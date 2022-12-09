Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift Directs ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video
Taylor Swift is giving fans an inside look at the process of making one of her most special videos. On Thursday, Taylor Swift released a behind-the-scenes video of the filming of her “All Too Well: The Short Film,” giving an inside look at not Taylor the singer, but Taylor the director. The clip opens with Swift sharing some stern directions before sharing her excitement with Dylan O’Brien’s scene as she let’s out a loud “Yessss!” Swift is also seen sharing direction during one of the kissing scenes: “Beautiful! Now laugh,” she tells Sadie Sink. Swift’s direction gets as specific as hand-holding...
Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ lawsuit case dropped
A copyright lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift for her song “Shake It Off” has been dropped.Lawyers from both sides filed the papers that dismissed the case on Monday (12 December), just a few weeks before the proceedings were set to begin in court.The new papers for the lawsuit, which were originally filed in 2017 by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.There was no reference to a settlement for the lawsuit and lawyers reportedly didn’t respond to media requests for comment, as reported by outlets including The New York Times.Taylor...
Taylor Swift to direct her first feature-length film
Taylor Swift will make her directorial feature debut with a new film for Searchlight Pictures.The “Love Story” artist has written an original script, details of which are currently unknown.The singer-songwriter previously directed acclaimed music videos for her songs “All Too Well” and “The Man”, winning MTV VMAs for both. All Too Well: The Short Film is also eligible for an Academy Award for Best Short Film.Searchlight Pictures is the company behind award-winning films such as Nomadland, Black Swan and Slumdog Millionaire.Speaking at Toronto Film Festival earlier this year, Swift expressed her desire to make a movie.“I’d love to...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
See Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s Play Their ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas Song on ‘Fallon’
Kevin Bacon and Old 97’s played their yuletide instant classic “Here It Is Christmastime” from the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special live and sans alien makeup for the first time on Friday’s Tonight Show. The duet between the actor and Old 97’s frontman Rhett Miller (who, with his bandmates, appear as aliens) features in the holiday special after Bacon is abducted, flown into space and presented as a gift to the Guardians’ Star Lord (Chris Pratt). “Here It Is Christmas” originally featured on Old 97’s 2018 Christmas LP Love the Holidays, with the new Bacon-boasting rendition serving as the...
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Taylor Swift Shows Dylan O’Brien How To Throw ‘F The Patriarchy’ Keychain In BTS of ‘All Too Well’
Director Taylor Swift is front and center in the behind-the-scenes video for her All Too Well: The Short Film movie. Tay dropped the BTS footage on Dec. 8, more than a year after the short film was released. The seven minute clip shows Taylor bringing her vision to life, with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien starring in the video. Taylor takes the actors through each scene, instructing them on how she wants everything to go, but also allowing them the freedom to bring their own acting skills to the forefront.
Mariah Carey brings her daughter on stage for duet of ‘Away in a Manger’
Mariah Carey brought her daughter on stage to perform a duet of ‘Away in a Manger’ on Friday (9 December).The performance at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada was Carey’s first Christmas concert since the start of the pandemic.Introducing her 11-year-old daughter Monroe, Carey said “This is my baby girl here”.It’s clear that Monore has inherited her mother’s vocal capabilities, with the crowd letting out a loud roar when she began to sing.“Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey said of her daughter.“You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
James Cameron to skip premiere for ‘Avatar 2’ due to Covid-19
It’s a sequel 13 years in the making, but James Cameron will have to sit the premiere out. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director will not be in attendance at Monday’s premiere for the film in Los Angeles after testing positive for Covid-19, according to a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.
'Tracy Flick Can’t Win': Reese Witherspoon to Reprise 'Election' Character for Paramount+ Sequel
Actor Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as Tracy Flick in Tracy Flick Can’t Win, a sequel of the 1999 cult classic comedy Election, Deadline has reported. Along with her, the director and co-writer of the original movie, Alexander Payne is returning to direct the new feature. Election was...
Robert Downey Jr. Shared the ‘Ultimatum’ His Wife Susan Gave Him That Helped Kick His Addiction
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey are a Hollywood match made in heaven. Though they’re going strong now, and share three beautiful kids together, things have not always been picture perfect. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter at An Afternoon With Robert Downey Jr. event for LA3C, the two discussed the start of their relationship, which included a bold move from Susan that encouraged the Iron Man star to end his addiction. “With someone with addiction you know it has nothing to do with someone else, they have to be ready,” Susan said to the audience, who’d just enjoyed a screening...
One-hit wonders of the 1980s
The band Flock of Seagulls pose for a portrait. On July 12, 1979, disco’s decadelong reign over American music culture went up in smoke—literally. Crowds had swarmed the White Sox stadium in Chicago that summer evening but not just for the old ball game. They were congregating to witness something else entirely: the organized demise of disco.
Anna Kendrick experiences a girl's trip from hell in the Alice, Darling trailer
Academy Award-nominated actor Anna Kendrick (Up In The Air) is stepping back into the world of thrillers. While her role as a mommy blogger turned naive detective in A Simple Favor tiptoed on the edge of dark comedy, Kendrick’s next film in the genre pushes her into the suffocating reality of a woman in an abusive relationship, as shown in Lionsgate’s first trailer for Alice, Darling, per Variety.
An Election sequel is in the works at Paramount Plus – and Reese Witherspoon is coming back
Tracy Flick is making a comeback
