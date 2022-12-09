Portland will again wake to some patchy morning fog and cold temperatures Wednesday before skies clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. An early check of traffic cams showed fog in north and northeast Portland by 5 a.m. and forecasters with the National Weather Service said fog could continue to form through the morning hours. By noon, most areas will have made it out of the gloom and into some partly sunny skies. The high temperature should reach about 42 degrees.

