Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Playoffs: Five Toughest Schedules for Quarterbacks
It’s Week 15 in the NFL – welcome to the fantasy playoffs! If you’re still alive, congratulations. Take yourself a victory lap … but make it a quick one because there is plenty of work to be done. As always, success in fantasy football is all...
Clayton News Daily
SI:AM | The NFL Playoff Picture Is Coming Into Focus
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Week after week, the Eagles prove they’re the best team in the NFC. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters. Four games remain. With four weeks left in...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Fallout: Desmond Ridder to Start for Falcons
How bad is the quarterback situation in fantasy football? Between injuries, ineffectiveness and old age, even fantasy managers fortunate enough to make the postseason might have some difficult decisions to make at the position. What if Lamar Jackson, who’s already ruled out for Week 15, is your starting quarterback, and you have to start the fantasy playoffs with someone off the waiver wire? Considering the shaky group of options out there, you could probably do much worse than to roll with Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder in his first career NFL start.
Clayton News Daily
Jared Goff Always Believed in the Lions—Maybe You Should, Too
Jared Goff has been there. He’s seen a team go from bad to good in a hurry. So even as the Lions lost six of their first seven, even as Dan Campbell’s record dipped to an unsightly 4-19-1 over his first 24 games as Detroit’s coach, and even as the defense struggled to get its footing and the offense went up and down, Goff could scroll back in his mental Rolodex to find optimism.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
It's snow problem: How lots handle the snow for Bills game day
The Buffalo Bills will take on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night in Orchard Park and the snow stops for nobody. Early forecasts suggest more snow coming to the region later this week and weekend.
Clayton News Daily
Commanders Activate Carson Wentz From Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. The Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the injured reserve list Monday, the team announced. Wentz has been sidelined since fracturing his finger in Washington’s victory over the Bears in Week 6. Without Wentz, the Commanders have gotten hot behind quarterback...
Clayton News Daily
Report: 49ers without WR Deebo Samuel until playoffs
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be out until the playoffs with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would have more information after Samuel had an MRI exam on the injured left ankle. Recovery for high ankle injuries is typically 4-6 weeks.
Clayton News Daily
Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman declares for draft
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday and opted out of playing in the Orange Bowl. Tillman's season was limited by an ankle injury, but he remains the No. 36 overall draft prospect by ESPN. He posted his announcement on Twitter. "Though I battled...
Clayton News Daily
49ers QB Brock Purdy Ruled Day-to-Day with Oblique Injury
After a win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in his first-ever NFL start, Brock Purdy is considered “day-to-day” with an oblique injury, the 49ers said Monday. San Francisco did not practice on Monday but said that the rookie would have been limited in its projected participation report.
Clayton News Daily
Auburn RB Tank Bigsby declares for NFL draft
Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, who ranks seventh all-time in rushing yards at the school, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Bigsby made the announcement on his Instagram page. "I valued the opportunity to run out of the tunnel and play in game environments at Jordan-Hare Stadium that...
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young fined $25K for throwing ball into stands
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 on Monday for throwing the ball into the stands a day earlier. Young chucked the ball in celebration after the Hawks' A.J. Griffin scored on a buzzer-beater to defeat the Bulls, 123-122 in overtime on Sunday in Atlanta. Young scored 19 points...
Clayton News Daily
Cade Cunningham to Have Season-Ending Surgery, per Report
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after undergoing surgery on his left shin, according to a Monday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 19.9 points per game in 12 games played during...
Clayton News Daily
Analyzing the Early Returns of the Hawks' Dejounte Murray Trade
On the latest episode of Open Floor, Rohan and Chris begin by discussing the early returns of Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Dejounte Murray trades from the summer. Which team is best positioned to go further in the playoffs than last season? They discuss Atlanta's chances. The following transcript is...
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Braves trade for catcher Sean Murphy, part ways with William Contreras, others
The Atlanta Braves acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics on Monday as part of a three-team trade that included the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta traded left-handed pitcher Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, right-handed pitcher Freddy Tarnok and right-handed pitcher Royber Salinas to Oakland, while catcher William Contreras and right-handed pitcher Justin Yeager headed to Milwaukee. Oakland also acquired outfielder Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee, while the Brewers received right-hander Joel Payamps from the A’s.
Clayton News Daily
AJ Griffin's buzzer-beater caps Hawks' wild win over Bulls
AJ Griffin scored on a twisting lob at the overtime buzzer to give the Atlanta Hawks a stunning 123-122 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday, ending their three-game losing streak in wild fashion. With 0.5 seconds left, Jalen Johnson inbounded the ball to Griffin in the lane for...
Clayton News Daily
Former MLB Pitcher T.J. House Comes Out as Gay
View the original article to see embedded media. Former MLB pitcher T.J. House, who played from 2013 to ’17 with Cleveland and the Blue Jays, announced his engagement to his boyfriend, Ryan Neitzel, on Thursday and came out as gay. House came out as he addressed the Respect for...
