The Oregonian

7 last-minute wine gift ideas to save the day

I frequently leave holiday shopping to the last minute. Knowing I’m not alone, here are seven sure-fire gift ideas that can be gathered quickly. 2021 Elk Cove Vineyards ‘Condor’ Pinot Noir ($55) In 2007, Elk Cove co-founder Dr. Joe Campbell volunteered at a small medical clinic in...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood is listed on National Register of Historic Places after 6 years of delays

Southeast Portland’s affluent Eastmoreland neighborhood has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places after six years of delays due to a minority of residents objecting to restrictions affecting structures, landscapes and streetscapes. Oregon’s State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation recommended Eastmoreland become a historic place in February...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s patchy morning fog Wednesday clears away offering mostly sunny afternoon

Portland will again wake to some patchy morning fog and cold temperatures Wednesday before skies clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. An early check of traffic cams showed fog in north and northeast Portland by 5 a.m. and forecasters with the National Weather Service said fog could continue to form through the morning hours. By noon, most areas will have made it out of the gloom and into some partly sunny skies. The high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon opens investigation into Portland nonprofit Brown Hope

The Oregon Department of Justice said it plans to open an investigation into Portland nonprofit Brown Hope, a celebrated racial justice organization cast into sudden turmoil last week. Spokesperson Ellen Klem confirmed that the agency’s Charitable Activities Section will launch a probe of the group in the coming days but...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Human Development Corporation helps farmworkers move ahead: Season of Sharing 2022

Hillsboro’s Carolina Echevarria doesn’t have to worry so much about the weather anymore. For 14 years, Echevarria worked at a Cornelius nursery, counting and inventorying plants. The hours were long and the pay was minimal. Echevarria, 51, sometimes worked upwards of 15 hours a day during the busy planting season, and made just $10 an hour as recently as 2016. Beyond the work, she said, the weather wore her down.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Neighbors stunned by shooting that killed 3 in SE Portland, say wounded woman went door-to-door for help

Homeowners in a Southeast Portland cul-de-sac awoke Monday morning to find bloodstains on their front doors and steps. They’d heard gunshots just before 7 p.m. the previous night. Police soon arrived in force and told residents to hunker down in their homes. Believing there was an active threat, specially trained teams searched the area for a suspect.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Grand Ronde members vote to limit disenrollment

This story originally appeared on Underscore News. Being Indigenous and living in the homelands of her ancestors is the most important part of Erin Bernando’s identity. It’s a history she can trace back to Ta-hon-nah Tumulth, a chief of a Chinook band of Cascade Indians who signed the Willamette Valley treaty in 1855 and lived near present-day Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge. The treaty that Ta-hon-nah Tumulth signed led to the formation of a reservation for what would become the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.
GRAND RONDE, OR
