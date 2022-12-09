How bad is the quarterback situation in fantasy football? Between injuries, ineffectiveness and old age, even fantasy managers fortunate enough to make the postseason might have some difficult decisions to make at the position. What if Lamar Jackson, who’s already ruled out for Week 15, is your starting quarterback, and you have to start the fantasy playoffs with someone off the waiver wire? Considering the shaky group of options out there, you could probably do much worse than to roll with Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder in his first career NFL start.

