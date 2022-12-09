ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers land 2 more football commitments

The Oregon State Beavers football program received two commitments over the weekend. The Beavers received verbal commitments from Hawaiin linebacker Leonard Ah You and Floridian safety Harlem Howard. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Ah You, who played at Kahuku High School, made his announcement on social media. Ah You is a member...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ Endyia Rogers named Pac-12 player of the week

Oregon’s Endyia Rogers was recognized by the Pac-12 for her performance against Oregon State. Rogers, who scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Ducks past the Beavers, was named Pac-12 player of the week. It’s her second career Pac-12 player of the week honor and first at UO.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit

The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State hits Las Vegas looking to make amends for last year’s bowl face plant

The Oregon State Beavers arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, five days in advance of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. It’s a little early for bowl fever to grip Sin City. Some eight to 10,000 Beaver fans will be here later in the week. Las Vegas is currently buzzing about the unbeaten UNLV men’s basketball team, and the tens of thousands who attended the National Finals Rodeo last weekend. Not to mention Adele is has opened a four-month stand in the city.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks safety Jonathan Flowe enters transfer portal

Both Flowe brothers are leaving the Oregon Ducks. Jonathan Flowe, the younger brother of former Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe, entered the transfer portal on Monday. A redshirt-freshman safety, Jonathan Flowe did not record a statistic while appearing in two games this season. He didn’t play while redshirting in 2021.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon Ducks from Iowa

The Oregon Ducks have their first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. Jacobs played in just two games this season due to injury, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. In 2021, he had 53 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals

The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
NEWPORT, OR
