The Oregon State Beavers arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, five days in advance of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. It’s a little early for bowl fever to grip Sin City. Some eight to 10,000 Beaver fans will be here later in the week. Las Vegas is currently buzzing about the unbeaten UNLV men’s basketball team, and the tens of thousands who attended the National Finals Rodeo last weekend. Not to mention Adele is has opened a four-month stand in the city.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO