FanDuel promo code for MNF: Get $1,000 in first bet insurance on Patriots vs. Cardinals
BetMGM bonus code for NFL Sunday: Get a $50 free bet, plus bet $1,000 risk-free on Week 14
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5 get $150 on Patriots vs. Cardinals and $1.050 in bonuses
How to Watch Warriors-Bucks Game On Tuesday
The Golden State Warriors (14-13) and Washington Wizards (19-7) will play each other on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Here’s how to watch, with game time and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers look to close out their four-game home stand with a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday night at the Moda Center before starting a six-game trip Wednesday at San Antonio. The Blazers defeated Minnesota, 124-118 on Saturday at home. Be sure to check back later for...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Portland Trail Blazers use big nights from Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons to outlast Minnesota 124-118: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers overcame the Minnesota trio of Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combining for 74 points to win 124-118 Saturday night at the Moda Center. Making that possible were 36 points and eight assists from Damian Lillard and 31 points from Anfernee Simons, who bounced...
Caesars promo code for SNF: $1,250 first bet insurance on Dolphins vs. Chargers
Sports on TV, December 12-18: World Cup final, NFL, NBA, NHL, college football and basketball, and more
ESPN, ESPN2 — New England at Arizona, 750-AM NBA. Root, Root Plus — Portland at San Antonio, 620-AM ESPNU — NJCAA final: Iowa Western vs. Hutchinson. Prime Video — San Francisco at Seattle, 750-AM, 1080-AM, 92.3-FM NBA. 5 p.m. NBA — Milwaukee at Memphis. 7:30...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. The Boston Globe first reported Silas’ death, and no official cause was immediately announced.
Damian Lillard ties 3-point record as Portland Trail Blazers cruise to easy win over Minnesota Timberwolves: At the buzzer
This time around, the Portland Trail Blazers didn’t need nearly three quarters to get their act together against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And Damian Lillard was the main reason why. Lillard scored 38 points and tied his career high with 11 three-pointers to lead the Blazers to a 133-112 win...
Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (12/12/2022)
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (6-6) to conclude NFL Week 14. Arizona has had 77 players appear in at least one game this season, tops in the NFL. Patriots QB Jones has a streak of 156 consecutive passes without an interception. Kickoff is set for Monday, December 12 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
What TV channel is 49ers vs Buccaneers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Tampa Bay online (12/11/2022)
Brock Purdy will start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo when the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) in NFL Week 14. Purdy threw for 210 yards and two TDs in relief last week. The teams have split their past 12 meetings. This NFC showdown kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony face off in HS game
Monday night's high school basketball showdown between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King featuring Bronny, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony comes 20 years after their fathers faced off in their own elite high school matchup.
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/11/2022)
Trevor Lawrence (toe) will play when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 14. Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun ranks fourth with 128 tackles. Tennessee has won five in a row and nine of 10 in the series. This AFC South matchup kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/11/2022)
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) welcome Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) in NFL Week 14. Bengals QB Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns. Cleveland has won five in a row in the series and eight of the last nine. This AFC North intrastate battle kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
