Mecosta County, MI

My Magic GR

8 Kilos Cocaine, 1 Kilo Fentanyl, Crack, Firearms Seized in Grand Rapids Drug Bust

Three suspects are now in custody in Grand Rapids in connection to a multi-state drug trafficking operation. 3 Arrested in GRPD Drug Bust - Cocaine, Fentanyl, Firearms Seized. The Grand Rapids Police Department, along with agents from the DEA, made three arrests on Dec. 8, 2022, after a lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of narcotics in the Grand Rapids area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

UpNorthLive.com

MSP: Troopers looking for man who allegedly keyed car at Cadillac Meijer

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a man they said may have keyed a car in the Meijer parking lot in late August. Troopers said video surveillance from Meijer showed a man walking next to the victim’s car before getting into his vehicle and leaving the scene.
CADILLAC, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

9&10 News

Angry Man Stabs 3 After Following Them Home From Bar, MSP Says

Michigan State Police Lakeview Post officials say a 28-year-old male from the Morley-Newaygo area stabbed three people Saturday night after an altercation at a bar. The suspect was angry after the incident at Amble Bar and went to the home in Winfield Township, Montcalm County, where the victims were. There, he stabbed three males, State Police say.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Substance abusing guest wears out welcome

WYANDOTTE — A 37-year-old Grand Rapids man with a history of substance abuse was arrested the night of Nov. 26 when his disruptive behavior caused his host to ask him to leave his residence in the 3500 block of 14th Street, since the host believed that the man was under the influence of a controlled substance.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

