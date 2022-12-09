ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and longtime coach, dies at 79

Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died, his family announced Sunday. He was 79. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. The Boston Globe first reported Silas’ death, and no official cause was immediately announced.
Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots free live stream, odds, time, TV channel, watch Monday Night Football online (12/12/2022)

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) take on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots (6-6) to conclude NFL Week 14. Arizona has had 77 players appear in at least one game this season, tops in the NFL. Patriots QB Jones has a streak of 156 consecutive passes without an interception. Kickoff is set for Monday, December 12 at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on ESPN.
What TV channel is 49ers vs Buccaneers today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch San Francisco vs Tampa Bay online (12/11/2022)

Brock Purdy will start in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo when the San Francisco 49ers (8-4) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) in NFL Week 14. Purdy threw for 210 yards and two TDs in relief last week. The teams have split their past 12 meetings. This NFC showdown kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
Tennessee Titans vs Jacksonville Jaguars free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/11/2022)

Trevor Lawrence (toe) will play when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 14. Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun ranks fourth with 128 tackles. Tennessee has won five in a row and nine of 10 in the series. This AFC South matchup kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (12/11/2022)

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) welcome Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns (5-7) in NFL Week 14. Bengals QB Burrow is 0-4 against the Browns. Cleveland has won five in a row in the series and eight of the last nine. This AFC North intrastate battle kicks off Sunday, December 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
