a new director for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which combines city, county, and regional funds to solve homelessness. Initial applications are due this Friday. This process must...
Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
A high school sports journalist in Oregon might have been using his platform to foster sometimes “inappropriate conduct” with high school-aged girls, student reporters allege in an article published by the Grant High School student magazine on Monday. The student report about Eric Watkins, who started the online...
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. Being Indigenous and living in the homelands of her ancestors is the most important part of Erin Bernando’s identity. It’s a history she can trace back to Ta-hon-nah Tumulth, a chief of a Chinook band of Cascade Indians who signed the Willamette Valley treaty in 1855 and lived near present-day Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge. The treaty that Ta-hon-nah Tumulth signed led to the formation of a reservation for what would become the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.
