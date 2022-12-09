ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part-time faculty strike ends as The New School and union leaders reach tentative agreement; Students continue occupation of University Center

Part-time faculty union leaders and New School administrators reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement yesterday, ending the strike after 25 days. The ACT-UAW Local 7902 union, which represents part-time faculty, first announced the news in an Instagram post last night. “An agreement having been reached, the part-time faculty have agreed...
