Willow Springs, CA

Elon Musk’s three prerequisites for a new Tesla Model 3 have been met

Elon Musk listed three prerequisites Tesla would have to accomplish before overhauling the Model 3’s design. They have now been met, and with reports of “Project Highland” funneling through the automaker’s future plans, the stage is set for a refresh of the company’s mass-market sedan.
Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied

A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders

A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
2023 Buick Electra E5 spy shots

Buick's mystery electric crossover that was recently spotted testing has been confirmed as the Chinese-market Electra E5. The first photos and details on the electric crossover recently surfaced on the website of the China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and have since been republished on popular Chinese automotive website Autohome.
How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles

Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
Tesla’s Midnight Cherry Red paint sampled in Giga Berlin

It seems like Elon Musk was not joking when he commented that the paint options that will be offered at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg would be special. This seems especially true for Midnight Cherry Red, an exclusive color for Model Y units produced in the Germany-based electric vehicle production facility. Tesla formally...
New Study Highlights the Internet’s Second Favorite EVs After Tesla

We all know Tesla is the hottest EV brand in America. But which models from which brands are being searched for and discussed the most if we look past the top brand? One new study helps illustrate other EVs on consumers’ minds today. One of our peer publications in...
Every Generation of the Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 is the quintessential sports car and has remained in continuous production for nearly 60 years. Over this period, the design has remained remarkably similar, with the latest 992 generation still unmistakably a 911. Mechanically, however, other than the 2+2 seating layout and the rear-mounted flat-six engine, very little has remained the same throughout the model’s long and illustrious history. In this trip down memory lane, we’ll explore the main technical highlights of each Porsche 911 model.
2024 Fisker Pear Affordable Hot Hatch EV Spotted Out Testing

The Fisker Ocean just arrived, and now the startup electric automaker is out testing its upcoming 2024 Pear on public roads. According to details from Autocar, the Pear is an electric city car that will sell for less than $30,000 in the States. The quirky electric hatchback will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3, which, sadly, isn't available on our shores.
Toyota changes up EV strategy to beat industry leaders Tesla & BYD

Toyota Motor Corp is changing its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to compete with industry leaders Tesla and BYD. Toyota will reportedly brief key suppliers on its electric vehicle strategy changes in early 2022. The company aims to narrow the gap between its EVs and those sold by Tesla and BYD.

