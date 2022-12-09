Read full article on original website
Bill Oram: With new contract in hand, what magic might Jonathan Smith perform next at Oregon State?
If you’re a wise guy, you’d say: “The ATM.”. But now that Oregon State has invested roughly another million dollars a year in their football coach through 2028, it’s time to ask just how far the campus legend can take this thing. He has already pulled...
Oregon State Beavers land 2 more football commitments
The Oregon State Beavers football program received two commitments over the weekend. The Beavers received verbal commitments from Hawaiin linebacker Leonard Ah You and Floridian safety Harlem Howard. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Ah You, who played at Kahuku High School, made his announcement on social media. Ah You is a member...
Oregon Ducks’ Endyia Rogers named Pac-12 player of the week
Oregon’s Endyia Rogers was recognized by the Pac-12 for her performance against Oregon State. Rogers, who scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Ducks past the Beavers, was named Pac-12 player of the week. It’s her second career Pac-12 player of the week honor and first at UO.
PODCAST: Oregon lands two big Portal Commitments, plus its highest-rated commit makes a surprise visit
The Oregon football program hosted multiple visitors this past weekend, including Transfer Portal prospects. The end result? The Ducks landed two really important transfer portal commitments and we break down what those mean for Oregon moving forward. Then we also discuss Oregon's highest-rated commit Dante Moore making a surprise official visit to another school.
Oregon State hits Las Vegas looking to make amends for last year’s bowl face plant
The Oregon State Beavers arrived in Las Vegas on Monday, five days in advance of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. It’s a little early for bowl fever to grip Sin City. Some eight to 10,000 Beaver fans will be here later in the week. Las Vegas is currently buzzing about the unbeaten UNLV men’s basketball team, and the tens of thousands who attended the National Finals Rodeo last weekend. Not to mention Adele is has opened a four-month stand in the city.
Oregon Ducks safety Jonathan Flowe enters transfer portal
Both Flowe brothers are leaving the Oregon Ducks. Jonathan Flowe, the younger brother of former Ducks linebacker Justin Flowe, entered the transfer portal on Monday. A redshirt-freshman safety, Jonathan Flowe did not record a statistic while appearing in two games this season. He didn’t play while redshirting in 2021.
Former Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars commits to transfer to Nevada
Another former Oregon Ducks player is headed to Nevada. Running back Sean Dollars, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to the Wolf Pack on Sunday. Dollars rushed 34 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, while recording 16 receptions for 143 yards this season as the Ducks’ No. 3 running back.
kptv.com
‘Always will be a Beav’: Jaydon Grant on Las Vegas Bowl, post-grad future
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - It’s bowl week for the Beavers in Las Vegas on Saturday – the 14th ranked Beavs look to chomp the Gators for a shot at just the third 10-win season in Oregon State history and first bowl game in since 2013. Jaydon Grant, sixth-year...
Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon Ducks from Iowa
The Oregon Ducks have their first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. Jacobs played in just two games this season due to injury, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. In 2021, he had 53 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
Oregon women’s basketball moves to highest ranking of season in AP poll
The Oregon Ducks have moved to their highest ranking this season in the AP women’s basketball poll. The Ducks (7-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are tied for No. 16 with 264 points in the AP poll after defeating the Oregon State Beavers Sunday to open Pac-12 play. Oregon was ranked No....
Oregon women’s basketball preparing for clash of size, speed in earliest ever meeting with Oregon State
In the earliest meeting in the history of the women’s basketball series, No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State will meet this afternoon (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena. The usual clash of styles between the Ducks and Beavers is underscored this season, as Oregon (6-1) is averaging...
Letter from the Editor: Sharp-eyed reader spots rivalry recap error
Readers rarely cease to amaze me. Each fall, before the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers’ rivalry matchup, The Oregonian/OregonLive publishes a game-by-game recap of the rivalry game, first played in 1894. As you might imagine, the article is dense with facts and stats. After we published the 2022...
Former Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden transferring to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have another addition via the transfer portal and it’s at a position of need. Traeshon Holden, a former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. The 6-foot3, 214-pound Holden had 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season. In 2021,...
Endyia Rogers scores 34, No. 17 Oregon Ducks beat Oregon State in women’s basketball
Endyia Rogers single-handedly carried the Oregon Ducks past the Oregon State Beavers. The fourth-year junior scored a career-high 34 points, tied a career-high with nine rebounds and added six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 75-67 win over the Beavers Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Rogers,...
Will Richardson records first triple-double for Oregon men’s basketball since 2002 in rout of Nevada
Will Richardson has accomplished a lot during his five-year Oregon career, and now the point guard has added recording the program’s fourth triple-double, the first in nearly 20 years, to his list of feats. Richardson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to lead the Ducks...
Texas A&M beats Oregon State Beavers 72-54, extends non-conference home win streak to 20
Dexter Dennis scored 16 points, Tyrece Radford added 12 — all in the second half — and Texas A&M pulled away for a 72-54 victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday night. Dennis made 5 of 9 shots, including four three-pointers, as the Aggies (6-3) pushed their...
Oregon State Beavers fall short in 75-67 loss to No. 17 Oregon Ducks, but offer hope and promise
Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals
The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
Next King Tides Close to 10 ft.: What's New for Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Those astronomical (and one might say astronomically) high king tides are just around the corner for the Oregon coast and Washington coast, and this time there's something a little different. There's a photo contest you can enter for the Oregon Coast King Tides project, and along the Washington coast the dates are somewhat varied. (Photo Bob Loewen / Oregon King Tides: Gleneden Beach. The irony is big waves came and smacked around erosion control equipment)
The Best Place To Live In Oregon
If you're looking for extraordinary natural resources, endless outdoor activities, and high quality educational options, this city has it all... and more!
